DeSean Jackson Says He Signed With Ravens Because of Lamar Jackson

35-year-old DeSean Jackson told reporters last week that he was not retired and remained intent on continuing his NFL career.

Earlier this week, those plans came to fruition after Jackson signed with the Ravens.

So why did Jackson choose the Ravens among his potential suitors?

“I’ve been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now,” Jackson told Ravens.com.

“I see a lot of characteristics to Michael Vick. He beat some of his records so obviously he’s the new era of Michael Vick. Being able to play with Michael Vick, being able to come and play with Lamar, it’s a blessing for me. I’m very excited about that,” he added.

Jackson joined the Ravens practice squad as he gets up to speed on the offensive system in Baltimore. As the Jackson duo gets to know each other, DeSean said that he is working on developing the chemistry with his new quarterback.

“In practice we had a couple of routes I talked to him about and kind of envisioned what I see. I had a great feeling of how he looks at it. We can talk about things and when we get out there Sunday, if it’s this Sunday, we’ll be able to be on the same page,” the wide receiver said.

As far as Lamar is concerned, his new receiver looks as good as ever.

“He looked like the DeSean when he first got into the league, got introduced to the league,” he said.

“He’s still floating around, running great routes, I’m excited.”

