Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Sunday’s game against the Texans with an illness, so backup quarterback Malik Willis is expected to get the start instead, the team announced.

Tannehill spent all week listed as “questionable” during practice with an illness and ankle injury he suffered last week. Thus far, Tannehill has started every game the Titans have played this season, leading them to a 4-2 start and first place in the AFC South.

This will be the first game that Tannehill has missed since taking over as the team’s starting quarterback during the 2019 season. Since then, the Titans are 34-15 overall in games that Tannehill started, which includes back-to-back AFC South division titles and double-digit victory seasons. The quarterback has totaled over 1,000 yards passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions so far this year.

With Tannehill sidelined, rookie quarterback Malik Willis will make the first start of his NFL career. The third-round pick was a two-year starter at Liberty who went back-to-back seasons with at least 2,250 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 850 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

As Tannehill’s primary backup, Willis has only played in two games so far, completing just one pass on four attempts for six yards and 16 rushing yards. He will become the third rookie quarterback to start a game this year, behind Kenny Pickett and Bailey Zappe.

After Tennessee plays the 1-4-1 Texans this week, they head to Kansas City to face the 5-2 Chiefs next week. The Titans sidelining Tannehill may be to give him some extra rest before playing the tougher opponent.

