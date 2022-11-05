49ers’ Lynch Was Asked About Possibility of Signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Now that the NFL’s trade deadline has passed, Odell Beckham Jr. has officially become the best available player for any team looking to improve before the deadline. Representatives from the Rams, Giants, Chiefs, Cowboys and Bills have all openly acknowledged that they might be interested in signing the veteran wide receiver.

Next up, is the 49ers. San Francisco general manager John Lynch left the door open for the team to potentially add Beckham in free agency this year.

“Look, we never say no,” Lynch said, via NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco. “We’re always looking to get better. And it’s a rarity when you have a player of that ilk and some other names out there that still might be available. And we always will look.”

The 49ers already made one of the biggest splashes of the trade season, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers a few weeks before the deadline passed. Adding Beckham to the offense could be what separates the 49ers in a relatively weaker NFC playoff field.

Last year, San Francisco missed out on Beckham to the Rams, then paid the price when the wide receiver went off for nine catches and 113 receiving yards in the NFC Championship Game. If they decide to acquire Beckham Jr. this year, he would join McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk in a stacked offensive unit.

Halfway through the season, San Francisco sits at 4–4, just a game back of first place in the NFC West and good enough for a wild card spot in the current playoff picture.

