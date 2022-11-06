Bills’ Josh Allen Gives Himself Harsh Assessment After Loss to Jets

After the Bills were upset by the Jets on Sunday, star quarterback Josh Allen didn’t point any fingers at anyone besides himself.

“It’s tough to win in this league when you’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like s---,” Allen said after the game. “[I] made some bad decisions tonight, really cost us our team. Lot to learn from, lot to grow from, but that’s not the standard we hold ourselves to. That’s not the ball that we play.”

Allen finished the game with 205 passing yards after completing 18 of 34 passes. He scored the team’s only two touchdowns with his legs, but he also threw two interceptions.

The up-and-coming New York defense was all over Buffalo and Allen. The Jets hit the signal-caller eight times and sacked him on five occasions. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Jordan Whitehead both picked off Allen as the Jets won, 20–17.

Allen and the Bills will get a chance at redemption when they host the Jets on Dec. 11.

