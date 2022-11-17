Tom Brady Discusses Latest Film Based on 2017 Super Bowl

The hype surrounding Tom Brady’s new movie 80 for Brady took another leap in excitement when Paramount released the trailer for the sports comedy film on Thursday.

In the movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters in February 2023, it shares the story of four friends—Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field—traveling to Houston to witness Brady win his fifth Super Bowl ring at Super Bowl LI in 2017. Prior to starring in and producing the film, Brady—now a seven-time Super Bowl winner—had not worn a Patriots’ uniform since ’19.

The five-time NFL MVP reunites with his former teammates—Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and Rob Gronkowski—for the first time since the Patriots pulled off the massive come-from-behind victory against the Falcons in the battle for the Lombardi Trophy. While football lovers often reminisce on the year of Brady and his teammates in New England, fans and the masses will get to witness their relationships with each other on full display in the upcoming film.

“We’ve been part of a lot of battles together,” Brady told Variety in July about the film. “We’ve never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there. Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I’m doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me.”

In the release of the iconic trailer, the 45-year-old stated the film’s costume team had done an outstanding job of maintaining the authenticity of that season.

“They had amazing attention to detail, even matching old team locker room photos to make sure we were recreating the scenes exactly as they were,” Brady said.

During the five seasons that Brady, Gronk, Edelman and Amendola played together under Patriots coach Bill Belichick, New England won two Super Bowl rings in three appearances and played in AFC title games from 2013 to ’17.

