Baker Mayfield Seen Warming Up Before ‘TNF’ Rams-Raiders Game (Video)

As the Rams and Raiders prepare to meet on Thursday Night Football, a video showing L.A.’s newest quarterback warming up prior to kickoff has added to the speculation concerning his possible debut.

Footage shared by NFL Network’s Steve Wyche captured a few pre-game moments of Baker Mayfield loosening up on the field at SoFi Stadium. Earlier in the day, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Mayfield, who was claimed by the Rams off waivers on Tuesday, could possibly start against Las Vegas if injured starter John Wolford (neck) didn’t pass a pre-game evaluation.

A TNF debut would not only usher in the next phase of Mayfield’s career in style but it would also be quite the quick turnaround for the 27-year-old following his release from the Panthers on Monday. If Mayfield gets the nod, he’ll look to provide a spark for the struggling Rams (3–8) against an old rival in his first game in his new NFL home.

A starter in six of his seven games played this season, Mayfield has accumulated 1,313 passing yards, six touchdown passes and six interceptions.

Kickoff for the Rams’ matchup against the Raiders (5–7) is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.