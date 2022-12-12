MMQB Week 14: Jared Goff Believes in Lions, Eagles and 49ers Keep Rolling
Jared Goff Always Believed in the Lions—Maybe You Should, Too
Albert Breer talks to the quarterback who watched as the turnaround happened, just like he knew it would, including Sunday’s victory over the 10-win Vikings. Now, for Detroit, there’s no turning back.
Ten Takeaways: Why the 49ers Believe in Brock Purdy
Albert Breer speaks to Trent Williams about a scorching-hot 49ers team and why it believes in its third quarterback of the season. Plus, Trevor Lawrence is starting to play the way he did at Clemson, the Titans are showing cracks, what’s next for Baker Mayfield, the Jets’ belief in Mike White and more on Deshaun Watson.
Three Deep: Nick Sirianni’s Eagles Are Connecting and Accelerating at the Right Time
Albert Breer speaks to Nick Sirianni about how his team is rising to the occasion in big moments. Plus, more on the Cowboys’ come-from-behind win and Steve Wilks’s bid to become the Panthers’ head coach.
Six From Saturday: An NFL Scout’s Evaluation of Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams
Two QBs in the class of 2024 would likely top the position this coming April. Plus, more draft notes on players skipping bowl games and a former coach ready to return to the NFL.
Albert Breer on Friday: Inside Baker Mayfield's Amazing Rams Debut
Conor Orr: The Lions Turned Their Season Around Exactly How Dan Campbell Said They’d Have To
Conor Orr: Interim Coach Steve Wilks Deserves a Chance to Keep the Panthers Job
Week 14 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers
Listen to Gary Gramling and Conor Orr break down all the games and every major story line on The MMQB Podcast, in your feed every Monday morning.