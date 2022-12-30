Broncos Stars Defend Russell Wilson Amid Heavy Criticism

It has been a rough year for Russell Wilson and the Broncos, going from potential Super Bowl contenders in the preseason to the biggest disappointment in the league. As a result, Wilson’s reputation has taken a hit in the public, with his leadership specifically coming into question.

Former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe provided the latest criticism, saying that Broncos players are “seething” over both Wilson’s play and over the quarterback’s reported office and parking space.

“I said it before, I’ll say it again, and I stand by it, You ticked a lot of people off with your attitude, bro,” Sharpe said. “You can come out here and talk about how we’re a team and I’m good with my teammates, but deep down inside, they’re seething, and I’m gonna leave it at that.”

In response, several of Wilson’s teammates have come to his defense. First, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy praised Wilson’s work ethic and brushed off any “false statements” being made in the public. Other players, such as Tim Patrick, Garett Bolles and Kendall Hinton have since followed Jeudy in defending their quarterback.

Even running back Melvin Gordon, whom Denver released earlier this season, publicly defended Wilson amid all the criticism.

Wilson signed an extension with the Broncos just before the season began, so he isn’t going anywhere as the team’s quarterback. Therefore, it is a good sign that his teammates seem to be on his side as the Broncos enter a crucial offseason with a new coach after the recent firing of Nathaniel Hackett.