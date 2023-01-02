Week 17 in the NFL brought clarity to the NFC playoff race. The Commanders were eliminated following a Packers win over the Vikings and an uninspired effort against the Browns that saw starter-turned-backup-turned-starter Carson Wentz throw three interceptions.

The Giants and Buccaneers both clinched playoff spots after New York beat Indianapolis and the Bucs edged the Panthers as Tom Brady turned back the clock.

It will be a three-team race for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC next Sunday, but there is drama for the top seed in the conference as well.

Here’s how things are looking heading into Week 18:

1. Eagles (13–3): With Jalen Hurts once again out of the starting lineup on Sunday, the Eagles lost their second consecutive game as they fell to the Saints 20–10. Philadelphia now heads into Week 18 running the risk of not only losing the conference’s top seed but also losing the division title as well, which was unfathomable after its 13–1 start.

2. 49ers (12–4): The 49ers jumped the Vikings into the No. 2 seed in the NFC after a 37–34 overtime win in Las Vegas. A win next Sunday at home against the Cardinals and an Eagles loss to the Giants would earn San Francisco the top seed in the NFC. Even if the Eagles win, the 49ers will retain the No. 2 seed with a victory or a Vikings loss.

3. Vikings (12–4): The Vikings wrapped up the NFC North in December, but Sunday’s game against the Packers was still important for seeding. The Vikings still had an outside shot at the top seed and had a great chance at the No. 2 seed. Instead, Minnesota completely no-showed on Sunday, losing to the Packers 41–17. Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions in the loss.

4. Buccaneers (8–8): Tampa Bay wrapped up the NFC South with a 30–24 victory over Carolina on Sunday. Tom Brady showed what he’s still able to do when he has time in the pocket, throwing for 432 yards and three scores, all to top target Mike Evans. The wideout turned in his best game of the season, hauling in 10 catches for 207 yards and those three touchdowns, eclipsing the 1,000-yard receiving mark for an NFL record ninth consecutive season.

5. Cowboys (12–4): The Cowboys took care of business on Thursday night with a two-touchdown win over the Titans, and then got to sit at home on Sunday and watch the Eagles collapse for the second consecutive week without Jalen Hurts. With a win next week and another Eagles loss, Dallas will clinch the NFC East. If the 49ers and Eagles lose next Sunday and the Cowboys win, Dallas will earn the top seed in the NFC. If the Eagles lose, the 49ers win and then the Cowboys win, San Francisco will be the No. 1 seed and the Cowboys will earn the No. 2 seed due to owning tiebreakers over Minnesota.

6. Giants (9-6-1): The Giants rolled over the Colts 38–10 on Sunday to clinch an NFC wild-card spot and a lock on the No. 6 seed in the playoffs. Besides playing spoiler against the Eagles and ruining Philadelphia’s chances of earning the NFC’s top-seed next Sunday, the Giants don’t have a ton to play for in Week 18.

In the Hunt

7. Seahawks (8–8): Seattle currently holds the No. 7 seed after cruising past the Jets 23–6 on Sunday and improving to 8–8 on the season. Unfortunately for the Seahawks, it all comes down to Week 18, where they will need to beat the 11-loss Rams and root hard for a Lions victory over the Packers to get into the playoffs.

8. Lions (8–8): The Lions need a win over Green Bay and a Seattle loss next Sunday to make the playoffs. A victory and a Seahawks win would not be enough, as Seattle would win a tiebreaker over the Lions at 9–8.

9: Packers (8–8): After blowing out the Vikings 41–17 on Sunday, the Packers are in excellent position heading into Week 18. If Green Bay beats Detroit, the team is in the playoffs as they’d own the tiebreaker over Seattle even if the Seahawks win next Sunday.