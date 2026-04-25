2026 NFL Draft Day 2 Grades for Every Pick in Rounds 2 and 3

First-Round Grades | Best Available for Day 3 | Fernando Mendoza is Tom Brady’s successor | Ty Simpson will test Sean McVay | Cardinals made the right pick

The NFL draft is never boring.

After a first round filled with eight trades and a stunning selection of Ty Simpson by the Rams, the second day didn’t disappoint either. Quarterbacks went off the board once more, this time with the Cardinals and Steelers taking Carson Beck and Drew Allar, respectively.

Elsewhere, we watched as a run on defensive players defined the second round. A whopping 17 of the first 21 selections on Friday were on that side of the ball, including a host of edge rushers ranging from Zion Young and R Mason Thomas to T.J. Parker and Cashius Howell.

But which teams did the best? Which failed the test? We break it all down with analysis and instant grades below.

ROUND 2

33. San Francisco 49ers: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

Stribling is the rare prospect who contributed at three schools. In 2022 during his second year with Washington State, Stribling totaled 602 receiving yards. Two years later with Oklahoma State, he went for 882 yards and six scores. Then, in ’25 with Ole Miss, he accounted for 811 yards and another six touchdowns. At 6' 2" and 207 pounds while running a 4.36 40-yard dash, Stribling is a freak athlete who needs route refinement despite five years in college.

How he fits with the 49ers: Stribling is an athletic freak. He’ll pair with free-agent signing Mike Evans and 2024 first-rounder Ricky Pearsall to give San Francisco another new weapon for Brock Purdy. After losing Jauan Jennings to free agency and likely moving on from receiver Brandon Aiyuk soon, receiver was a key need for the 49ers.

Grade: B

34. Arizona Cardinals: Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

At 6' 5" and 315 pounds, Bisontis has an enormous frame that could potentially continue filling out. A star for the Aggies over his three seasons, Bisontis played right tackle before kicking inside to left guard. On the interior, he started 12 games and was named third-team All-SEC. He should be a plug-and-play starter with ample ability to continue growing both physically and in his technique.

How he fits with the Cardinals: After adding Jeremiyah Love in the first round, the Cardinals decided to beef up the offensive line in front of him. Bisontis should be an immediate starter for Arizona, which needs to upgrade both at guard and right tackle. The Cardinals are building for when they eventually get a franchise quarterback, and Bisontis is a building block on that side of the ball.

Grade: B-

35. Buffalo Bills: T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson

Coming in and starting as a true freshman for Clemson in 2023, Parker was excellent across three seasons for the Tigers. He totaled 41.5 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks, including a monstrous ’24 campaign with 19.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks alongside six forced fumbles. The 263-pounder ran a 4.68 40-yard dash at the combine, showcasing solid explosiveness to go with good size.

How he fits with the Bills: Buffalo is transitioning from a 4-3 to a 3-4 scheme under new coordinator Jim Leonhard, and it got a key piece in Parker. He gives the Bills another pass-rushing option alongside Gregory Rousseau and newcomer Bradley Chubb, who signed a three-year deal in free agency. Parker could be a rotational piece to start who grows into a larger role.

Grade: B

36. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

A two-year starter and national champion with the Buckeyes, McDonald has a claim as the best run defender in this draft. At 326 pounds, McDonald often blows up the interior offensive linemen on his way to the ballcarrier, as evidenced by his nine tackles for loss and three sacks in 2025, when he earned All-American honors. While his pass-rushing skills still need to develop, the traits and tools are there.

How he fits with Texans: McDonald is walking into the perfect situation with the Texans. Playing inside with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter creating chaos off the edge, McDonald will see a ton of single blocks while being tasked with gobbling up running backs. Look for the former Buckeyes star to be a fixture on early downs in DeMeco Ryans’s defense.

Grade: A-

37. New York Giants: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

In three collegiate seasons, Hood went to Auburn, Colorado and Tennessee, totaling three interceptions. Viewed as a press-man cover corner at 193 pounds, Hood brings physicality while also running a 4.44 40-yard dash. In a draft loaded with corners, including teammate Jermod McCoy, Hood stands out for all the boxes he checks.

How he fits with the Giants: New York needed to upgrade its corner spot opposite Paulson Adebo. The Giants have seemingly struck out with 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks, who played only 44% of their defensive snaps last year. Hood is the third corner off the board and presents an immediate fixture in the secondary for new coordinator Dennard Wilson, who prioritizes physical coverage.

Grade: A

38: Las Vegas Raiders: Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona

Stukes is one of the best athletes in this draft. The Arizona native got everyone’s attention by running a 4.33 40-yard dash at the combine. Stukes spent six seasons with the Wildcats and will turn 25 in September. A third-team All-American last year, Stukes had four interceptions and six passes defensed.

How he fits with the Raiders: Stukes is an older prospect entering a Las Vegas secondary in dire need of more talent. The Raiders have Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao as projected starters at safety, giving Stukes an opportunity to jump in from the start. With both Chinn and Pola-Mao entering the final years of their deals, safety is a long-term concern as well.

Grade: B-

Denzel Boston is one of the bigger wide receivers in this draft class. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

39. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston is one of the bigger receivers in this class at 6' 3" and 212 pounds. He played in 39 games over the past three years, starting his junior and senior seasons. During that span, Boston totaled 125 catches for 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns, showcasing why he could become a true No. 1 option at the NFL level.

How he fits with the Browns: Cleveland took two receivers within a 16-pick span, nabbing KC Concepcion and then Boston. He is a big-bodied target, giving the Browns someone who can win on the outside while Concepcion amasses yards between the numbers. Factoring in Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland has gone from a receiver room bereft of talent to an intriguing group.

Grade: B

40. Kansas City Chiefs: R Mason Thomas, edge, Oklahoma

Thomas is a fascinating prospect. He’s a 241-pound edge rusher who ran a 4.67 40-yard dash in Indy, but also a pass rusher with power at the point of attack. Over the past two seasons, he’s totaled 15.5 sacks and twice been named All-SEC. If Thomas can develop his technique while refining his repertoire of moves, he should be a producer at the NFL level.

How he fits with the Chiefs: Kansas City is attempting to transform its defense. The Chiefs nabbed corner Mansoor Delane and defensive tackle Peter Woods in the first round. On Friday, Kansas City got its edge rusher, Thomas, who should start opposite George Karlaftis as a rookie. After struggling to sack the quarterback in 2025 with 35 (only six teams had fewer), general manager Brett Veach is being aggressive in this regard.

Grade: B

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Cashius Howell, edge, Texas A&M

Howell spent five years in college, including the final two at Texas A&M. After transferring from Bowling Green, he registered 15.5 sacks, including 11.5 last season, along with 14 tackles for loss and All-American status. At 6' 2" and 253 pounds, Howell has the ideal size for an edge rusher, and shows enough speed to get to the outside. The big question is whether he can hold up against bigger, stronger tackles.

How he fits with the Bengals: Cincinnati is going all in on its defensive front. Last year, the Bengals drafted end Shemar Stewart and they have now added Howell from the same school. Meanwhile, general manager Duke Tobin also traded the No. 10 pick for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II and signed edge rusher Boye Mafe to a three-year, $60 million deal this offseason in an effort to create pressure.

Grade: A+

42. New Orleans Saints: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

A two-year starter with the Bulldogs, Miller is an intriguing talent at 321 pounds. Over the past two seasons, he racked up 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks while stuffing the interior against SEC backs. A true nose tackle, the Georgia product projects as a two-down talent in the NFL.

How he fits with the Saints: Miller gives the Saints an important piece on their defensive line, a group that will look different as Cam Jordan is likely gone as a free agent. Playing inside, Miller projects as a run stuffer who can eat up double teams and create lanes for middle linebacker Kaden Elliss to make plays between the tackles.

Grade: B

43. Miami Dolphins: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Rodriguez projects as a classic inside linebacker who can play on first and second down. He has a chance to be a three-down linebacker as well, having run a 4.57 40-yard dash at the combine. In 2025, Rodriguez was named the Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner, given to the nation’s top defensive player.

How he fits with the Dolphins: Miami added San Diego State corner Chris Johnson in the first round, and addressed the second level early on Day 2 with Rodriguez. The Dolphins now have a long-term piece to play alongside Jordyn Brooks, who registered a league-high 183 tackles (99 solo) last season.

Grade: C+

44. Detroit Lions: Derrick Moore, OLB, Michigan

Moore spent all four of his collegiate seasons at Michigan, winning a national championship in 2023. Moore started three years, amassing 19 sacks. At 6' 4" and 255 pounds, Moore is the perfect size for a sturdy edge rusher who needs to work on his technique against the run.

How he fits with the Lions: The Lions have desperately needed some young talent to pair with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and Detroit is hoping it has found the answer. Like Hutchinson, Moore is a former Wolverine who can turn the corner and give defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard an answer if Hutchinson is double-teamed.

Grade: B

Zion Young was first-team All-SEC last season. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

45. Baltimore Ravens: Zion Young, edge, Missouri

At 6' 5" and 262 pounds, Young is one of the bigger edge rushers in this class. After two years at Michigan State, Young transferred to Missouri and contributed nine sacks while notching 16.5 tackles for loss in 2025. A first-team All-SEC selection last year, Young is a strong and powerful talent. The big question is whether he’ll be able to add to his power-based rush moves.

How he fits with the Ravens: Young is a bigger edge rusher who fits what new coach Jesse Minter is looking for in his defensive ends. The Missouri product is more power than speed, but wins with heavy hands and a good motor. After adding Trey Hendrickson on a four-year deal this offseason, Young should fight for snaps in a rotation with Mike Green and Tavius Robinson.

Grade: C

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

After missing all of 2023 with a leg injury with West Virginia, Trotter returned the following season to be a force with 92 tackles in the middle of the Mountaineers’ defense. After transferring to Missouri, Trotter earned first-team All-SEC honors with 84 tackles, including 13 for loss. At 237 pounds, the son of former Eagles All-Pro Jeremiah Trotter projects as an off-ball linebacker who can play on run downs.

How he fits with the Buccaneers: This feels early for Trotter, who hasn’t shown the ability to drop into coverage and hold his own. General manager Jason Licht is trying to rebuild the front seven after losing Lavonte David to retirement, and Trotter is part of that idea. Still, Trotter is a situational piece at this juncture next to the newly-acquired Alex Anzalone.

Grade: C-

47. Pittsburgh Steelers: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Bernard played at three schools, including his past two years with the Crimson Tide. In 2025, the 206-pounder caught 64 passes for 862 yards and seven touchdowns, helping Alabama reach the College Football Playoff. At the combine, Bernard ran a 4.48 40-yard dash. Before getting to Tuscaloosa, the Las Vegas native spent time at Michigan State and Washington.

How he fits with the Steelers: Pittsburgh missed out on Makai Lemon in the first round but took Bernard in the second to add more firepower. Bernard will pair with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., giving the Steelers their deepest receiving corps since the days of Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Grade: B+

48. Atlanta Falcons: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

At 5' 10" and 186 pounds, Terrell is on the smaller side. However, he has been very durable, starting 26 games over the past two years for the Tigers while earning third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors in 2025. An athletic corner who could play both in the slot or on the boundary, he provides the versatility so many teams covet in the modern NFL.

How he fits with the Falcons: This is the coolest story of the draft. Atlanta brings in the younger brother of A.J. Terrell, making the secondary a family affair. Considering the Falcons didn’t have their first-round pick after trading it away to land James Pearce Jr. last year, Terrell is a terrific find at this point.

Grade: A

49. Carolina Panthers: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Hunter played three years at Central Florida before transferring to Texas Tech, where he starred on a loaded defense alongside David Bailey and Jacob Rodriguez. In 2025, Hunter totaled 10.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks at 318 pounds, providing value against both the run and pass.

How he fits with the Panthers: Hunter is a nose tackle who can play the run but also provide some push up the middle. Carolina is trying to add talent on the defensive interior to pair with Tershawn Wharton, who was underwhelming in his first season of a three-year, $45 million deal, notching just two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.

Grade: B-

50. New York Jets: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

At 5' 8", the talk about Ponds is whether he can survive in the NFL at that size. While it’s rare, corners that small succeeded before, with Darrell Green (5' 9") and Mark McMillian (5' 7") being solid examples. With the national champs, Ponds earned second-team All-American honors, totaling 61 tackles and two interceptions last season. Despite his size, Ponds shows physicality and projects as a boundary corner.

How he fits with the Jets: Ponds is going to be beloved in New York. He plays with a toughness well beyond his height, bringing an attitude and a swagger that helped Indiana win the national championship last year. A perfect fit for Aaron Glenn’s defense, Ponds should play major snaps immediately alongside Brandon Stephens and Nahshon Wright.

Grade: A+

51. Minnesota Vikings: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

After playing at Central Arkansas over his first three collegiate seasons, Golday transferred to Cincinnati for 2024 and ’25. With the Bearcats, he started 20 games and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors last season, totaling 3.5 sacks and six tackles for loss. At 6' 4" and 239 pounds, Golday is a hammer who still has work to do in coverage.

How he fits with the Vikings: Golday gives Minnesota another front-seven talent after they took defensive tackle Caleb Banks on Thursday night. Playing in Minnesota’s 3-4 scheme, he should slot in alongside Blake Cashman on a rotational basis as a rookie.

Grade: B-

52. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Cisse played his first two seasons at North Carolina State before transferring to South Carolina for 2025. With the Gamecocks, Cisse played in 12 games and defended five passes while nabbing one of two interceptions for his collegiate career. At 5' 11" and 189 pounds, Cisse is a bit on the small side but plays with physicality, showing an eagerness to play against the run while also doing well in press coverage.

How he fits with the Packers: Green Bay needed to fill out its secondary after releasing corner Nate Hobbs, and did so with the addition of Cisse. The Packers are going to pair Cisse with Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine, giving new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon another piece to deploy.

Grade: B+

53. Indianapolis Colts: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

An All-American in his third year with the Bulldogs, Allen played 41 games with Georgia and racked up 205 tackles and 4.5 sacks. At 6' 0" and 230 pounds, Allen is a bit undersized at the second level, but makes up for it with football IQ. After starring in the middle of one of the nation’s best defenses for three years, Allen should step in as an immediate starter.

How he fits with the Colts: Allen fell to the second round but it’s a perfect match with the Colts and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. After trading inside linebacker Zaire Franklin to the Packers this winter, Indianapolis gets a replacement who is ready to play significant snaps.

Grade: B+

Eli Stowers is a former quarterback who moved to tight end. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Stowers bounced between being a quarterback and a tight end before finally committing to the latter over his final two collegiate seasons, both at Vanderbilt. Stowers became an All-American in his redshirt senior season, catching 62 passes for 769 yards and four touchdowns for the Commodores.

How he fits with the Eagles: Stowers is the eventual replacement for longtime tight end Dallas Goedert. Philadelphia has loaded up offensively, selecting Stowers and USC receiver Makai Lemon to give quarterback Jalen Hurts plenty of long-term skill-position talent. The big question is whether Hurts becomes more willing to use the middle of the field, something that’s been a problem in recent years.

Grade: B

55. New England Patriots: Gabe Jacas, DE, Illinois

Jacas was a four-year starter for the Fighting Illini, totaling 35.5 tackles for loss and 27 sacks. Last season, he was at his best with a career-high 11 sacks while also forcing three fumbles. At 6' 3" and 260 pounds, Jacas has terrific size but has questionable athleticism, which is the main reason why he wasn’t a first-round pick. Still, between his size, strength and production, Jacas is a smart bet.

How he fits with the Patriots: The Patriots lost K’Lavon Chaisson this offseason while adding Dre’Mont Jones. In the second round, New England went back to the pass-rushing well for Jacas, who is strong at the point of attack. He’ll be a rotational piece alongside Jones and Harold Landry III.

Grade: B+

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

Boerkircher is going to be in vogue with the current trends of the NFL. He’s a blocking tight end who doesn’t do much in the passing game, as evidenced by his 198 yards last season in College Station. He’s an older prospect after spending five seasons with Nebraska before transferring to Texas A&M for 2025, coming into the pro game at 25 come September.

How he fits with the Jaguars: Jacksonville went off the collective board with its first pick of the draft, taking Boerkircher to pair with burgeoning star Brenton Strange. With the Aggies, Boerkircher caught 19 passes in 2025, but is being selected because of his blocking ability. As the league continues to move toward 12- and 13 -personnel sets, utilizing in-line blocking tight ends, Boerkircher fits the bill.

Grade: D+

57. Chicago Bears: Logan Jones, C, Iowa

A six-year collegiate player, Jones is an interesting talent. At 299 pounds, he’s undersized in the pivot but played at a high level for the Hawkeyes, starting 51 games over the past four years and winning the Rimington Award as the nation’s best center. Jones also comes from a school with a terrific track record of producing offensive linemen, including three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum.

How he fits with the Bears: The Bears desperately needed to upgrade at center after losing Drew Dalman to a shocking retirement after a Pro Bowl campaign. Although general manager Ryan Poles acquired Garrett Bradbury to help solidify center, Jones is likely the starter from the jump.

Grade: A-

58. Cleveland Browns: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

A three-year starter at Toledo, McNeil-Warren was a fast riser throughout the predraft process. At 6' 3" and 201 pounds, McNeil-Warren has terrific size and good enough speed, running a 4.52 40-yard dash at the combine. A third-team All-American in 2025, McNeil-Warren racked up 77 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, along with two interceptions and five passes defensed for the Rockets.

How he fits with the Browns: The Browns landed a huge steal for their secondary in McNeil-Warren, whom many thought would be selected in the first round. He should fight for starter snaps next to Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman on the back end after moving two hours west from Toledo.

Grade: A

59. Houston Texans: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan

At 6' 6" and 248 pounds, Klein has ideal size. Coming over from his native Germany, Klein played 36 games with the Wolverines, including 24 games over the past two years with 12 starts. In 2025, Klein caught 24 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown, while also showing some downhill ability with the ball in his hands.

How he fits with the Texans: This feels very early for Klein, who started only a dozen games throughout his collegiate career. In Houston, he will sit behind Dalton Schultz and learn while playing a smaller snap count, so he could develop nicely in time. Still, he’s more project than finished product for 2026.

Grade: D

60. Tennessee Titans: Anthony Hill Jr. LB, Texas

Hill was a three-year starter for the Longhorns, with his best year in 2024, when he led the SEC with 16.5 tackles for loss along with eight sacks. Hill has good size and excellent athleticism at 6' 2" and 238 pounds, with a 4.51 40-yard dash time. At Texas, he was twice named a second-team All-American.

How he fits with the Titans: Hill is a terrific talent who can play in space and also come up and create chaos in the pocket. Tennessee has loaded up on its front seven this offseason, adding John Franklin-Myers and Jermaine Johnson II this winter, before selecting Keldric Faulk in the first round. Hill gives the Titans another youthful talent for coach Robert Saleh to mold.

Grade: A

61. Los Angeles Rams: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Klare isn’t one of the more heralded prospects coming out of Ohio State this year, but don’t overlook his potential. At 6' 4" and 246 pounds, Klare was productive at Purdue before transferring to play for the Buckeyes in 2025. Over the past two years, the Indiana native caught 94 passes for 1,133 yards and six touchdowns. Klare’s big issue is blocking, which is an area he’ll need to put plenty of work into.

How he fits with the Rams: The Rams took a tight end in the second round for the second consecutive year. After selecting Terrance Ferguson in 2025, general manager Les Snead doubled down with Klare, who should primarily be a chess piece while getting few in-line snaps. Los Angeles loves to play in multiple tight end sets, making Klare a good fit in the offense.

Grade: B+

62. Buffalo Bills: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Igbinosun primarily cleaned up his penalty issues this past season, and he had a strong year as a result. The 6' 2", 189-pounder is a physical, smothering corner with high-level instincts and route recognition to stay in phase with opposing receivers. He made 53 starts in college and has the experience, competitiveness and cover skills to play early at the next level.

How he fits with the Bills: Buffalo has Christian Benford on one corner and last year’s first-round pick, Maxwell Hairston, on the other, but Igbinosun provides rotational help. A physical corner, Igbinosun gives Buffalo a bit of a different look as the Bills move away from the zone-heavy scheme prioritized under Sean McDermott.

Grade: C

63. Los Angeles Chargers: Jake Slaughter, IOL, Florida

At 303 pounds, Slaughter has the size of a center rather than a guard, but he could potentially make the move to the pivot. Starting 33 games with the Gators over five seasons, he was a finalist for the Rimington Award in 2025, which goes to the nation’s top center. He was also a second-team All-American, dominating based on excellent fundamentals.

How he fits with the Chargers: This has been a problem spot for the Chargers over the years, and remained one heading into the draft. Los Angeles has to be hoping Slaughter can start as a rookie next to center Tyler Biadisz, who was signed to a three-year deal this offseason.

Grade: C+

64. Seattle Seahawks: Bud Clark, S, TCU

Clark is part of a deep safety class that should produce a half-dozen talents or so in the top 100 choices. He spent six seasons with the Horned Frogs, making him one of the draft’s older prospects at 24 in May. That said, he’s 188 pounds and ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the combine after making a pair of All-Big 12 teams in 2024 and As’25.

How he fits with the Seahawks: Seattle is trying to rebuild its secondary a bit after losing Coby Bryant in free agency to the Bears. An older rookie with 61 collegiate games under his belt, expect Clark to play special teams while rotating into Mike Macdonald’s defense.

Grade: C

ROUND 3

65. Arizona Cardinals: Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Going into the 2024 season, there were plenty of pundits who thought Beck was in play to be the No. 1 pick. However, things went haywire at Georgia, leading to his transfer to Miami. With the Hurricanes, Beck led them to the national championship game, throwing for 3,813 yards and 30 touchdowns. However, after spending six years in college, he’s still a project .

How he fits with the Cardinals: Arizona is taking a flyer on Beck, who will join a quarterback room with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II. At 6' 4" and 233 pounds, Beck has ideal size. He should begin his career as a third-stringer with upside and could see the field in 2026 if Arizona is out of contention.

Grade: F

66. Denver Broncos: Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

After spending four years at Iowa State, Onyedim transferred to Texas A&M and notched 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, showing his ability to impact the passing game. If Onyedim can grow into his frame a bit more, it would help him against the run game and stay on the field for early downs.

How he fits with the Broncos: Denver needed to add some beef after losing John Franklin-Myers to the Titans in free agency. Onyedim provides that, especially the pass rush, where he’ll see plenty of one-on-one opportunities as Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper draw far more attention.

Grade: C

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Keyron Crawford, DL, Auburn

After spending his first two seasons at Arkansas State, Crawford transferred to Auburn, where he spent 2024 and ’25. Last year, Crawford had five sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss, wrapping up a collegiate career spanning 47 games. At 6’ 4" and 253 pounds, Crawford has the size to play in the NFL, but his technique and play against the run are concerns.

​How he fits with the Raiders: Crawford gives the Raiders someone to rotate in with Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye and Malcolm Koonce. In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, Las Vegas is wise to find more pass-rushing talent, even if he’s likely sitting on early downs.

Grade: C+

68. Philadelphia Eagles: Markel Bell, OT, Miami

Bell is a mountain of a man at 6' 9" and 346 pounds, and should be a swing tackle to start his career before eventually settling into a starting role. After playing two years at the juco level at Holmes Community College, Bell transferred to Miami, where he started 21 games at left tackle.

How he fits with the Eagles: Bell is going to an ideal spot, getting to sit behind a pair of star tackles in Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. With Johnson’s career winding down, Bell could move to the right side and become a fixture as soon as 2027.

Grade: B-

69. Chicago Bears: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

Roush comes from the Big Ten, where he starred with the Cardinal. The 267-pounder is one of the bigger tight ends you’ll see, and in 2025, he caught 49 passes for 545 yards and two touchdowns. At the next level, he projects to be a blocker who can occasionally make a play in the passing game.

How he fits with the Bears: Roush is an interesting pick for the Bears, who already have a bona fide star in Colston Loveland and an excellent backup in Cole Kmet. Roush fits Ben Johnson’s run scheme, making him a valuable asset, even in limited snaps.

Grade: C+

70. San Francisco 49ers: Romello Height, edge, Texas Tech

At 6' 2" and 239 pounds, Height is one of the smaller pass rushers in the class. Still, he’s an experienced prospect after playing six years at the collegiate level while at Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech and Texas Tech. Obviously, he never found a home in college and only became a full-time starter over the past two campaigns, notching 12.5 sacks over that span.

How he fits with the 49ers: San Francisco had the fewest sacks of any team last season (20), but that was primarily a function of torn ACLs for Nick Bosa and 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams. Height will become a depth piece who can play in a pinch, something that’s not an ideal spot for a 25-year-old rookie.

Grade: F

Antonio Williams will now be the newest weapon for Jayden Daniels in Washington. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

71. Washington Commanders: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Williams is a bit undersized at 187 pounds but ran a 4.41 40-yard dash. At Clemson, Williams was both a returner and a receiver. In 2024, he earned first-team All-ACC honors with 75 receptions for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last year, he played only 10 games due to various injuries, totaling 55 catches for 604 yards. He was also limited to five games as a sophomore. If he can stay healthy, he’s a talent with upside.

How he fits with the Commanders: Washington desperately needed someone to play opposite Terry McLaurin. Before selecting Williams, the Commanders were looking at Luke McCaffrey and Treylon Burks as the other primary wideouts. Williams gives new offensive coordinator David Blough another high-level option.

Grade: B+

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

Davis played three years at Arizona before transferring to Washington for the 2025 campaign. Between the two schools, he played in 37 games, including seven last year, missing some time with multiple injuries. Still, Davis is a big corner at 6' 4" and 194 pounds, providing the Bengals with length and physicality.

How he fits with the Bengals: Cincinnati desperately needs someone to play opposite DJ Turner II, especially after losing Cam Taylor-Britt in free agency. The big question is whether he’s ready to start, as his traits are somewhat raw. Not surprisingly, the Bengals are going after defensive help, already having selected edge rusher Cashius Howell after trading their first-round choice for nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II.

Grade: C-

73. New Orleans Saints: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Delp is one of the better tight ends in the class. With the Bulldogs, the 245-pound Delp caught 70 passes for 854 yards and nine touchdowns over four years, including 20 passes for 261 yards last season. He’s a developmental prospect who needs to be a rotational player while getting more refined as a blocker.

How he fits with the Saints: New Orleans is building around second-year quarterback Tyler Shough. In the first round, the Saints took Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson to pair with Chris Olave, and now adds another weapon at tight end to work alongside Juwan Johnson.

Grade: A-

74. New York Giants: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

After four years at Virginia, Fields transferred to Notre Dame before the 2025 season. He averaged 17.5 yards per reception, showing off his elusiveness despite running an ugly 4.61 40-yard dash at the combine. Before going to South Bend, Fields had a pair of 800-yard seasons for the Cavaliers with his 218-pound frame.

How he fits with the Giants: New York gave up picks in this year’s and next year’s drafts to get back into the third round for Fields. He projects as a boundary receiver who will play opposite Malik Nabers once he’s fully recovered from a torn ACL sustained in September of last season.

Grade: B-

75. Miami Dolphins: Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech

Douglas is an intriguing talent. At 6' 3" and 206 pounds, he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine, showcasing a blend of size and speed. The Texas native spent two years with the Florida Gators before transferring to Texas Tech, where he caught 13 touchdowns over 27 games.

How he fits the Dolphins: Douglas will have a chance to play ample snaps. Miami released Tyreek Hill and traded Jaylen Waddle this offseason to start rebuilding the offense. After spending two productive years with the Red Raiders, Douglas will go to work with Malik Willis.

Grade: B

76. Pittsburgh Steelers: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Allar is part of an underwhelming class of quarterbacks , a player many believed would help his stock in 2025 but didn’t. Because he broke his ankle in October, Allar was limited to six games and threw for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in that span. At 6' 5" and 228 pounds, Allar has the size and started 35 games for the Nittany Lions.

How he fits the Steelers: He doesn’t. The Steelers already have a young, developmental prospect in Will Howard. They have their starter in Aaron Rodgers, assuming he doesn’t retire. Allar is likely fighting for a backup role, something that provides extremely little value for a top-100 pick.

Grade: F-

77. Green Bay Packers: Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

McClellan is a hulking defensive tackle who played two years at Florida before transferring to Missouri for 2024 and ’25. Playing in 26 games (21 starts), McClellan totaled 13.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, showing he can penetrate and be a problem for opposing offensive lines in the pass game.

How he fits with the Packers: Green Bay needed to find some juice on the interior of its defensive line to pair with Devonte Wyatt. Expect McClellan to rotate with veteran Javon Hargrave, giving the Packers some depth at a spot it was weak at in 2025 after trading away Kenny Clark in the Micah Parsons deal.

Grade: B-

78. Indianapolis Colts: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

Haulcy bounced around in college, starting with New Mexico before transferring to Houston and finally LSU. Both with the Cougars and Tigers, Haulcy was first-team all-conference over the past two years, totaling eight interceptions in that span. A solid player with average speed (4.52 40-yard dash), Haulcy is a hitter who can help in the run and pass game.

How he fits with the Colts: The Colts lost Nick Cross in the offseason to the Commanders. Haulcy gives Indianapolis a replacement who will likely play special teams while also getting a shot to start on the defense next to Cam Bynum.

Grade: B+

79. Atlanta Falcons: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

The story of Branch will be about his lack of size at 5' 8" and 177 pounds, but his blinding speed at 4.35 in the 40-yard dash is equally part of the story. Branch was a dynamo for the Bulldogs in 2025, catching an SEC-high 81 passes for 811 yards and six touchdowns while also posting 385 return yards.

How he fits with the Falcons: Branch is a speedster who will play next to the big-bodied Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. After moving on from Darrell Mooney this offseason, Atlanta needed to find help on the receiver depth chart behind London and get it in the diminutive-but-talented Branch, who stays in Georgia at the next level.

Grade: A-

80. Baltimore Ravens: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

Lane comes to the NFL after spending three years with the Trojans. At 6' 4" and 200 pounds, Lane ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at the combine, checking the size and speed boxes. Last year, the Arizona native caught 49 passes for 745 yards and four touchdowns across 11 games.

How he fits with the Ravens: Baltimore needs a playmaker to take the pressure off Zay Flowers. While Rashod Bateman remains a viable second option, he caught only 19 passes for 224 yards last season. He’s a third receiver on a functioning attack, giving Lane the opportunity to see snaps as a rookie before potentially elevating on the depth chart.

Grade: C

81. Jacksonville Jaguars: Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M

Regis is a 295-pound defensive tackle who spent five years with the Aggies. Over that time, he played in 50 games, racking up 11 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. The redshirt senior projects as a rotational lineman who can stuff the run with his physicality.

How he fits with the Jaguars: Jacksonville has DaVon Hamilton and Arik Armstead along its front, but both are slated to become free agents after this season. Expect Regis to primarily play situationally as a rookie before potentially earning more snaps.

Grade: C-

82. Minnesota Vikings: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Orange is a true nose tackle at 322 pounds whose primary function is to eat up space and stuff the run. With the Cyclones, Orange played 50 games across four seasons. In 2025, Orange earned third-team All-Big 12 honors, totaling 18 tackles and a half-tackle for loss.

How he fits with the Vikings: Minnesota has gone defense through the first three rounds, all of which have come in the front seven. Orange is coming in to help against the run while helping to keep hands off linebacker Blake Cashman and second-rounder Jake Golday.

Grade: B

83. Carolina Panthers: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

After two middling years at Tulane, Brazzell shined in his one season with the Volunteers, catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and an SEC-best nine touchdowns. At 6' 4" and 198 pounds while running a 4.37 40-yard dash, Brazzell has ideal size and speed. The question is whether that one year of production in coach Josh Heupel’s offense is an outlier, or if things are falling into place.

How he fits with the Panthers: The Panthers struck gold last year when they took Tetairoa McMillan in the first round. However, Carolina needed someone to pair with him, as Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker haven’t taken the job and run with it. Brazzell has the potential to do so, and gives Carolina another large receiver on the outside.

Grade: A-

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Hurst is a small-school talent who could make the big leap to the NFL. At 6' 4" and 206 pounds, the Georgia native ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine. Last season, he caught 71 passes for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns, earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors. He projects as a deep threat who can outleap defenders.

How he fits with the Buccaneers: Tampa Bay needed to draft a receiver after losing Mike Evans to the 49ers in free agency. While the Buccaneers still have a plethora of talent at the position, including Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan, all three dealt with injuries in 2025.

Grade: B-

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

Everette comes from one of the best defensive programs in the country, and one that’s churned out tons of talent in recent years, including Jalen Carter, Devonte Wyatt, Nolan Smith Jr. and others. With the Bulldogs, Everette played in 55 games, starting 41, amassing five interceptions and 18 pass breakups over the past three seasons.

How he fits with the Steelers: Pittsburgh gets a physical freak, who measures in at 196 pounds while running a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine. Everette should come in and provide depth at corner before eventually replacing Jalen Ramsey in the slot.

Grade: B+

86. Cleveland Browns: Austin Barber, OT, Florida

At 6' 7" and 318 pounds, Barber is an intriguing prospect. He started 39 games at tackle for the Gators across four seasons, including 34 on the left side. In the NFL, he could play on either side, potentially starting his career as a swing tackle before settling into a starting role.

How he fits with the Browns: Cleveland is completely revamping its offensive line this offseason, and has continued during the draft by selecting guard/tackle Spencer Fano in the first round before tabbing Barber in the third. Barber should compete for a job alongside fellow first-round pick Zion Johnson and veteran Teven Jenkins.

Grade: A-

87. Miami Dolphins: Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State

Kacmarek split time with Max Klare, who went off the board on Friday night to the Rams. At Ohio State, Kacmarek played 26 games across the past two seasons and was much more of a blocker than a receiver. At the NFL level, he’ll be an extension of the offensive line in the run game.

How he fits with the Dolphins: Miami spent its first-round pick on left tackle Kadyn Proctor, and now gets help for the run game in the third round. Kacmarek is an in-line blocker who will come in to help on short yardage, while also being a fixture in 12 and 13 personnel sets.

Grade: C+

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon

At 6' 4" and 314 pounds, Pregnon is a hulking guard who started 51 games across his time at Wyoming, USC and Oregon. Spending six years in college, Pregnon, 24, has twice been named first-team All-Big Ten, along with earning first-team All-American honors in 2025. A polished run blocker, he should be an immediate starter, something he must be to justify an early draft slot, considering his age.

How he fits with the Jaguars: Jacksonville has a couple of veterans at guard in Ezra Cleveland and Patrick Mekari. However, Cleveland has one year left on his deal and Mekari is signed through 2027, but will likely be released for a $13 million savings. Pregnon might start as a rookie, but should certainly slide in by his second year.

Grade: B

89. Chicago Bears: Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU

Thomas is most valuable as a returner with his 4.28 speed in the 40-yard dash. He was dynamic in that role for both Mississippi State and LSU, earning third-team All-SEC honors in 2024. As a receiver, Thomas caught 19 passes for 99 yards last year.

How he fits with the Bears: This doesn’t make a ton of sense. The Bears have needs on the defensive side, including edge rusher, and this is the third consecutive pick on offense. Yes, Chicago is getting someone who can conceivably help in two phases and perhaps coach Ben Johnson has a plan for him, but this is a head-scratcher.

Grade: D-

Kaelon Black joins the 49ers after winning a national championship with the Hoosiers. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

90. San Francisco 49ers: Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

Black won the national championship with the Hoosiers last season, rushing for 1,040 yards and six touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry. At 208 pounds, Black is a bowling ball who doesn’t make many tacklers miss but can run through contact.

How he fits with the 49ers: San Francisco loves to run the ball, and Black could thrive as a reserve behind Christian McCaffrey. He’ll provide some injury insurance while also providing thump between the tackles.

Grade: C+

91. Las Vegas Raiders: Trey Zuhn III, C, Texas A&M

Zuhn has ideal size for the interior at 312 pounds, and should be a nice player to develop for Las Vegas. He’s a Colorado native who played four years with the Aggies and can move defenders in the run game while also showing enough to be a swing tackle at the next level if needed.

How he fits with the Raiders: One thing is for sure: Tyler Linderbaum won’t be moving to guard. Zuhn is going to be playing next to Linderbaum after starting 49 games at left tackle and two at center in college.

Grade: C

92. Dallas Cowboys: Jaishawn Barham, OLB, Michigan

Barham started his collegiate career with the Maryland Terrapins before transferring to the Wolverines before the 2024 season. A two-year starter at Michigan, the 240-pounder totaled 98 tackles and five sacks, starting 22 games. While he has some pass-rush juice, Barham might be best in an off-ball role, allowing him to track and pursue the ballcarrier.

How he fits with the Cowboys: Barham will be part of a revamped front seven in Dallas. If he can earn some snaps as a rookie, he’ll be working next to first-round pick Malachi Lawrence, inside linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and veteran edge rusher Rashan Gary.

Grade: B+

93. Los Angeles Rams: Keagan Trost, OT, Missouri

At 6' 4" and 311 pounds, Trost is a big man with a very long résumé at the collegiate level. Trost played seven seasons across four schools, including Morgan State, Indiana State, Wake Forest and Missouri. Entering the NFL at 25, he’s played 41 games, including starts at both left and right tackle spots, along with guard.

How he fits with the Rams: The Rams are trying to find their future right tackle after seeing Rob Havenstein retire this offseason. Los Angeles is betting on experience rather than upside, as Trost is more of a finished product than most due to his age.

Grade: C+

94. Miami Dolphins: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Bell is one of the most interesting prospects in this draft. A physical freak at 6' 1" and 222 pounds with quick-twitch explosion, Bell is coming off a late-season torn ACL that could keep him out of the early portion of 2026. However, Bell needs to both get healthy and refine his technique, becoming a better route runner. In 12 games last season, Bell caught 72 passes for 917 yards and six touchdowns.

How he fits with the Dolphins: Bell is continuing a trend for Miami, which has taken a pair of receivers and a tight end on Day 2. While he might not be ready to play early in 2025, that’s fine for a Dolphins team that is taking the long view of things as they reset their roster.

Grade: A

95. New England Patriots: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

Raridon isn’t going to wow anybody with his measurables, as a 245-pounder who ran a 4.62 40-yard dash at the combine. With the Fighting Irish in 2025, the Des Moines native caught 32 passes for 482 yards and a touchdown, but his real value is as an in-line blocker.

How he fits the Patriots: New England already has Hunter Henry to do the receiving for their tight ends, so Raridon joins them as an extension of the run game. Raridon should see plenty of action in those situations, giving coach Mike Vrabel more punch in that area.

Grade: C

96. Pittsburgh Steelers: Gennings Dunker, G, Iowa

Dunker is an experienced prospect, having started 37 games at right tackle. However, he’s projected as a guard at the NFL level. At 319 pounds, he should be able to provide push as a run blocker while having the pass-blocking prowess of a tackle. The big question is whether Dunker has the athleticism to keep up with quicker, larger defensive tackles.

How he fits with the Steelers: Pittsburgh has done well in recent years with young offensive linemen, including Mason McCormick and Zach Frazier. Dunker should provide depth up front as a rookie but could crack the starting lineup in a battle at left guard with Spencer Anderson after the offseason loss of Isaac Seumalo.

Grade: B

97. Minnesota Vikings: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

Tiernan spent five years with the Wildcats, starting 43 games at both left and right tackle. Projected as a swing tackle to begin his NFL career, if not kicking inside to guard, Tiernan is a depth piece who could develop into a starter as his rookie contract goes on. At 6' 7" and 323 pounds, the team captain is a strong run blocker.

How he fits with the Vikings: Minnesota has a pair of quality guards in 2025 first-round pick Donovan Jackson and veteran Will Fries. It’s likely the front office sees Tiernan as a depth piece who could eventually push Fries, who, despite being signed through 2029, will likely be moved on from after this season due to his contract structure.

Grade: B-

98. Minnesota Vikings: Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami

Thomas comes into the NFL as a bigger safety at 211 pounds. Playing with the Hurricanes after transferring from Middle Tennessee State and then Tennessee, the redshirt senior made second-team All-ACC while totaling five interceptions. For his collegiate career, Thomas started 29 games, including 16 with Miami.

How he fits with the Vikings: Minnesota needs some reinforcements on the back end if Harrison Smith finally decides to retire. The Vikings have a depth chart of Joshua Metellus and a litany of question marks in that area.

Grade: C

99. Seattle Seahawks: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

After playing four seasons at Fresno State, Neal transferred to the SEC and the Razorbacks in 2025. With Arkansas, Neal had 10 passes defensed and a pair of interceptions across 12 starts, the first time in his five collegiate years he was a full-time starter. At 6' 1" and 203 pounds, Neal has good size for the position.

How he fits with the Seahawks: Like many Super Bowl champs, Seattle was picked over in free agency. The Seahawks watched as Riq Woolen left for the Eagles, leaving them light at corner. Although Seattle has its starters in Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe and Nick Emmanwori, Neal is depth with upside.

Grade: C-

100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jalen Huskey, S, Maryland

Huskey spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Bowling Green before moving to Landover ahead of the 2024 season. With Maryland, he played 24 games (22 starts), amassing seven interceptions while playing at both corner and safety. With safety being his best position, he’s a bit light at 196 pounds.

How he fits with the Jaguars: Jacksonville has reached most of the second night, and this was no different. While Huskey is certainly a draftable player, he is neither big nor fast, and could end up being a special teams player who sees limited time on defense.

Grade: D

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