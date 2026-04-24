2026 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Best Available Players for Rounds 2–3

Rounds 2-3 of the 2026 NFL draft kick off at 7 p.m. ET Friday, and plenty of talented players are still waiting to be selected, including cornerbacks Jermod McCoy, Avieon Terrell and Colton Hood. There are also plenty of quarterbacks still on the board, including Carson Beck and Garrett Nussmeier. Daniel Flick restacked his top 250 prospects after 32 names were called in Round 1. The players are stacked according to their original ranking.

Let’s dive in.

12. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

McCoy missed the 2025 season due to a torn right ACL suffered that January, but he should be a full-go after being drafted. At 6' 1" and 188 pounds, he’s wiry and ultra athletic, with terrific burst and clean feet. McCoy has quality anticipation skills, tremendous long speed, and, as evidenced by his four interceptions in 2024, above-average ball skills.

17. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Physical and steady in the middle of Georgia’s defense, Allen is an elite communicator and leader with old-school middle linebacker tools. He’s a quality tackler and good blitzer with the range and athleticism to make plays in space, too.

23. T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson

Parker didn’t produce at the clip expected in 2025, but he’s a steady run defender with advanced instincts and timing to disengage and make plays from the edge. Parker rushes with power and has nuanced hands, and he has a track record of pass-rush productivity that inspires confidence he can be a three-down impact player.

24. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Terrell plays bigger than his 5' 11", 186-pound frame suggests. He’s physical, a willing tackler and a sticky cover corner with fluid hips and impressive reactive athleticism. Terrell can play both man and zone, and he projects as an early starter like his older brother, A.J.

30. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Hood is a strong, physical corner who specializes in press coverage. At 6' 0" and 193 pounds, he’s an enforcer against the run, and with a 4.44 40-yard dash, he has enough speed to match receivers vertically. Hood doesn’t have elite fluidity or change-of-direction skills, which could prove troublesome against quicker receivers.

31. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston is big and physical at 6' 4" and 212 pounds, and he has elite ball skills, tracking the ball well and routinely finishing tough catches. Boston sells routes with his head and eyes, but he lacks a top gear and isn’t overly sudden, which limits his separation potential. No matter, Boston is a good contested catch receiver with reliable hands.

32. Cashius Howell, edge, Texas A&M

Named the 2025 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Howell is extremely quick-footed, agile and sudden. He has a quick first step, which sets up wins both around the edge and on inside counters. He also dropped into short zones at times. Howell is undersized at 6' 2½" and 253 pounds, and he lacks elite upper-body strength to hold serve against the run.

33. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

McDonald, the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, is a tremendous run defender with the power and punch timing to reset the line of scrimmage and make plays at the point of attack. He has room to grow as a pass rusher, but he should make an immediate impact on rushing downs.

36. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Cisse is an explosive, twitched-up corner with terrific long speed and plenty of burst in short areas. He’s fluid and physical with a willingness to defend the run. The 6' 0", 199-pound Cisse held his own in the SEC, but he’s still developing anticipation, route recognition and ball skills. He’s a high-upside corner but might require patience.

38. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Uniquely built at 6' 3½" and 201 pounds, McNeil-Warren is a physical, rangy defender with a knack for creating turnovers—he has intercepted five passes and forced eight fumbles over the past three years. McNeil-Warren can play both in the box and on the back end, but his range, take-on ability and tackling project best closer to the line of scrimmage.

39. R Mason Thomas, edge, Oklahoma

Thomas is undersized at 6' 2" and 241 pounds with 31⅝-inch arms, and his 4.67 40-yard dash didn’t help his stock. But Thomas is explosive, fluid and can turn speed into power, leveraging his natural advantage. Thomas has size limitations, but he tallied 22 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks the last two years and has the rush instincts to be a productive pro.

40. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Miller has powerful hands, which set an immediate tone and aid his high-level stack-and-shed ability, but he’s also quick enough to win cross-face against offensive guards. The 6' 4", 321-pound Miller lacks pass rush productivity and isn’t a prototypical two-gap nose tackle, but his strength, athleticism and experience in the SEC bode well for his NFL career.

41. Zion Young, edge, Missouri

Young fires off the ball with a quick first step and has impressive reps turning his speed to power. Young is agile, fleet-footed and disruptive, with the ability to rush from both the inside and the outside. He needs to add more tools to his pass-rush kit, but his raw rush talent is tantalizing.

43. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Hunter is big, strong and long at 6' 3" and 318 pounds with 33¼-inch arms, and he has considerable power to uncoil. Hunter can stack-and-shed blocks on the interior and has shown flashes of generating a push on passing downs, but he doesn’t have a great athletic profile or a history of pass-rush success.

Former Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds is one of the best players still available for the second and third rounds. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

44. D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Ponds will get knocked for his size—he’s 5' 9" and 182 pounds—but he’s a tremendous football player. He’s smart, instinctive, competitive and a quality tackler. Ponds is sticky in coverage and has a knack for making big plays in big moments. He may be moved to nickel at the next level, but he’s one of the best pure football players in the draft.

45. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Explosive, rangy and experienced at 6' 2" and 238 pounds, Hill has the versatility to impact games as a blitzer, run defender and coverage asset. Hill has quality instincts, but he’s a step late at times to read and react and take on blocks. Regardless, his physical and athletic talent, coupled with his productivity at Texas, make him a strong Day 2 option.

46. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Georgia didn’t have Branch run much of a route tree—much of his production came in the short game—but he’s an explosive, athletic playmaker with the twitch, burst and elusiveness to change games. Branch will have to answer whether he’s a gadget player or a legitimate slot, but either way, his run-after-catch talent could be a significant benefit to an offense if used correctly.

47. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Initially a defensive end at FCS school Central Arkansas before transferring to Cincinnati, Golday is a big, rangy linebacker at 6' 4½" and 239 pounds. He routinely makes plays flowing to the sideline, but he’s also adept at handling blockers at the line of scrimmage. Golday’s instincts both in read-and-react and coverage situations are still developing, but he has the tools to dream about.

48. Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

Bisontis is a big guard at 6' 5¼" and 315 pounds, and he’s a plus athlete, too—he ran a 5.02 40-yard dash. Bisontis is tough, physical and strong at the point of attack and hits his landmarks as a run blocker. He should be a plug-and-play starter on the interior.

49. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Williams is a loose mover whose suddenness, fluidity and vision make him dangerous after the catch. He’s smart, creative and has return experience, but he needs to refine his routes to be a consistent every-down player at the next level.

51. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Once a four-star quarterback recruit, Stowers is a natural talent at tight end. The 6' 4", 239-pounder has a large catch radius and the hands and ball skills to pluck passes out of the air. He’s highly athletic, is a legitimate field-stretcher and seam target, and he can make plays after the catch. Stowers may never be a great blocker, but he has room to grow there and as a route runner.

52. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

The 6' 1", 206-pound Bernard has adequate size and speed, but his identity centers around his versatility and toughness. He can play inside and outside, is useful on screens and quick-hitters and even earned a few carries at Alabama. Bernard is smooth and efficient, and he creates separation as a route runner. He’s also a physical blocker and a bonus in the run game.

53. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Igbinosun largely cleaned up his penalty issues this past season, and he had a strong year as a result. The 6' 2", 189-pounder is a physical, smothering corner with high-level instincts and route recognition to stay in phase with opposing receivers. He made 53 starts in college and has the experience, competitiveness and cover skills to play early at the next level.

54. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

A big-time burner, Brazzell is a size/speed dream at 6' 4" and 198 pounds with a 4.37 40-yard dash. Brazzell can take the top off opposing defenses, and he has above-average ball skills to finish at the catch point. Brazzell is a solid, albeit unspectaculare route runner who isn’t necessarily dynamic after the catch, but he’ll add a downfield element to an offense early at the next level.

55. Derrick Moore, edge, Michigan

Moore has a high-revved motor, a solid first step and a strong punch to convert speed into power. He hasn’t shown an expansive bag of pass-rush moves—his rushes are largely power-based—but he has proven disruptive, and he’s capable of holding the line of scrimmage as a run defender. He can play all three downs.

56. Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

Scott is a ready-made NFL nickel, one who has the physicality, toughness and competitiveness to make plays against both the run and pass. The 5' 11", 193-pounder is instinctive, and he’s a quality tackler who limits run-after-catch opportunities.

57. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Rodriguez finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy race after an incredible final season at Texas Tech, during which he tallied 128 tackles, four interceptions and seven forced fumbles. At 6' 1" and 231 pounds, Rodriguez is instinctive, productive and tested well—he ran a 4.57 40-yard dash to go along with a 38½-inch vertical jump.

58. Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

Fast, sudden and fluid, Burks blazed a 4.3 40-yard dash at the combine and has the agility to develop into a quality route runner. He’s undersized at 5' 10" and 180 pounds with 29⅜-inch arms, but Burks is smart and explosive, which is a strong combination for a future slot receiver.

59. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Klare is an impressive separator with his speed and athleticism to be a friendly target for quarterbacks at the next level. He’s not strong enough to project well as a blocker, and he may have to operate mostly from the slot, but his pass-catching talent makes him worth an early pick.

60. Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

The 6' 4½", 218-pound Fields is a big, physical receiver with terrific hands and ball skills, and he has a knack for finishing through contact or in tight quarters. Fields struggles separating, and with a 4.61 40-yard dash, he won’t be much of a downfield threat, but he’s an above-average jump ball receiver who starred at the Senior Bowl.

61. Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

Wheatley carries a lanky 6' 3", 203-pound frame, but he moves quite well for his size. He’s fast, fluid and rangy, which enables him to make plays over the top and in the box, and he’s instinctive enough to take away routes in coverage. Wheatley is an ascending prospect with the physical tools to be a quality pro.

62. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

Tiernan has played both tackle spots while starting 43 games over the past four years at Northwestern. Though he stands 6' 8" and 322 pounds, Tiernan has just 32¼-inch arms, and his lack of length shows up at times on film. He’s smart, technically sound and athletic enough to reach his landmarks, but his shorter arms may push him to guard at the next level.

63. Gabe Jacas, edge, Illinois

A team captain at Illinois with plenty of production, the 6' 4", 260-pound Jacas is a strong, physical defender with the power necessary to collapse pockets and beat blockers in both the run and pass. He’s an average athlete and doesn’t have a huge bag of moves, but his strength and tenacity stand out.

64. Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

At 6' 2" and 322 pounds, Orange is a space-eating, gap-filling force in the middle. Nicknamed “Big Citrus,” Orange is a traditional nose tackle who adds little value as a pass rusher but should make an early impact on rushing downs.

65. Dani Dennis-Sutton, edge, Penn State

Dennis-Sutton is a big-bodied defensive end at 6' 6" and 256 pounds with 33½-inch arms. He’s strong and physical with a diverse arsenal as a pass rusher that leads to disruption. Dennis-Sutton lacks elite twitch and bend, but his toughness, motor and technical nuance give him a high floor.

66. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Bell sustained a torn ACL in November and hopes to be ready for training camp. Before the injury, he had a chance to be a first-round pick. Bell, who is 6' 2" and 222 pounds, is one of the draft’s most dangerous run-after-catch players, pairing his size and physicality with instincts and speed. He’s not an elite route runner, but his athleticism, ball skills and playmaking warrant an early pick.

A.J. Haulcy is one of the top safety prospects in the NFL draft. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

67. A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

Carrying elite ball production with eight interceptions the past two years, Haulcy has terrific instincts and anticipation to trigger downhill and make plays. He's physical and more than willing to deliver big hits. Haulcy doesn’t have elite size, speed or burst, which limits his margin for error, but he’s a ballhawk.

68. Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

Trotter is young—he turns 21 the week before the draft—but has a loaded resume as the 2024 Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-SEC pick in 2025. He’s smart, physical and one of the draft’s best linebackers at defeating blocks at the second level. Trotter flows well, has adequate range and is a tremendous blitzer. He isn’t an elite coverage linebacker in either man and zone, but he’s serviceable enough to be a three-down player.

69. LT Overton, DL, Alabama

Overton has a strong, physical style at 6' 3" and 274 pounds. He’s long and tough at the point of attack, which helps him make plays against the run, and he can collapse pockets as a rusher. Overton lacks burst and may need to add weight to kick inside at the next level.

70. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

An intriguing size/speed prospect at 6' 4" and 206 pounds with 32⅝-inch arms and a 4.42 40-yard dash, Hurst has the burst, speed and stride length to win downfield and make explosive plays with the ball in his hands. He’s a smoother route runner than anticipated for his size and can create separation. Hurst has average ball skills but tantalizing upside.

71. Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

A four-time national champion roller skater when he was younger, Abney developed into a two-year starter at cornerback and had six interceptions in three seasons at Arizona State. He’s fluid, feisty and has terrific instincts. Abney is smallish at 5' 10" and 187 pounds—he may move to nickel at the next level—and lacks elite top speed.

72. Romello Height, edge, Texas Tech

Height is a size anomaly at 6' 3" and 239 pounds with 32¼-inch arms, but he’s twitched up with the burst, speed and fluidity to routinely win with speed both around the arc and on inside counters. He needs to get stronger and add weight, but he may step into a designated pass rush role soon in his NFL careeer.

73. Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Louis won’t be for every team due to his size—he’s 6' 0" and 220 pounds—but he’s a loose-moving linebacker with the range and playmaking instincts to make an impact. If nothing else, he should be a strong piece to a special teams unit right away.

75. Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona

A big-time athlete who timed a 4.33 40-yard dash at 6' 1" and 190 pounds, Stukes is fast, fluid and highly instinctual. He made four interceptions in 2025, a nod to his feel at the catch point. Stukes can play cornerback and safety, and he became a prominent leader in Arizona’s secondary. His versatility, character and athleticism bode well for his future.

76. Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Thompson ran a blistering 4.26 40-yard dash, and his burst and speed jump out on tape—he’s a big-play threat with the downfield speed to win matchups. Thompson lacks high-level route-running nuance and run-after-catch proficiency, but his speed is a valuable trait.

77. Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

A four-year starter at left guard across three schools, the 6' 4", 314-pound Pregnon is strong, tough and powerful at the punch. He lacks high-end quickness and movement skills, but he’s a quality run blocker on the interior and an able pass protector.

78. Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

Slaughter started 33 games over the past three years at Florida, where he became a team captain and one of the nation’s best centers with his quick feet, intellect and toughness. He isn’t a road-grader and may struggle against bigger, stronger defensive tackles, but the 6' 5", 303-pound Slaughter should appeal to zone-scheme teams.

79. Justin Joly, TE, North Carolina State

Joly had elite production at NC State—he caught 148 passes for 1,728 yards and 13 touchdowns in his final three seasons—and has the athleticism and ball skills to be an impactful pass-catcher at the next level. The 6' 3½", 241-pounder won’t add much as a blocker, but he can stress defenses across the field.

80. Keyron Crawford, edge, Auburn

Crawford blends an explosive first step with a powerful punch, and he proved he can drop into coverage at Auburn, too. Crawford’s motor runs hot, and he was one of the SEC’s most disruptive pass rushers with 43 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Crawford struggles when tackles beat him to the punch, but he has a high ceiling and should only get better as he develops his hands and countermoves.

81. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Sarratt has tremendous hands, ball skills and toughness. He’s a quality blocker and one of the nation’s best contested-catch receivers to go along with a nuanced route runner. Sarratt lacks elite long speed and short-area quickness, but he owns an impressive track record of production.

82. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

Rivers was a four-year starter on the perimeter at Duke, where his competitive toughness, instincts and short-area quickness made him one of the nation’s most productive defensive backs. He’s undersized at 5' 9½" and 185 pounds with 29⅜-inch arms, but he has the makeup and skill set of an NFL nickel.

83. Billy Schrauth, OG, Notre Dame

Schrauth has experience at both guard spots and was a team captain in 2025. The 6' 5", 310-pounder is strong, tough, reliable and has impressive balance to anchor against bull-rushers. He’s not an elite athlete, but Schrauth looks the part of a starting guard.

85. Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

The younger brother of NFL quarterback Trey Lance, Bryce is a long, athletic receiver at 6' 3" and 204 pounds. He’s strong and has above-average ball skills, and his 4.34 40-yard dash speed allows him to win vertically. Lance is still developing as a route runner, but he’s a loose mover with production and the size/speed combination to create an enticing ceiling.

86. Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

Durant is small but explosive at 6' 1" and 290 pounds, and he started 40 games at Penn State. He has a quick first step, tremendous agility and timed a 4.75 40-yard dash; his speed pops during rushes. Durant’s lack of mass and length makes it difficult for him to anchor against the run, and he may be relegated to a pass rush-heavy role.

87. Devin Moore, CB, Florida

The 6' 3", 198-pound Moore is long and talented, but he struggled with injuries at Florida. When healthy, Moore’s physicality, toughness and ball skills make him difficult to beat, but he’s merely an average athlete who may struggle staying in phase with quicker, sharper route runners.

88. Trey Zuhn III, C, Texas A&M

A four-year starter at left tackle for the Aggies, Zuhn projects best inside at the next level. At 6' 6½" and 312 pounds, his 32½-inch arms will be more efficient at guard or center. Zuhn is technically sound, has a strong base and is quick off the ball, though he’s an average mover in space. Moving inside requires a grace period, but Zuhn is battle-tested and refined, and could play early.

89. Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

Raridon is one of the more well-rounded tight ends in the draft. The 6' 6", 245-pounder is a solid athlete who can win at all three levels, though he isn’t necessarily a dynamic downfield threat. Raridon holds his own as a blocker but must get stronger to handle NFL defenders. His blend of size, speed, strength and the foundation of a balanced skill set makes him an intriguing talent.

Miami's Carson Beck had a solid, albeit unspectacular season. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

90. Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Beck’s college career was a bit of a rollercoaster, but he’s no stranger to pressure. The 6' 5", 233-pounder has a solid, albeit unspectacular, combination of arm talent and athleticism, and he clicks through progressions well. He’s relatively accurate, but his ball placement, footwork and decision-making often worsen when the pocket muddies. Beck is viewed as a backup more than a long-term developmental starter.

91. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Washington is big, strong and fast—at 6' 1" and 223 pounds, he was timed with a 4.33 40-yard dash. Washington lacks elite vision and rush instincts, but he’s elusive in space and can beat defenders with both his speed and power. He was efficient in 2025, too, averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

92. Gennings Dunker, OG, Iowa

Dunker has become well-known for his red-headed mullet, but his on-field play warrants attention, too. He's a people-mover at 6' 5" and 319 pounds. Dunker is physical, powerful and wants to finish defenders. He tested reasonably well but isn't an above-average athlete, which likely will push the three-year starting right tackle inside to guard at the next level.

93. Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

Smith has a lot of enticing traits, ranging from his 6' 2", 202-pound frame to his explosiveness and playmaking ability. He had five interceptions and nine passes defensed in his career at Arizona, and Smith’s speed, instincts and route recognition put him in a position to disrupt passes at the catch point. Smith struggles as a tackler, a fatal flaw on the back end, but he has several redeeming qualities that may warrant patience from a team.

94. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Johnson, the nation’s fourth-leading rusher last season, runs hard and has above-average vision and feel for lanes. The 5' 10", 202-pound Johnson is merely an average height/weight/speed runner and his 4.56 40-yard dash time won’t do him many favors, but he has plenty of burst and is a threat in the passing game, too.

95. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

Jackson has a big frame at 6' 5½" and 315 pounds with 34¾-inch arms, and he specializes in eating space. Jackson projects best as a two-gap defensive tackle. He won’t produce much—he had only 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 25 games—but Jackson has unteachable size.

96. Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Barber is big and fleet-footed at 6' 7" and 318 pounds, and he’s a seasoned SEC starter with experience playing both tackle spots. Barber doesn’t have much power as a run blocker, and he’s susceptible to losing to both speed and power rushers. He struggled in high-leverage matchups as a senior, but he’s battle-tested and athletic enough to be a quality swing tackle at the next level.

97. DJ Campbell, OG, Texas

Campbell has three years of starting experience at right guard, and he’s proportionally built at 6' 3" and 313 pounds with 34¼-inch arms. Campbell is smart and effective climbing to the second level and he has a strong lower half, but he lacks explosiveness in space and will be scheme-dependent in the NFL.

98. Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

Elliott had a productive four-year career, split between New Mexico State and Arizona State, and he has a quality frame at 6' 2" and 231 pounds. Elliott takes on blocks and has adequate instincts but lacks elite athleticism and shouldn’t be assigned zone responsibilities.

99. Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

Lane is physically gifted at 6' 4" and 200 pounds, with 32⅝-inch arms and has big hands at 10½ inches. He creates space with head fakes and hand usage at the top of routes, but he’s not an elite separator—he doesn’t have a ton of flash or suddenness. Lane possesses reliable hands and good ball skills, and he proved he can stress defenses vertically. With vision and adequate speed (4.47 40), Lane can make plays with the ball in his hands, too.

100. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Nussmeier put himself into first-round consideration after the 2024 season, but he took a step backward in 2025. At his best, Nussmeier is an aggressive, strong-armed passer who can fearlessly thread tight windows. His game lacked explosiveness last fall, and he’s prone to reckless decision-making. Nussmeier has starter tools, but he’s a bit far from reaching the level necessary to capitalize on them.

101. Connor Lew, C, Auburn

Before suffering a torn ACL in October, Lew was on pace to be the draft’s top center. A team captain in 2025, Lew is an intellectual leader with command of the line of scrimmage. He’s athletic enough to climb and hit landmarks, and he’s strong and bendy enough to anchor against power. Lew, who hopes to be ready for training camp, has the makings of an NFL starter.

102. Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Bell, the nation’s second-leading receiver in several categories, is an explosive weapon who improved his versatility and hands in 2025. He’s a good route runner with the speed, quickness and intelligence necessary to create separation. Bell grew up playing hockey, and that toughness shows on tape.

103. Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

Kilgore checks the physical boxes. He has a good build at 6' 1" and 210 pounds with 32⅞-inch arms, and he ran a 4.40 40-yard dash. He’s a fluid mover with quality change-of-direction and ball skills—he had five interceptions in 2024 and eight overall in his college career. Kilgore will be 21 his entire rookie season, and his combination of cover skills and run defense should make him a starting-caliber strong safety or big nickel.

104. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

Trigg is effectively a big receiver at 6' 4" and 240 pounds with 34¼-inch arms. His body control and ball skills helped him make several highlight-reel grabs in 2025, but he’s equally as dangerous after the catch thanks to his speed and balance. Trigg is a serviceable but not elite blocker and he’s still refining his route running, but he should be a big slot at the next level.

105. Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan

Benny impressed at the Senior Bowl, winning reps with quickness and power. He’s big and long at 6' 3" and 298 pounds with 33⅜-inch arms, and he’s flashed being able to shoot gaps. Benny has minimal pass rush production—he had only four career sacks at Michigan—but encouraging flashes with his powerful, busy hands and well-developed swim move. While he’s not incredibly twitchy and struggles holding up against double teams, Benny has the size and scheme versatility to draw intrigue.

106. Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

A solid athlete at 6' 0" and 202 pounds, Ramsey’s calling card is versatility—he aligned extensively at nickel in 2025 after playing various roles at safety in 2024. He’s instinctive, plays fast due to his eyes and has adequate cover skills, but he lacks elite short-area quickness. Ramsey needs a refined role and vision at the next level.

107. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Delp wasn’t as involved in Georgia’s offense as his talent would suggest; he had nine career touchdown catches and just twice amassed over 250 receiving yards. But at 6' 5" and 245 pounds, Delp is a fluid mover with good hands and route instincts. He lacks elite length with 31⅝-inch arms and is an average, not elite, blocker, but Delp is steady enough in all aspects to be playable on passing and rushing downs.

108. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Long and lanky at 6' 0" and 182 pounds with 32⅜-inch arms, Muhammad is fast, fluid and versatile. He has the arm length and toughness to play press, and the athleticism and vision to play off the line. Man and zone coverage are both options for him, and he has adequate ball production with three interceptions and 16 passes defensed in his career. Muhammad is instinctive with good route anticipation, but he needs to add weight and get stronger because he struggles at times to finish as a tackler.

109. Jalen Farmer, OG, Kentucky

The 6' 5", 312-pound Farmer is big and athletic, with a quality anchor. He has 34¼-inch arms, and he pairs his length and strength with the leg drive to push defenders back. Farmer is a powerful run blocker, and while he ran a 4.93 40-yard dash, he’s better suited in a downhill running scheme that doesn’t require extensive movement. He’s a serviceable pass blocker but needs to clean up his footwork to maximize his physical tools.

110. Jaishawn Barham, LB/edge, Michigan

Barham is a fun prospect who’s versatile and can play both on the edge and as an off-ball linebacker. He’s rangy and athletic in space, and he looks the part at 6' 3½" and 240 pounds. Some teams may label Barham as an edge, but he’s better suited to play off-ball linebacker—he lacks the length and rush refinement as an edge defender, and his hand usage and block-shedding bode well when he takes on blocks. Plus, his pass-rush history gives him an added benefit as a blitzer.

111. Joshua Josephs, edge, Tennessee

Lanky at 6' 3" and 242 pounds with 34¼-inch arms, Josephs has an explosive first step and flashes twitchy, powerful hands when disengaging from blocks. He’s physical, aggressive and strong at the point of attack—he can collapse pockets with bull rushes, knocks back offensive tackles and keeps himself clean against tight ends—but he may struggle sustaining his rushes against NFL tackles. He needs to add more pass-rush moves.

112. Zxavian Harris, DT, Ole Miss

Harris carries a monstrous frame at 6' 8" and 330 pounds with 34⅝-inch arms, and he can play several different spots along the interior. He’s very strong, able to create disruption and disengage from blockers. With his size, Harris faces natural athletic and leverage shortcomings and doesn’t have many moves to counter his bull rush, but he’s proven he can drive linemen backward in a hurry.

113. Logan Jones, C, Iowa

The winner of the Rimington Award, given annually to the nation’s top center, Jones is a tough, athletic blocker with a good enough build at 6' 3" and 299 pounds. Jones led all centers at the combine with a 4.90 40-yard dash, and he’s an explosive, technically sound player. Jones lacks length and power and would significantly benefit from a zone-based blocking scheme.

114. Caden Curry, DE, Ohio State

Curry stayed the course at Ohio State and had a productive senior season, notching 16.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He’s strong, physical, competitive and wants to finish his rushes. Curry can play defensive end and outside linebacker thanks to his coverage versatility, but he’s only an average athlete and needs to diversify his bag of moves.

115. Bud Clark, S, TCU

Clark, a three-time captain with 15 interceptions the past four years, pairs intangibles with ball skills to comprise an intriguing skill set. He’s rangy and instinctive with a quality playmaking feel and the versatility to play single-high or nickel corner.

116. Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

Cameron arrived at Baylor as a walk-on and left as a legitimate next-level prospect with four years of production. Cameron has a strong frame at 6' 1½" and 220 pounds with 33⅛-inch arms, and he’s a tough, physical pass-catcher with impressive punt return experience. Cameron won’t impress with his speed or short-area quickness, but his ball skills and competitiveness jump out.

117. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

The 6' 5", 247-pound Royer is tough and quick in close quarters with enough suddenness to create space and be a reliable underneath target. He’s all-around steady with an adequate three-down skill set.

118. Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

A standout baseball player who chose football instead, Boettcher is physical, tough and ultra-competitive. He’s an urgent defender with average measurables and athleticism, but his instincts and block-shedding skills should help him see the field early.

119. Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Halton is a penetrative pass rusher who wins with first-step quickness and impressive athleticism at 6' 3" and 292 pounds. He’s loose, fluid and disruptive, owning 13 tackles for loss, 8½ sacks and 10 quarterback hits combined the past two years. He’s a better pass rusher than run defender, and his lack of strength and length may limit him to a rotational role.

120. Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

Claiborne rushed for 21 touchdowns and nearly 2,000 yards the past two years, and he’s a sudden, explosive runner who can create his own yards due to his elusiveness and speed. Claiborne has two kick return touchdowns on his résumé, though his pass-catching skill set and pedigree are lackluster.

121. Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

An intriguing size-athleticism prospect at 6' 2" and 203 pounds with 32¾-inch arms, Neal ran a 4.49 40-yard dash and jumped out of the gym at the combine. He’s a loose mover despite his size, and his blend of length and toughness makes him formidable both in press coverage and run support. Neal’s instincts and route recognition put him out of phase at times, but he has tools worth swinging on.

122. Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

Roush has a well-rounded profile. He’s one of the draft’s best blocking tight ends, pairing his 6' 6" and 267-pound frame with toughness, technique and a desire to create movement. He tested better than expected and has 89 catches over the past two years.

123. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

Experienced and battle-tested with 41 starts at Georgia, Everette is a physical, instinctive corner who often stays in phase. The 6' 1", 196-pounder has a smooth pedal and good ball skills, and his 4.38 40-yard dash eased concerns about his long speed.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar struggled to put the pieces together this season for the Nittany Lions. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

124. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Allar had an underwhelming campaign before an ankle injury ended his season after six starts in 2025. At his best, the 6' 5", 228-pounder looks like a starter at the next level, as he has the size, arm talent and ball placement to fit the bill. But Allar consistently struggled to put the pieces together, especially in big games, and he’s entering the NFL as a question mark.

125. Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

The nation’s second-leading tackler and a 31-game starter at Buffalo, Murdock is productive, experienced and instinctive with a knack for making plays. The 6' 2", 232-pounder is strong and physical with the ability to defeat blockers, though he lacks prototypical range and may be a two-down player at the next level.

126. Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

Boasting strong, powerful hands, McClellan can hold the point of attack and fill rushing lanes with his 6' 4", 314-pound frame. His game is rooted in grit, not glam or athleticism, and he projects as a nose tackle at the next level.

127. Alex Harkey, OG, Oregon

Harkey started his college career as a tight end at Tyler (Texas) Junior College, and while he has added plenty of weight, he hasn’t lost the movement skills. Harkey is fleet-footed at 6' 6" and 327 pounds, and he has strong, accurate hands to control defenders. Harkey has experience at both right guard and right tackle, but his lack of length—31¾-inch arms—likely pushes him inside at the next level.

128. Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

York is undersized at 5' 11" and 226 pounds, and he lacks top-end pursuit speed, which makes for an unfavorable pairing. But he’s a high-level communicator and leader with impressive instincts, physicality and closing burst. He won’t win many weigh-ins, but he’s a quality football player.

129. Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

Bentley enjoyed a breakout final season at Utah, catching 48 passes for 620 yards and six touchdowns. The 6' 4", 253-pound Bentley is mostly an underneath target with reliable hands and the intellect to find soft spots against zone defense, but he’s also a serviceable blocker with enough grip strength to be an in-line tight end at the next level.

130. Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

What Hecht lacks in pure strength and length—he has 31⅝-inch arms—he often overcomes with his technical savvy and athleticism. Hecht should appeal to zone offenses with his smooth movement skills in space, and his intelligence and hand placement give him a pathway to a starting spot.

131. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Carrying a dense 5' 8", 220-pound build, Coleman is physical, hard-nosed and tough to tackle. He often bounces off tacklers and has a good feel for rushing tracks. Coleman lacks the speed to be a home run threat, but his burst and fall-forward rushing style maximizes his gains, and he’s a tremendous pass-catcher with return experience to give him four-down versatility.

132. Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech

The 6' 3" Virgil has the height and ball skills to win above the rim, but he’s merely an average athlete and route runner who lacks the top-end speed to consistently challenge defenses vertically.

133. Kage Casey, OT/OG, Boise State

Casey started at left tackle for three years at Boise State, but he may have to kick inside to guard because of his 32¾-inch arms. No matter, Casey is strong and sturdy at 6' 6" and 310 pounds, he has a solid blend of power, athleticism and intelligence. His length gives him issues at times when pass rushers get into his chest or threaten to win around the arc, but those concerns lessen if he moves inside.

134. Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston

The 6' 6½", 247-pound Koziol is a big-bodied pass-catcher who, over the past two years at Ball State and Houston, made 168 receptions for 1,566 yards and 14 touchdowns. He pairs his height with 33¾-inch arms, forming a wide catch radius, and he has quality hands and ball skills to finish in contested scenarios. Koziol lacks explosiveness and deception as a route runner and he’s a below-average blocker, but he can be a complementary pass-catcher in the NFL.

135. DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson

Capehart is big, long and twitchy at 6' 5" and 313 pounds with 33⅞-inch arms. He’s looser and more fluid than expected, given his size, and he has strong, powerful hands. He needs extensive development as a pass rusher. Capehart was a rotational defensive lineman at Clemson with 12 starts in 57 games, and that’s likely his path forward in the NFL.

136. Mason Reiger, edge, Wisconsin

Reiger has a good build for a defensive end at 6' 5" and 251 pounds, and he’s a smooth, efficient mover with a motor that always runs hot. Reiger is savvy with his hands, helping him discard blockers against the run and defeating tackles on passing downs. Strength is a question, and he may struggle against bigger, more physical NFL tackles.

137. Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

Big and long at 6' 3" and 196 pounds with 33¼-inch arms, Prysock is instinctive and has good eyes—his route recognition and anticipation are solid, and his eyes are in sync with his feet. Prysock stays in phase and has the length to be disruptive at the catch point, but he lacks interception numbers. An experienced corner who tested very well, Prysock is physical and competitive and could earn a starting spot in a press-heavy defense.

138. Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

A torn ACL in 2024 turned Perkins from a potential first-round pick to a likely Day 3 selection. He’s still fast and versatile—he can make an impact as an off-ball linebacker and a blitzer—but he doesn’t have his trademark burst or twitch. At 6' 1" and 223 pounds, Perkins is a bit undersized and struggles as a tackler, though he’s above average at taking on blocks and has good enough range and instincts to make plays in pursuit.

139. Jack Endries, TE, Texas

The 6' 5", 245-pound Endries has good hands and ball skills to pair with solid run-after-catch ability. He’s an average blocker who has plenty of flashes on tape. Endries isn’t a dynamic route runner and he’s not super twitchy, but he’s a reliable target with the ingredients to play all three downs if necessary.

140. Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Allen is a physical downhill runner who’s big and strong at 5' 11" and 216 pounds. He’s tough, has good vision and is hard to bring down—he finishes runs perhaps as well as anyone in the draft. Allen, who left Penn State as the program’s all-time leading rusher, should serve as a power-based complementary back at the next level.

141. Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

Bowry has the tools to warrant a higher ranking—the 6' 5", 314-pounder is big and moves well for his size—but he rode the rollercoaster of inconsistency at Boston College. Bowry, a team captain in 2025, should be an intriguing project for whoever selects him.

142. Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

World generated top-50, even first-round, buzz last summer thanks to his tools. He’s big and fleet-footed at 6' 8" and 318 pounds, but he didn’t meet expectations at Oregon. World is powerful and can pave holes on rushing downs, yet his technique—hands, footwork, balance or pad level—lets him down too often.

143. De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

At 6' 2" and 207 pounds, Stribling is an explosive downfield playmaker with the burst and speed to win consistently. Stribling has plenty of toughness and desire as a run blocker, which will appeal to coaching staffs, but he has plenty of work to do as a route runner and separator.

144. Jaren Kanak, TE, Oklahoma

Kanak, who played linebacker from 2022 to ’24 at Oklahoma, is a natural tight end. He produced at a quality clip in 2025, and he’s an athletic, versatile weapon with the tools to be a potent pass catcher at the next level. He developed into an immediate weapon for the Sooners. At 6' 2" and 234 pounds, Kanak is marginally undersized, but his explosiveness is undeniable—he ran a 4.52 40-yard dash at the combine to go along with a 36-inch vertical jump.

145. Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

The 5' 10½", 181-pound Canady can be an early starter as a nickel corner. Whether the stopwatch shows it, he can really run, and his quickness and change-of-direction skills project favorably at the next level. Canady is competitive and instinctive, and there’s an element of confidence and composure when he plays the ball in the air. His lack of length and mass creates problems as a tackler, but he has the tools of a next-level starter.

146. Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

Shelton is ultra talented but far from a finished product. The 6' 5", 313-pounder is very athletic, gets to landmarks efficiently in space, has smooth feet to cover speed around the perimeter and has good quickness in his kick slide. However, Shelton really struggles with power, and he needs to add strength to survive in the NFL. Still, his athleticism is worth developing.

147. Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri

The 5' 10", 179-pound Coleman is a versatile weapon with gadget potential. He projects as a slot receiver in the NFL with solid speed and suddenness, though his route running and ball skills are merely average. Coleman saw nine carries and handled punt returns in 2025, and his skill set should appeal to a creative offensive coordinator.

148. Nadame Tucker, edge, Western Michigan

It’s no secret Tucker is undersized—he’s 6' 2" and 247 pounds with 31⅜-inch arms—but he’s a productive, twitched-up prospect who’s headed for a role as a designated pass rusher. Tucker finished 2025 tied for the FBS lead with 14.5 sacks, and his athleticism and arsenal should translate.

149. Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

Masses is wiry at 6' 1" and 179 pounds, and he’s a smooth mover. He has a good pedal, clean feet and a quality burst to drive into throwing lanes. Masses is instinctual and recorded five interceptions in 2025, and with his 4.46 40-yard dash speed, he can carry receivers vertically. With his narrow build, Masses struggles at times as a tackler, and while he’s physical and intent on disrupting routes, he can overstep the line—he committed eight penalties in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus .

150. Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

Crownover has one of the better blends of size and athleticism in the class, pairing a 6' 7", 319-pound frame and 35⅜-inch arms with impressive foot quickness and bend. He’s scheme-versatile with natural power and climbing ability in the run game, and when he times his punch, he’s hard to counter as a pass protector. Consistency—with technique, footwork and general level of play—needs significant improvement.

151. Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati

Allen had a strong week at the Senior Bowl, and the 5' 11", 180-pounder has the suddenness, ball skills and route nuance—he’s snappy and deceptive with clean feet—to be a quality slot receiver at the next level.

152. Kaden Wetjen, WR/RS, Iowa

Wetjen is the best return specialist to enter the draft in recent years. He had four punt return touchdowns and scored twice on kickoffs, and the 5' 9", 193-pounder adds value as a slot receiver with gadget potential. Wetjen is sudden and has good vision, both of which translate to the next level.

153. Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

A strong-armed lefty, Payton is an interesting developmental quarterback. At 6' 3" and 232 pounds, Payton is a quality athlete who rushed for 31 career touchdowns. Payton’s mechanics and accuracy can be sporadic, which leads to frustrating misses, but he has the size, arm and movement skills to warrant intrigue.

154. Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana

The 2025 Southland Conference Player of the Year, Proctor is small but highly fluid and athletic. At 6' 2" and 291 pounds with 33-inch arms, Proctor is a disruptive interior pass rusher who’s quick off the ball, slippery in space and lethal on stunts. Strength and power work against Proctor, and he struggles when linemen get their hands on him. As for competition, Proctor’s best game in 2025 came against LSU, when he set season highs with three tackles for loss and two sacks.

155. Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

Lee is tall and long at 6' 1½" and 189 pounds with 32¾-inch arms, and his size helps him disrupt passing windows. Lee has clean footwork to drive and plant back to the catch point, too, and he has more burst and fluidity than most big corners. He lacks long speed—he timed a 4.52 40-yard dash—and struggles staying in phase due to subpar instincts and route recognition, but his size and athleticism are worth developing.

156. Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State

Singleton had a disappointing final season at Penn State, but he’s big, strong and explosive at 6' 0" and 219 pounds. Singleton lacks pace and vision, but when he gets rolling, he’s hard to stop. He has handled kick-return responsibilities for the past four years and is a quality receiver, which adds enough value for him to make a roster.

157. Max Llewellyn, edge, Iowa

A big-bodied defensive end at 6' 6" and 258 pounds, Llewellyn has 12 sacks the past two years and is a technically refined rusher with advanced hands. He’ll turn 24 years old in August, lacks great strength and explosiveness and can be driven out of gaps at times as a run defender.

158. Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

Nicknamed “The Godfather,” Corleone is a wide-framed nose tackle at 6' 0½" and 340 pounds. He lacks length with 31⅞-inch arms, but he has some pop in his hands and is athletic enough in tight quarters to handle the movements necessary at his position. Corleone didn’t produce as much in 2025 as he did in the two years prior, but he can be part of a rotation on the defensive line.

159. Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama

Jefferson is a rangy off-ball linebacker with the speed and explosiveness to make plays in pursuit, and he’s functional both in coverage and as a blitzer. The 6' 0", 223-pounder lacks size, strength and length, which makes life difficult against bigger blockers, but when he’s free-flowing at the second level, he can make plays.

160. TJ Hall, CB, Iowa

Hall is a physical, competitive, smooth-moving corner who stays in phase and wants to help support the run. The 6' 1", 189-pound Hall lacks high-level twitch—he ran a 4.59 40-yard dash and is more fluid than fast—but there’s value in his skill set, and he can play inside and outside.

161. Barion Brown, WR, LSU

Slender but explosive at 5' 11" and 179 pounds, Brown has game-breaking speed and burst. He’s a dangerous kick returner who scored six touchdowns in college, and his speed and suddenness make him difficult to tackle in space. Brown is less refined as a receiver—his route running and ball skills need plenty of work—but his speed and return value should give him an early role.

162. Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan

A team captain at Michigan, Klein is a blocking-centered tight end prospect with the toughness, strength and build to see the field at the next level. The 6' 6", 248-pound Klein lacks pass-catching production, but he’s an adequate athlete who’s still relatively inexperienced and may have untapped potential as an early backup in the NFL.

163. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Lawson left Tuscaloosa as a two-time team captain and respected leader, and his blend of instincts and athleticism helps him make plays from sideline to sideline. He struggles as a tackler and needs to get stronger to handle blockers at the second level, but his intangibles and range give him a fighter’s chance at starting.

164. Brian Parker II, C, Duke

Parker started over 30 games at tackle in his Duke career, but he’s better suited inside at the next level. The 6' 5", 309-pound Parker is smart, technically savvy and has functional strength and athleticism. An adjustment curve awaits him on the interior.

165. Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss

Pounds has an impressive combination of size and movement skills. The 6' 6", 325-pounder has 33¾-inch arms, and when he unites his length with his powerful hands, the rep often ends. Pounds isn’t refined technically and faces natural leverage issues with his body, but there’s upside here.

166. Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

Randall transitioned from receiver to running back in 2025 and changed his outlook as a result. A team captain at Clemson, Randall has elite size—he’s 6' 3" and 232 pounds—and pass-catching skills, and when he opens his gait, he can really run. Randall’s vision and rush instincts haven’t developed yet, but he can be an immediate asset as a receiver out of the backfield with upside for more.

167. Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

One of the biggest risers during the pre-draft process, Demmings followed a good week at the Senior Bowl with a sound performance at the NFL combine. The 6' 1", 193-pounder is fast, physical, fluid and competitive, and he can play in a variety of schemes and alignments. Tackling and route recognition are questions for Demmings, but he has the physical tools and ball skills to make a roster.

168. Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

Onyedim has a nice combination of length and athleticism at 6' 3" and 292 pounds with 34⅛-inch arms. Onyedim is a quality run defender with powerful hands and above-average lateral range, and he has tantalizing pass-rush flashes with a smooth spin move. He’s an urgent, springy mover with plenty of juice and an intriguing ceiling.

169. Trey Moore, edge, Texas

Small but savvy and seasoned, Moore enters the NFL with clear strengths and limitations. He’s 6' 2" and 243 pounds with 31⅝-inch arms, all below the usual threshold for NFL edge rushers, but pass-rushing appears to have slowed down for Moore. He’s smart, instinctive, can blend moves and knows how to use his hands effectively. Moore can play in space if necessary and could see the field as a 3-4 outside linebacker.

170. Dominic Zvada, K, Michigan

Zvada had a subpar 2025 season by his standards, going 17 of 25 on field goals, but his collective body of work makes him the draft’s best kicker. The 6' 3", 178-pound Zvada went 140 for 142 on extra points in his four-year career, two of which came at Arkansas State before transferring to Michigan, and he made 11 of 13 attempts from 50-plus yards. He struggled from inside 40 yards, which is troubling, but he has the leg and long-range accuracy to warrant a look.

171. Tyreak Sapp, edge, Florida

A strong 2024 season put Sapp into the Day 2 conversation, but he didn’t match his production in 2025. No matter, the 6' 2", 273-pound Sapp is a solid mover who can play inside and outside. He’s all-around steady with 49 appearances in the SEC, and he’s strong enough to hold his ground at the point of attack. Sapp isn’t an elite athlete, and his next-level positional home will depend largely on scheme and vision.

172. Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State

Teams looking for an in-line, block-first tight end will value Kacmarek, who has a strong, physical frame at 6' 5½" and 261 pounds to go along with the toughness and finish-focused mentality of a complementary player. He’ll offer little as a pass-catcher, but he has his niche.

173. Markel Bell, OT, Miami

Bell has elite size at 6' 9¼" and 346 pounds with 36⅜-inch arms, and he maximizes his length and strength to control rushers when he gets his hands on them. However, Bell faces athletic and leverage disadvantages that may be difficult for him to overcome.

174. Beau Stephens, OG, Iowa

Zone offenses should like Stephens, though his combine testing did him few favors. The 6' 5½", 315-pound Stephens lacks elite explosion and length with 31⅛-inch arms, but he’s strong, intelligent and athletic enough to get to spots, seal angles and hold his ground in pass protection.

175. Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

The unquestioned leader of a national championship-winning team, Fisher is uber-productive, intelligent, instinctive and competitive. The 6' 1", 232-pound Fisher has merely average size and athleticism, but he’s a skilled blitzer and should carve out a career on special teams.

176. Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll

Montgomery looked like he belonged at the Senior Bowl, showcasing the speed, quickness, explosiveness and ball skills of a next-level receiver. Competition is still a question mark, but Montgomery has the goods.

177. Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

Boerkircher is a quality blocker with limited college production who showed well for himself at the Senior Bowl. He has enough suddenness to create separation in tight quarters and the hands and ball skills to be a security blanket underneath, but he’ll make a living as a blocker.

178. Anez Cooper, OG, Miami

A wide, strong mauler at 6' 6" and 334 pounds, Cooper has the size and power to fit a gap scheme. He’s not overly athletic or instinctive, but it’s hard to go through his frame or around his 34-inch arms.

179. Eric Rivers, WR, Georgia Tech

Rivers offers a solid combination of production and athleticism. He ran a 4.35 40-yard dash and plays up to his speed on tape, challenging defenses vertically. Rivers is a quality route runner, but dropped passes and size may limit his upside.

180. George Gumbs Jr., edge, Florida

Gumbs has an athletic, proportional build at 6' 4" and 245 pounds with 33⅝-inch arms, and he’s a former receiver whose speed, burst and fluidity remain. Gumbs flashes a deep pass-rush arsenal, has some pop in his hands and his ceiling is intriguing, but he needs a team committed to refining and developing his technique.

181. Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech

A prototypical size/length/speed prospect, Douglas has a wide catch radius and the juice to win downfield. Douglas can make challenging catches but drops too many routine passes, and his lack of high-end separation skills may reduce his role at the next level.

182. Matt Gulbin, C, Michigan State

Gulbin has elite versatility and intangibles—he has extensive starting experience at all three interior offensive line positions, and he was a captain in 2025, his lone year at Michigan State. The 6' 4", 305-pound Gulbin is smart, tough and strong, but he lacks length and is merely an average athlete. Still, his position flexibility and intelligence make him a favorite for a backup spot.

183. Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama

Cuevas has only average size and length, but he’s tough, competitive, versatile and reliable. At 6' 3" and 245 pounds, Cuevas is a solid route runner who can find zones and create a bit of space against man coverage, and he’s a willing blocker with enough strength and technique to sustain responsibilities. He should be a solid complementary piece to an NFL tight-end room.

184. Quintayvious Hutchins, edge, Boston College

Undersized and inexperienced, the 6' 3", 233-pound Hutchins has several glaring weaknesses on his profile. But he’s loose, fluid and ultra-athletic, with surprising strength and power in his game. Hutchins lacks pass-rush production—he had only 5.5 sacks the past two years—but his tool bag inspires confidence that there’s more to come.

185. Le’Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M

Durability is a significant concern for Moss, who has missed games due to hamstring, knee and ankle injuries the past three seasons. He projects best as a powerful short-yardage back who sees and hits narrow gaps to move the chains, but his shortcomings with speed and elusiveness limit his explosion.

186. Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

A one-year starter at Michigan, Rolder is instinctive with good cover skills and the ability to defeat blockers and finish in the run game. The 6' 2", 238-pound Rolder isn’t an elite athlete, but his special teams background should give him an early path to playing time and a safe spot on a roster.

187. VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

Payne has an intriguing blend of size, length and athleticism; at 6' 3" and 206 pounds, he has 33¾-inch arms and ran a 4.40 40-yard dash. Payne is versatile, too, able to play deep zones, in the box, and in coverage, and he was a captain at Kansas State. He’s a mediocre tackler who may be at his best in a big nickel role against tight ends, where his coverage instincts shine.

188. John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, Wyoming

Big and athletic at 6' 6" and 249 pounds, Gyllenborg has the juice to threaten defenses at all three levels and pick up yards after the catch, though he lacks eye-popping production and likely won’t be trusted to handle in-line blocking responsibilities.

189. Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama

An undersized, center-only prospect at 6' 2" and 289 pounds, Brailsford is highly athletic and should appeal to zone-based offenses. He’s tough, competitive and explosive, but a lack of strength, length and scheme and position flexibility may limit Brailsford at the next level.

190. Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OG, Texas A&M

Reed-Adams has elite size and length for a guard, standing 6' 6" and 314 pounds with 34⅜-inch arms, and he’s a powerful people-mover at the punch. Reed-Adams isn’t overly athletic or explosive in space, and his vision lets him down at times.

191. Jaeden Roberts, OG, Alabama

Roberts made over 20 starts at right guard for the Crimson Tide, and the 6' 5", 333-pounder has tremendous power. His balance, technique and instincts are subpar, but Roberts has enough size and strength to make teams consider his ceiling.

192. Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M

A squatty nose tackle at 6' 1" and 295 pounds, Regis tested well and has leverage on his size. He’s strong at the point of attack and throws down the anchor against double teams, making him a quality run stopper, but Regis won’t offer much as a pass rusher—he had only three career sacks in 49 games.

193. Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

Green is a traits-based developmental quarterback who is big and strong and delivered perhaps the most impressive NFL combine athletic testing performance by any signal-caller all-time. Accuracy, game poise, field vision and processing are drawbacks to Green’s game, but his raw tools are tantalizing.

194. Jack Kelly, LB, BYU

A two-time captain who had 23.5 tackles for loss the past two years and logged 10 sacks in 2025, Kelly is an off-ball linebacker with rush ability. The 6' 2", 240-pounder timed a 4.57 40-yard dash and has solid range and instincts, but he struggles freeing himself against climbing blockers and may be relegated to a special teams role.

195. Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

Black doesn’t have elite top speed, but he’s a bit of a bowling ball at 5' 10" and 210 pounds. He runs hard, sees holes developing and is quick and explosive in tight quarters—he’s elusive and shifty more so than fast. Black won’t break off many long runs, but he’s efficient and reliable.

196. Keagen Trost, OT/G, Missouri

Trost will be a 25-year-old rookie, and with 32 ⅜-inch arms, his future may be at guard. But Trost played at a high level in his lone season at Missouri, pairing power with above-average athleticism to create rushing lanes, clean up the second level and thwart bull-rushers. Trost is an older prospect, but he’s still ascending.

197. Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama

Keenan became a leader at Alabama, and his playing style—smart, tough, rugged and high-effort—underscores why. The 6' 1", 327-pound Keenan has solid athleticism and fluidity for his size, but his game is largely capped. Keenan will be an early-down run defender who doesn’t offer much as a pass rusher, as he totaled only 5.5 sacks in 41 games.

198. Brett Thorson, P, Georgia

A 26-year-old Australian who spent four seasons as Georgia’s punter, Thorson has a big leg and the accuracy and hang time to maximize it. He should be a plug-and-play punter.

199. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Klubnik didn’t meet expectations in 2025, and with just average physical tools, he projects best as a backup at the next level. Still, Klubnik is athletic and has a smooth, repeatable throwing motion, which creates solid ball placement. He can make plays out of structure and maneuver the pocket, but he’s not a lightning-quick post-snap processor and his accuracy falters when the pocket muddies around him.

200. Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy

The 6' 0", 198-pound Heidenreich has a cool skill set. He set the Navy single-season record with 941 receiving yards in 2025 while adding 499 rushing yards on 77 carries, and he ran a 4.44 40-yard dash. Heidenreich has clean feet, and he’s a twitchy mover who is sudden and sharp when changing directions. His pass-catching pedigree should make him a threat on third downs.

201. Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

Davis is big, long and athletic—he’s 6' 4" and 194 pounds with 33⅜-inch arms and timed a 4.41 40-yard dash. His blend of length, physicality and ball skills enables him to be disruptive at the catch point and knock passes away. Davis once appeared as a potential top-50 pick after a strong 2023 season at Arizona, but tackling and route anticipation questions hurt him. Still, he’s talented and has a solid résumé.

202. Dae’Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss

Wright caught nine touchdown passes combined the past two years, and in 2025, he averaged 16.3 yards per catch. At 6' 4" and 246 pounds, he’s an explosive linear mover who can stretch defenses down the seam, and he’s a relatively refined route runner. Wright struggles with decelerating and lacks suddenness and he needs to get stronger to become a better blocker, but there’s a role for his speed.

203. Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

Elarms-Orr has the size, speed and sideline-to-sideline range of a modern NFL linebacker. The 6' 2", 232-pounder timed a 4.47 40-yard dash at the combine, matching the pursuit skills he shows on tape. His eyes, instincts and power at the point of attack don’t grade favorably and may limit his defensive snaps, but Elarms-Orr has a path to a spot on special teams if nothing else.

204. Colbie Young, WR, Georgia

One of the draft’s biggest wideouts at 6' 5" and 219 pounds with 31⅞-inch arms, Young is strong and physical—traits that help him win at the catch point and in space as a runner. He has solid speed but has room to grow as a route runner and, from a durability perspective, needs to prove he can last a full season.

205. Owen Heinecke, LB, Oklahoma

Heinecke sued the NCAA seeking an additional year of eligibility, and his status remains in flux. But on the field, the 6' 1½", 227-pound Heinecke plays hard, fast and tough. It’s difficult for offensive linemen to get their hands on him, but when they do at the next level, Heinecke may struggle due to his frame and lack of length. If nothing else, his impressive special teams background should earn him a roster spot.

206. J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, Florida

Sturdivant’s profile is based more on traits than production, though he burst onto the scene with a strong 2022 season that he struggled to match thereafter. No matter, at 6' 3" and 207 pounds, Sturdivant turned heads with a 4.40 40-yard dash, and he’s more sudden than most given his build. His blend of size, speed and hands make for an intriguing ceiling.

207. Jeremiah Wright, OG, Auburn

A strong, physical guard at 6' 5" and 331 pounds with 33⅛-inch arms, Wright has heavy hands and a mauler mentality that will intrigue gap-scheme offenses. He’s not a nimble mover, but his game is built on power, not athleticism. With the right system, Wright can be a quality reserve on the interior.

208. Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

Caldwell is an elite height/weight/speed talent. The 6' 5", 216-pounder blazed a 4.31 40-yard dash and notched a 42-inch vertical jump, and he proved to be an explosive playmaker with big-play potential in college. Consistency is an issue—Caldwell flashes elite catches but doesn’t finish at the catch point as much as his traits suggest is possible—and he’s still developing his route nuance, but there are traits worth betting on.

209. Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

Few quarterbacks produced better in 2025 than Robertson, who has a strong arm and enough athleticism to make plays with his feet. The 6' 4", 216-pound Robertson can access any window, but his anticipation and accuracy need significant development before he sees snaps in the NFL.

210. Enrique Cruz Jr., OT, Kansas

Cruz has experience at both tackle spots, and the 6' 5½", 313-pounder tested better than expected at the combine. He’s big, long, strong and powerful, though Cruz may lack the short-area quickness and lateral agility to stick at tackle in the NFL.

211. Brandon Cleveland, DT, North Carolina State

At 6' 3" and 307 pounds, Cleveland projects as a nose tackle at the next level. He offers minimal pass rush production—six sacks in four years—and overall disruption, but Cleveland has powerful hands and is a traditional space-eating, lane-clogging run defender.

212. Collin Wright, CB, Stanford

Wright impressed with his movement skills at the combine. He’s smooth and explosive, and the 6' 0", 188-pounder can play inside and outside. Wright is instinctive and has solid ball production—he notched three interceptions in 2024 and had a pick-six in 2025—but his long speed and ability to locate the ball are question marks.

213. Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami

Thomas made five interceptions in 2025, and at 6' 1" and 211 pounds, he’s twitchy and rangy. He has too many misses in coverage and as a tackler, which are particularly concerning given the trust required in safeties, but he enjoyed a productive college career and can make plays against the run.

214. Namdi Obiazor, LB, TCU

The 6' 3", 229-pound Obiazor is an athletic, run-and-hit linebacker who is smart and has good eyes. He’s aggressive and instinctive against the run, with quality hands and enough power to defeat blockers, and he has the tackling prowess to wrap up ball carriers. Obiazor has solid coverage skills, but his future likely entails a majority special teams role.

215. Matthew Hibner, TE, SMU

A competitive blocker who can stretch defenses down the seam, the 6' 4", 251-pound Hibner tested well at the combine—he ran a 4.57 40-yard dash with a 37-inch vertical jump. He’s more of a linear mover than a loose, fluid athlete, which may hurt his separation ability in the NFL, but he has the makings of a backup tight end.

216. Harrison Wallace III, WR, Ole Miss

Wallace doesn’t have elite long speed or suddenness, and separation will be an issue for him at the next level. But with toughness, quality hands and 32¾-inch arms, Wallace has the ball skills and contested catch profile to make plays, which he did the past two years at Penn State and Ole Miss.

217. Jager Burton, C, Kentucky

Burton started 47 games at Kentucky and was a four-time game captain in 2025. The 6' 4", 312-pounder moves well both linearly and laterally, which aids his projection for zone-based rushing offenses, and he’s strong and smart. Burton struggles with bigger, longer defensive tackles, which limits his ceiling, but he has plenty of traits worth taking.

218. Karson Sharar, LB, Iowa

Sharar has average-at-best size, speed and strength at 6' 1½" and 231 pounds, but he’s highly instinctive, athletic in tight quarters and brings a good special teams résumé.

219. Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana

A high-character leader who became a consistent game captain in his lone season at Indiana, Nowakowski is physical, tough and consistent. He proved to be a tremendous run-after-catch player with reliable hands, and he’s faster and more elusive than his athletic profile suggests. Nowakowski creates movement as a blocker, but he may struggle to beat coverage at the next level because he’s not a nuanced route runner or uber-quick-footed.

220. Desmond Reid, RB, Pittsburgh

Reid is significantly undersized at 5' 6" and 174 pounds, but he’s a versatile playmaker with elite elusiveness and agility. Reid has a strong résumé as a pass-catcher and punt returner, and his ability to make big gains with the ball in his hands should appeal to NFL teams.

221. Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

The 6' 1", 194-pound Jackson pairs size with his 4.41 40-yard dash speed, and he’s a fluid mover with schematic versatility. Jackson’s lack of route anticipation and uninspiring ball production rendered him below expectations from his five-star recruiting profile, but his physical and athletic attributes are worth developing.

222. Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma

Spears-Jennings is an explosive, rangy safety who clocked a 4.32 40-yard dash. He carries a lanky build at 6' 2" and 205 pounds, with 32½-inch arms, and he’s a hard-hitter with enforcer tendencies. With his length, speed and physicality, Spears-Jennings flashes cover traits, but he lacks elite instincts and misses too many tackles.

223. DJ Rogers, TE, TCU

Rogers carries a strong, long build at 6' 4" and 258 pounds with 33⅝-inch arms. He has good hands with a wide catch radius, and he showed enough as a blocker to foster the belief he can become at least average. Rogers isn’t an elite or deceptive route runner but a solid mover who can be part of a progression pattern in the first two levels.

224. Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

Big and strong at 6' 0" and 223 pounds, McGowan has a nice combination of size, elusiveness, power and vision. He didn’t reel off many big runs at Kentucky—his longest run in 2025 went for 20 yards—and he hasn’t proven to be more than a check-down option as a pass-catcher, but McGowan can be an efficient short-yardage runner at the next level.

225. Jordan Hudson, WR, SMU

Hudson has many traits best described as solid. The 6' 1", 191-pounder has an adequate track record of production with his respectable speed and run-after-catch skills. While he isn’t a burner, his hands and ball skills are impressive enough to earn a spot in a rotation.

226. Patrick Payton, edge, LSU

Payton carries a quality build for a next-level defensive end at 6' 5" and 260 pounds with 33½-inch arms. He’s a refined, nuanced pass rusher with a solid arsenal of moves, and while he’s not overly twitchy or loose, he has enough burst to challenge offensive tackles. Payton is a solid run defender with the power and hands to discard blockers, and he could find a spot in a pass-rushing unit.

227. Emmanuel Henderson Jr., WR, Kansas

A high-level special teams player, Henderson made four tackles as a gunner on punt coverage and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a kick returner in 2025, when he led the conference in yards per return and added a touchdown. He’s slim but athletic at 6' 1" and 185 pounds, and the former running back is dynamic with the ball in his hands. Henderson has below-average hands and ball skills, but he’s a solid route runner and should be an impact player on special teams.

228. Malik Benson, WR, Oregon

Benson’s college journey started at community college, ended at Oregon and included stops at Alabama and Florida State. The 6' 0", 189-pounder is an explosive pass-catcher with considerable speed and burst, and he’s a good ball-tracker with solid hands. Strength and route nuance are question marks, but Benson has the juice to make plays.

229. Roman Hemby, RB, Indiana

Hemby is a physical, urgent runner who keeps his legs moving and routinely falls forward to maximize runs, and he’s a proven asset as a receiver. He has enough speed to hit explosives and the vision and pacing to match, but the 6' 0", 207-pound Hemby won’t often win with shake or elusiveness in space.

230. Xavier Nwankpa, S, Iowa

A decorated special teams player at Iowa, Nwankpa has the size and athleticism—at 6' 2½" and 208 pounds, he timed a 4.48 40-yard dash—to be a force in the game’s third phase. Defensively, he has loose hips, experience at both safety positions and can cover tight ends, but he’s a bit slow to see things and is a subpar tackler.

231. Trey Smack, K, Florida

Smack has a well-rounded profile. The 6' 1", 188-pounder made 82.8% of his field goals the past three years and connected at 81% or better in each season, and he nailed 100 of 101 extra points. Smack has plenty of length strength—he nailed a 65-yarder at Florida’s pro day and made 10 of 13 from 50-plus yards at Florida.

232. Lake McRee, TE, USC

McRee had solid, albeit unspectacular, receiving production at USC, and he’s an uber-smart tight end who maximizes his physical abilities. McRee, who stands 6' 4" and 243 pounds, lacks elite strength and quickness, but he has the toughness, ball skills and route refinement to make a roster as a complementary tight end.

233. Evan Beerntsen, OG, Northwestern

Beerntsen played seven college seasons—the first six at South Dakota State—and had a strong final act, allowing zero sacks or quarterback hits in 2025 at Northwestern. He’s smart, tough and has guard/center versatility, but his length and athleticism will likely limit him to a reserve role.

234. Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina

The 6' 1", 195-pound Dixon has the size, explosiveness and scheme versatility to make a roster at the next level. He lacks elite long speed and didn’t turn pass deflections into takeaways—he notched 22 passes defensed but only two interceptions in 34 games—but has the tools to compete in the league.

235. Delby Lemieux, C, Dartmouth

A college tackle who will kick inside at the next level, the 6' 5", 305-pound Lemieux is a solid athlete with good technique and enough strength to translate. Position and competition adjustments will give Lemieux a steep development curve, but he has the tools to warrant optimism.

236. Rahsul Faison, RB, South Carolina

Faison is one of the older prospects in the draft—he’ll be a 26-year-old rookie after spending seven seasons in college—but he has enough traits to stick in the league. Faison has good vision and solid hands with adequate pass-catching production, and he’s an adequate athlete in short quarters. He lacks an elite top gear and his age is a considerable drawback.

237. Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State

The 2025 Big Ten Punter of the Year, Eckley proved accurate, big-legged and consistent across three years of extensive action at Michigan State—he twice led the conference in yards per punt and landed 20 punts inside the 20-yard line with only one touchback in 2025.

238. Louis Moore, S, Indiana

Moore delivered terrific ball production—seven interceptions in 2025—thanks to his combination of range, instincts and ball skills. But the 5' 11", 191-pounder will have to overcome length and coverage questions, and he’ll be 25 years old for the entirety of his rookie season.

239. Nyjalik Kelly, edge, UCF

Physically impressive at 6' 5" and 256 pounds with 35⅛-inch arms, Kelly is a sudden, athletic defensive end whose profile lacks elite production. He never blossomed after a promising freshman season in 2022 at Miami, and while he has solid hands and an adequate pass-rush arsenal, he needs to get stronger to make more plays against both the run and pass.

240. Lander Barton, LB, Utah

A big-bodied linebacker at 6' 5" and 233 pounds, Barton has solid range and versatility in the middle of the defense. Barton struggles with taking on and defeating blocks, and he’s not a loose, fleet-footed mover, which can make life difficult for him as a tackler.

241. Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC

Fitzgerald is a ball-hawking safety who had five interceptions in 2025 and 10 over the past three years. The 5' 11", 201-pounder is rangy, instinctive and alignment-versatile, though he’s better flowing to the ball in space rather than taking on blocks. He’s a solid athlete but won’t be on the higher end of next-level explosiveness.

242. Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma

Daniels spent the first three years of his college career at safety and won Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2022. With only two years at linebacker, his instincts and anticipation in both coverage and run defense are still developing, but the 6' 5", 242-pounder has an intriguing blend of size, speed and upside with a chance to play early on third downs.

243. Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina

Big, strong and hard to move at 6' 3" and 322 pounds, Barrett tested well for his size and has enough lateral range to make plays in space, too. He’s a power-based rusher with solid leverage who can collapse the pocket, but he won’t give much on passing downs. Still, he projects well as an early-down nose tackle.

244. Lorenzo Styles Jr., S, Ohio State

Styles lit up the NFL combine with a 4.27 40-yard dash, and his speed shows up on tape—he’s rangy and can really patrol the alley. Styles has quick feet, fine hips and has alignment versatility to play in the slot and handle deep zones. His instincts and length are subpar, however, which greatly hurts his ability to disrupt passes at the catch point, and he also struggles staying in phase in man coverage. Special teams may be his best path to an NFL roster.

245. Khalil Dinkins, TE, Penn State

Dinkins has limited pass-catching production—his best season came in 2025, when he made 14 receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns—but he’s a solid athlete and loose mover with potential to be more involved as a pro. He’s a fine blocker with quality technique, and he carries a big frame and wide catch radius at 6' 4" and 251 pounds with 33¼-inch arms.

246. Pat Coogan, C, Indiana

Coogan emerged as an elite leader for Indiana after transferring from Notre Dame. He’s strong, reliable, technically sound and athletic in short areas. The 6' 5", 311-pounder faces length limitations with his 31⅛-inch arms and he’s not overly explosive in space, but Coogan has the intangibles to be a long-term pro.

247. Keyshawn James-Newby, edge, New Mexico State

An undersized but productive pass rusher who registered nine sacks in 2025, the 6' 1¾", 240-pound James-Newby projects as a third-down asset at the next level. He has a big motor, solid bend and busy hands to keep long-armed blockers away from his body. He can work around the arc and has an inside counter, and he performed well in games at UCLA and Michigan. His relative lack of size, however, significantly limits the extent of his role.

248. Jalen Walthall, WR, Incarnate Word

Walthall is a good athlete who didn’t test overly well with a 4.57 40-yard dash, but his tape shows a receiver who can stress defenses vertically. He’s a loose, fluid mover who created space at Incarnate Word, but he’s still refining his route-running and faces competitiveness questions.

249. Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona

Johnson enjoyed a productive college career thanks to a strong blend of toughness, burst, instincts and physicality. He lacks elite size at 5' 11" and 191 pounds and has a difficult time defeating blockers, but he often stays in phase in coverage and is a reliable tackler when he gets to the runner. He projects as a nickel corner.

250. J’Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia

Taylor eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards each of the past two years, aided by tremendous contact balance and a feel for developing holes. The 5' 10", 199-pounder has only average physical and athletic traits, but he has the toughness to help in short-yardage situations and the hands and blocking skills to contribute on passing downs.

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