MEXICO CITY — There really was no confusion Sunday night when the crowd at Estadio Azteca relentlessly booed after Nick Bosa was seen on the video board complaining with an official about a roughing-the-passer penalty, after landing on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

This wasn’t about the disdain the Mexican fans had for Bosa and the controversial comments he made earlier in the week before heading south to face Minnesota in an NFC showdown. By this point, the raucous crowd already let Bosa have it, booing the star edge rusher during pregame warmups. This was about hating the call more than the player. However, the wrath from the crowd was rarely heard from in this 35–10 blowout for the 49ers, who improved to 9–1 and sit in the driver’s seat to clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed as we head into the stretch run of the regular season.

It was more than clear that this was a pro-49ers crowd at the historic venue in Mexico City. Bosa was a, hmm, not sure if I can use the slang term here that starts with a “C” that Mexican soccer fans use to target opposing players and referees. Let’s just say Bosa made himself the villain for saying Mexican fans need a lesson in how to properly cheer during American football games.

The villain who just happens to play for the most popular team in Mexico City, according to my Uber driver who was very knowledgeable about the back routes for getting to Estadio Azteca, where Argentinian legend Diego Maradona once famously got a gift from the hand of God during the 1986 World Cup.

Nick Bosa was met with boos ahead of Vikings-49ers 😬 pic.twitter.com/G9nEwX9jcb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 23, 2026

Bosa and the 49ers didn’t get a favor from the officials on the questionable penalty call early in the game. Still, they didn’t need any extra help for this international Sunday Night Football matchup, especially with how loud the 49ers fans in attendance yelled and booed when Cousins and the Vikings’ offense were on the field. That, to me, sounds like Bosa was wrong about the Mexican fans. They knew their assignments, just like the stadium video operator who kept showing Bosa on the screens to give the crowd more opportunities to boo the night’s villain—who also happens to play for their beloved team.

Bosa also embraced his role after flashing a thumbs-up and waving at the fans to boo louder. In a way, that was the crowd’s warmup for their staunch support all game. Fans of San Francisco erupted, rose to their feet and cheered after safety Ji’Ayir Brown returned a Cousins interception for an 18-yard touchdown and a 28–10 advantage with 1:59 left before halftime.

This was a heavy 49ers crowd, perhaps an 80–20 split. But maybe not as heavy as the Vikings’ legs must have felt attempting to keep pace with this explosive 49ers offense. Let’s not overlook that Minnesota declined to train in a high-altitude city before leaving for Mexico about 24 hours before kickoff. San Francisco, on the other hand, trained in Colorado Springs for a few days to get acclimated to the elevation in CDMX.

Meanwhile, Niners quarterback Brock Purdy had an answer for all the blitzes thrown at him by defensive mastermind Brian Flores. He had no issues finding tight end George Kittle and receiver Mike Evans in open space. And the 49ers’ faithful in Mexico City had a hero to cheer on Sunday night because they seemed to love seeing Kittle on the video boards. For his part, Kittle was quite aware of the cameras and flashed a few dance moves for the crowd after his eight-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Again, Mexican fans aren’t happy with Bosa, but they know the difference between cheering for a team and loathing an individual. After all, Mexican fans are quick to list the failed coaches for the men’s national soccer team.

Mexican fans are very knowledgeable about America’s favorite sport. That turned out to be a benefit for Bosa and the 49ers.