Week 11 in the NFL began on Thursday night with the Colts’ nightmare season continuing in a 26–3 loss to the division rival Texans. The loss dropped Indianapolis to 3–8, while Houston (4–6) is now back in the hunt for a wild-card spot in the AFC playoffs.

Sunday’s action features a handful of lopsided matchups between the Bills and Dolphins, Chiefs and Cardinals, Lions and Buccaneers, and Bears and Saints, before the Vikings and 49ers close out the day in a prime-time showdown in Mexico City with major implications in the NFC’s standings heading into Week 12.

Here’s the current NFL playoff picture.

Note: All postseason probabilities are courtesy of The Athletic’s playoff simulator .

AFC: WHO’S IN

No. 1: Buffalo Bills

Record: 8–1 | Opponents left above .500: 5 | Playoff probability: >99%

The Bills remain in control of the AFC’s No. 1 seed after their win over the Jets last Sunday. A win over the Dolphins in Week 11 will keep them in the conference’s top spot for one more week, while an upset loss and a Chiefs win over the Cardinals would propel Kansas City into that position.

No. 2: Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 7–2 | Opponents left above .500: 4 | Playoff probability: 99%

The Chiefs have now won two straight after a midseason two-game losing streak, and can make it a third with a victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. Then, next Thursday, the real test is upon them as they head to Buffalo to face the Bills in a game with massive implications in the AFC standings.

No. 3: Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 7–2 | Opponents left above .500: 3 | Playoff probability: >99%

The Jaguars won their third straight last Sunday, beating the Titans 40–23, maintaining their stranglehold on the AFC South standings. They’ll face the Giants in Week 11 and the Titans again in Week 12 before a matchup against the Bears in Chicago that will serve as a measuring stick between two of the league’s brightest offensive minds, Liam Coen and Ben Johnson.

No. 4: Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 7–2 | Opponents left above .500: 3 | Playoff probability: >99%

The Bengals dominated the Steelers last Sunday night, and in turn took over first place in the AFC North. Joe Burrow continued his 2026 dominance —which has rightfully made him the runaway favorite to win MVP —with 409 yards and four touchdown passes, while Cincinnati’s defense held Pittsburgh to just 221 total yards. The Bengals will play in prime time for a second week in a row in Week 11, as they’re headed to Washington to take on the Commanders on Monday Night Football.

No. 5: Denver Broncos

Record: 7–2 | Opponents left above .500: 2 | Playoff probability: 98%

Despite riding a five-game win streak, the Broncos’ Week 10 bye let the Chiefs to take over the top spot in the AFC West and, as a result, bumped Denver into the conference’s top wild-card spot. The Broncos will face the Raiders on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET before heading to Pittsburgh in Week 12 for a Black Friday battle against the Steelers.

No. 6: Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 6–3 | Opponents left above .500: 2 | Playoff probability: 82%

Speaking of the Steelers, their 20-point loss to the Bengals last Sunday night was their first defeat since early October, and dropped them into the AFC wild-card race. Pittsburgh will face the Eagles—who have lost seven straight—on Sunday in Philadelphia before the aforementioned Black Friday matchup against the Broncos at Acrisure Stadium, where they’re a perfect 4–0 to begin the year.

No. 7: Cleveland Browns

Record: 6–4 | Opponents left above .500: 3 | Playoff probability: 62%

The Browns’ comeback win over the Texans last Sunday, coupled with the Patriots’ loss to the Lions in Germany, propelled them back into the AFC playoff picture for now. Like New England, Cleveland is on a bye in Week 11 and will hold onto the conference’s No. 7 spot through Thanksgiving.

AFC: IN THE HUNT

8. New England Patriots (5–5)

9. Houston Texans (4–6)

10. Las Vegas Raiders (4–6)

NFC: WHO’S IN

No. 1: San Francisco 49ers

Record: 8–1 | Opponents left above .500: 5 | Playoff probability: 99%

Despite an influx of injuries, the 49ers are off to an 8–1 start to begin 2026, with their only loss coming against the Falcons in Week 7. San Francisco will face the 7–2 Vikings in Mexico City in a Sunday night showdown with major implications in the conference’s standings heading into Week 12.

No. 2: Detroit Lions

Record: 7–2 | Opponents left above .500: 4 | Playoff probability: 74%

The Lions made light work of the Patriots in Germany last weekend, but it wasn’t without sacrifice as Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL celebrating a sack of Drake Maye and is officially out for the season. Still, Detroit’s defense has improved significantly, allowing 20 or fewer points in each of the last six weeks. With a win over the Buccaneers and a 49ers loss to the Vikings, the Lions would jump to the NFC’s No. 1 seed heading into Thanksgiving.

No. 3: New York Giants

Record: 5-3-1 | Opponents left above .500: 5 | Playoff probability: 61%

The Giants fell to 5-3-1 on the season with their 24–21 loss to the Commanders last Thursday, but remain in first place in the NFC East. They’ll face the Jaguars on Sunday in a matchup that kicks off a six-week stretch in which New York will be tested against four elite defenses: Jacksonville, followed by the 49ers, Seahawks and Browns.

No. 4: Carolina Panthers

Record: 4–5 | Opponents left above .500: 4 | Playoff probability: 31%

The Panthers remain atop the NFC South for another week after a last-minute Week 10 win over the Saints. Carolina now leads the Buccaneers by one game in the division standings and will take on the Ravens, who have lost five straight, on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

No. 5: Minnesota Vikings

Record: 7–2 | Opponents left above .500: 5 | Playoff probability: 96%

The Vikings’ trade deadline acquisition of Kirk Cousins proved pivotal last Sunday, as the 38-year-old threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns while leading Minnesota to a 30–10 win over the division rival Packers. The club now heads to San Francisco in Week 11 to take on the 8–1 49ers in a matchup that could shake up the conference’s standings.

No. 6: Chicago Bears

Record: 7–2 | Opponents left above .500: 6 | Playoff probability: 88%

The Bears have won four consecutive games since Caleb Williams returned from a hamstring injury in Week 6, but fell out of first place in the NFC North standings last Sunday while on their bye week. Chicago will face the Saints in New Orleans in Week 11 before quickly turning around for a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Lions in Detroit on Thursday.

No. 7: Green Bay Packers

Record: 6–4 | Opponents left above .500: 5 | Playoff probability: 37%

The Packers followed up their 45–27 win over the Patriots in Week 9 with a sub-par showing against the Vikings, falling to Minnesota, 30–10. Green Bay currently sits in the NFC’s final wild-card spot, and will remain there through its Week 11 bye, since both the Seahawks (6–4) and Rams (6–4) also having the weekend off.

NFC: IN THE HUNT

8. Seattle Seahawks (6–4)

9. Los Angeles Rams (6–4)

10. Dallas Cowboys (4–6)