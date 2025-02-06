George Kittle, Fred Warner Offer Recruiting Pitches to Myles Garrett After Trade Request
Citing a desire to win, four-time All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett on Monday requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, with whom he has spent the first eight seasons of his decorated career. While the Browns front office has made it clear in prior comments that they have no intention of trading Garrett, it's still not often that a player of his caliber even publicly requests a trade, let alone has a realistic chance of being moved.
It didn't take long for Garrett's peers to begin recruiting his services. During separate appearances on the Up & Adams Show with NFL sportscaster Kay Adams on Thursday, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner each offered their respective recruiting pitches to Garrett.
After dryly saying that Garrett is a "pretty good football player," Kittle, when asked by Adams about potentially adding him to the mix in San Francisco, had this to say.
"I'm all for adding really good football players to my roster. That makes my job as an offense easier. You don't have to score as many points when you have a guy like Nick Bosa and/or Myles Garrett on the side. I know Fred [Warner] was preaching that yesterday."
"I think Fred would love to have another solid d-lineman because it makes his job a little bit easier as a linebacker. Anytime you can add star players, hey man, I'm all for it."
Then, Kittle, smiling from ear-to-ear, spoke directly to Garrett in a pitch.
"Hey Myles, we can be really good friends, I promise," he said.
Warner, during his own appearance on the show with Adams, insisted there's "always" room on the roster for a "Hall of Fame"-type player like Garrett, despite the 49ers' need to sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a contract extension, as well as make any additions to the roster through free agency.
But, in a pretty convincing pitch of his own, Warner put his (and Kittle's) money where his mouth is.
"I don't know how that [Garrett to the 49ers] would even come about, how we would get that done," Warner said. "But I know that someway, somehow, we can figure that out. Me and George [Kittle] can just give a little bit of our funds over to Myles Garrett, how about that? How's that sound?"
And the 49ers stars were far from the only players to attempt to woo Garrett since his request. Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons threw his hat in the ring, as did Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins.
Should Cleveland change its tune on trading Garrett, there will be no shortage of suitors around the NFL.