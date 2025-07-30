The 49ers' future is cloudy due to a lack of talent under 25
The San Francisco 49ers roster has started to go through a bit of a youth resurgence. However, ESPN recently ranked the rosters with the best players under the age of 25, and they are skeptical that this team can rebuild on the fly. They are ranked 30th right now with zero blue-chip players.
Purdy no longer counts as talent under 25, but the 49ers still have some younger starters. Safety Malik Mustapha, 23, started 12 games in 2024. Linebacker Dee Winters is 24 and started 10 games. Cornerback Renardo Green and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall -- both expected starters in 2025 -- are 24.- Aaron Schatz
Second-round rookie defensive tackle Alfred Collins is 23, and the youngest of the 49ers is their first-round pick, edge rusher Mykel Williams. He turned 21 in late June.
Are the San Francisco 49ers lacking young talent?
The first thought is that this is fair. As noted, Mustpaha, Green, Winters, Pearsall, Collins, Williams, and even CJ West and Upton Stout, who were not mentioned, have roles and chances to ascend. Even if just a couple of these names take that step, they are going to be ranked much higher next year. However, it is fair to say that none of them have the track record, and even Mustapha, who looked great as a rookie, is coming off an injury.
On the flip side, the 49ers are getting a bit of a raw deal by the cut line. Brock Purdy, Dominick Puni, and Deommodore Lenoir are all building block pieces, but they are all right at age 25, just missing the cut. Those would be three notable additions.
More than that, the justification for what a blue-chip player is seems to be tight. For instance, Colston Loveland, the 10th overall pick, and Tyler Warren, the 14th overall pick, were labeled blue-chip players under the age of 25 despite being rookies and not taking a snap. On the flip side, Mykel Williams, who went 11th, was not called a blue-chip player. Tyler Booker and Kenneth Grant were not labeled blue-chip players as well, so this may be a bit of fantasy football bias.
Still, it is fair to say that while the 49ers do have some young talents, they are also taking a few big bets on unproven players under the age of 25.