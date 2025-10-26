All 49ers

3 Instant Takeaways From the 49ers' 26-15 Loss to the Texans

Barely anything went right for the 49ers in their 26-15 loss to the Texans.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball under pressure from Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball under pressure from Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Well, that was ugly.

The San Francisco 49ers lost in depressing style to the Houston Texans 26-15. They lost their third game of the season and now have a record of 5-3.

This game was poised for the 49ers to emerge victorious, given the Texans were shorthanded and coming off a short week. It didn't matter in the end.

49ers' offense gets punked by Texans' defense

49ers QB Mac Jones
Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball under pressure from Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

No defense has punked the 49ers' offense like the Texans did today. This game was supposed to be an exciting chess battle between Kyle Shanahan and DeMeco Ryans, and Ryans won.

Part of that was the clear talent gap between the two sides. The Texans have a lot of high-level players who are extremely physical. The 49ers' offense was completely molly-whopped by the Texans' defense.

You rarely seem them get bullied like this, but it makes sense with Ryans as the head coach and leader of the defense. It's just eye-opening to see the 49ers' offense beat up like that.

Mac Jones surprisingly played well. He just couldn't get anything going in the first half with defenders in his face at the top of his drop-back. The 49ers' offensive line isn't as terrible as critics claim it is.

But the reality is, when they come face-to-face with physically talented defensive fronts, they are going to struggle. The 49ers have to figure out how to work around it because there isn't a player change to make.

49ers left their defense at home

49ers CB Upton Stout
Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) runs for a gain past San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This game was primed for the 49ers' defense to look solid. Houston was without Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, their top two receivers.

But that didn't matter. The 49ers showed up in Houston, but left their defense at home. Their Defense allowed too many easy yards. Houston doesn't have much talent on offense.

Yet, the 49ers were getting gashed in the passing game so easily. It was such a soft coverage that they utilized it partly, but the mediocre execution from the players failed the 49ers.

The pass rush's ineffectiveness was on display again. Obviously, Nick Bosa is missed, but Bryce Huff being out with a hamstring is felt immensely as well.

The injuries on defense showed up today for the 49ers. There is only so much Robert Saleh can do. As more films are released, it will become increasingly difficult for them to perform well.

Trading for a pass rusher needs to happen

49ers DC Robert Saleh
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh walks off of the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

How many games of an ineffective pass rush are the 49ers going to stomach before they trade for a pass rusher? This game, more than any, is a perfect example of acquiring one.

C.J. Stroud was incredibly comfortable in the pocket. Blitzing didn't help at all, either. It's pointless to do it, but I can't blame Saleh. He has to try something to generate a pass rush.

He can't rely on a four-man rush. That leaves the secondary out to dry. It doesn't matter if Huff is returning in a few weeks. The 49ers need to field a competent pass rush.

It's not even about improving their playoff chances. It's about being competitive. So long as they don't have an effective pass rush, their defense will continue to have games like today.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.

Read more 49ers On SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/Game Day