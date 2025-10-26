3 Instant Takeaways From the 49ers' 26-15 Loss to the Texans
Well, that was ugly.
The San Francisco 49ers lost in depressing style to the Houston Texans 26-15. They lost their third game of the season and now have a record of 5-3.
This game was poised for the 49ers to emerge victorious, given the Texans were shorthanded and coming off a short week. It didn't matter in the end.
49ers' offense gets punked by Texans' defense
No defense has punked the 49ers' offense like the Texans did today. This game was supposed to be an exciting chess battle between Kyle Shanahan and DeMeco Ryans, and Ryans won.
Part of that was the clear talent gap between the two sides. The Texans have a lot of high-level players who are extremely physical. The 49ers' offense was completely molly-whopped by the Texans' defense.
You rarely seem them get bullied like this, but it makes sense with Ryans as the head coach and leader of the defense. It's just eye-opening to see the 49ers' offense beat up like that.
Mac Jones surprisingly played well. He just couldn't get anything going in the first half with defenders in his face at the top of his drop-back. The 49ers' offensive line isn't as terrible as critics claim it is.
But the reality is, when they come face-to-face with physically talented defensive fronts, they are going to struggle. The 49ers have to figure out how to work around it because there isn't a player change to make.
49ers left their defense at home
This game was primed for the 49ers' defense to look solid. Houston was without Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, their top two receivers.
But that didn't matter. The 49ers showed up in Houston, but left their defense at home. Their Defense allowed too many easy yards. Houston doesn't have much talent on offense.
Yet, the 49ers were getting gashed in the passing game so easily. It was such a soft coverage that they utilized it partly, but the mediocre execution from the players failed the 49ers.
The pass rush's ineffectiveness was on display again. Obviously, Nick Bosa is missed, but Bryce Huff being out with a hamstring is felt immensely as well.
The injuries on defense showed up today for the 49ers. There is only so much Robert Saleh can do. As more films are released, it will become increasingly difficult for them to perform well.
Trading for a pass rusher needs to happen
How many games of an ineffective pass rush are the 49ers going to stomach before they trade for a pass rusher? This game, more than any, is a perfect example of acquiring one.
C.J. Stroud was incredibly comfortable in the pocket. Blitzing didn't help at all, either. It's pointless to do it, but I can't blame Saleh. He has to try something to generate a pass rush.
He can't rely on a four-man rush. That leaves the secondary out to dry. It doesn't matter if Huff is returning in a few weeks. The 49ers need to field a competent pass rush.
It's not even about improving their playoff chances. It's about being competitive. So long as they don't have an effective pass rush, their defense will continue to have games like today.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.