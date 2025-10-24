Where the 49ers Will be Challenged the Most Against the Texans
Facing a team with a 2-4 record would typically be favorable the San Francisco 49ers.
However, the Houston Texans aren't a typical 2-4 losing team. They boast one of the better defenses in the NFL, led by head coach and former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
Along with the impressive scheme, the Texans field a bunch of highly skilled players who will be a handful. Specifically, there is one area on the Texans' defense that the 49ers will find the most challenging.
Texans will challenge the 49ers the most in this area
It's against their secondary. The Texans have only allowed four passing touchdowns this season, which is the lowest allowed by any defense this season.
The next highest touchdowns allowed are the Atlanta Falcons with seven. Scoring on this defense with that secondary will not be easy. The Texans are stingy in pass coverage.
Throwing against them in general will be difficult. Houston averages 179 passing yards allowed per game, which is the fifth-highest in the NFL. It makes sense since they have Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre in their ranks.
Surprisingly, their pass rush hasn't been too much of a factor in those impressive stats. The Texans are ranked No. 23 in pressure rate at 32 percent and have only tallied 14 sacks, which ranks at No. 20.
Still, the 49ers will be pushed against the Texans' defensive front that consists of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.. They have to be accounted for.
Otherwise, throwing on the Texans will grow increasingly difficult. To make matters worse for the 49ers' passing against them, Houston allows the lowest time to throw at 2.62 seconds.
Any hope of the 49ers generating explosive or moderate chunk plays will not work. Or, it's going to require some special plays to create those yards. Thankfully, Mac Jones gets the ball out quickly
The best chance the 49ers have is to utilize a quick passing game early. Get Jones established and into rhythm. From there, the 49ers can run the ball to tire out Houston's defense.
That is the 49ers' best chance of success against the Texans. They have to replicate what they did against the Atlanta Falcons. Running the ball against the Texans isn't easy either.
But it's easier than their pass defense. The Texans are middle of the pack with their run stuffed rate, so there is a promising chance for the 49ers to create rushing lanes consistently for Christian McCaffrey.
It's going to be absolute cinema to see how Kyle Shanahan fares against Ryans. Both coaches know each other's scheme inside and out.
Which one will prevail?
