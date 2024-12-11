All 49ers

3 Reasons Why the 49ers Will Defeat the Rams

A pivotal Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams is staring the San Francisco 49ers right in the face.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) is stopped by Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Curl (3) after a first down in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
A pivotal Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams is staring the San Francisco 49ers right in the face. Either they will achieve a desperately needed win or their playoff hopes will be crushed. Here are three reasons why the 49ers will defeat the Rams.

Rams will be fatigued

Having to play a Thursday night football game is always taxing for both teams. However, the Rams will feel it more than the 49ers. It isn't because the Rams are the traveling team, but because of the game they just played. The Rams were in a battle against the Buffalo Bills for all four quarters.

Being in such a contentious game against an elite opponent is draining. Now, the Rams have to turn it around against the 49ers who didn't need all four quarters to blow out the lowly Chicago Bears. The 49ers should feel like the fresher team versus the Rams and will benefit them as the game plays out.

49ers' passing offense has a favorable matchup

Brock Purdy looked sweet against the Bears by running the offense through George Kittle and Jauan Jennings. That should remain the same against the Rams. Jennings exploded against the Rams in Week 3 and is poised to do it again. The Rams' defense has allowed the fifth-highest explosive pass rate (17.5 percent) in the NFL this season, per Next Gen Stats.

With rookie Isaac Guerendo nursing a foot sprain, this is the perfect opportunity for the 49ers to lean on the pass. Momentum is on the 49ers' side for once. Albeit, they looked amazing against one of the worst teams in the league, but the 49ers haven't been able to look strong against anyone this year. Their morale should be high and place them in a good position to take advantage of a weak Rams' secondary.

Familiarity

One of the main reasons the 49ers have owned the Rams for almost five years is because of the familiarity they have. That familiarity didn't magically disappear in Week 3. What did disappear was the 49ers' concentration. They completely fumbled that game after being in firm control.

I don't anticipate that happening again despite the Rams having Puca Nakua and Cooper Kupp on hand this time. The 49ers always know how to play against them and they will prove it again on Thursday night. So long as they don't shoot themselves in the foot, their ownership of the Rams will be alive and well again.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

