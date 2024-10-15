49ers-Chiefs: Three Riveting Matchups to Watch
Without question, the best game of Week 8 is the San Francisco 49ers versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
It is a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII, which is bound to generate excitement. These two teams have an intense history for the last five years, one that favors the Chiefs. The 49ers will be looking for this pivotal win to get themselves over the mental hurdle and back to a winning record.
However, defeating the Chiefs in this Super Bowl rematch will come down to these three riveting matchups for the 49ers. These are the ones to watch that will dictate the outcome of the game.
Brandon Aiyuk versus Trent McDuffie
A staple of the Chiefs' defense is utilizing man-to-man coverage. Their secondary is adept enough for them to call it a bunch, especially in blitz situations. Cornerback Trent McDuffie is a reason why the Chiefs can do that. He is one of the stickiest defenders in the NFL. That makes for a great matchup between him and Brandon Aiyuk. This is a game that Aiyuk certainly has circled. He wasn't the happiest about the lack of involvement in the Super Bowl.
The coverages thrown his way played a role, which would confuse Brock Purdy. Aiyuk didn't look like the best matchup for Purdy, but it has to change in this game. They have to get Aiyuk involved and look to him. He's their best man-coverage beater. He can get the best of McDuffie or whoever is on him. One thing is for sure the 49ers can't forget about him like they did in the Super Bowl.
Dominick Puni versus Chris Jones
Much like in Super Bowl LIV five years ago, Chris Jones was a game wrecker for the 49ers. They don't have the adequate talent at the interior to slow Jones down, let alone nullifiy him. However, that could change with the emergence of rookie Dominick Puni. He has been fantastic all season long for the 49ers and is easily their brightest rookie of the 2024 draft class.
But he is about to face his toughest test yet. Jones can easily give him his worst game of the season. I don't expect Jones to go elsewhere either. He is going to want to see for himself if Puni is as solid as he's been. A lot is on Puni to slow down Jones. If he can do so, then so much will be open in both the running and passing game. Doing so will increase the likelihood of the 49ers beating the Chiefs.
Kyle Shanahan versus Steve Spagnuolo
The star players weren't the only ones who failed to show up in the Super Bowl. Kyle Shanahan failed to do so as well. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo completely punked Shanahan. He took Shanahan's lunch money and Purdy's. They had no answer at all. What Spagnuolo did to the 49ers' offense was present a question on a test with 10 multiple choice answers.
The 49ers couldn't crack it. Well, this time around they are going to need to cut down the amount of multiple choice answers. Shanahan cannot have his lunch money taken by Spagnuolo like that again. The players can't be the only ones feeling extra motivated in this game. Shanahan has to feel some as well after having the worst game of his life given the stakes. If he can have some success then this time, then it will put the 49ers in a great spot to win the game.