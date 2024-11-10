49ers Defeat Buccaneers Despite Special Teams Nightmare
Well that was a close one.
Despite their special teams nightmare, the San Francisco 49ers defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It looked as if the 49ers would fall to 4-5. Instead, they overcome their mistakes to improve to 5-4. Christian McCaffrey looked solid in his debut and Jauan Jennings was sensational in his return. But the story of the game is the special teams.
Special teams were, as usual, abysmal for the 49ers. They cost the team a 16-point swing that gave the Buccaneers life. One play was a muffed punt from Jacob Cowing. He got run into by his teammate Darrell Luter Jr., similar to the Super Bowl. At this point, don't let Luter ever see the field on punt return again. He keeps getting beat and manhandled as a blocker.
It allowed the Buccaneers to recover the football with prime field position. They capitalized on the mistake by scoring a touchdown, so that is seven points the special teams cost. As for the remaining nine points, it can be none other than kicker Jake Moody. He missed not one, not two, but three field goals. The kicks weren't even in the 50-yard range.
Now, this was Moody's first game back after injuring his ankle against the Arizona Cardinals. However, missing kicks isn't anything new to Moody. This is what he does whether he is streaking or healthy. It shouldn't take too long for the 49ers to move on from him, but it wouldn't be shocking if Kyle Shanahan still wants to keep him. He was a third-round pick and Shanahan might not want to give up yet.
Moody would redeem himself by making a game-winning field goal. So, the 49ers can key in on that as the reason they want to keep Moody and continue to believe in him. But he was the reason the 49ers were in that position in the first place. Under no circumstance can the 49ers let him be their designated field goal kicker any longer. Call back Anders Carlson. This cannot happen again.
The 49ers are not a good enough team to overcome field goal misses. Look at how putrid their red zone offense still is. They couldn't muster any touchdowns when they got there. Even with McCaffrey back, it had no positive impact. The red zone offense is what it is at this point with no hope for them to improve it this season. They are allergic to touchdowns in the red zone.
It is why they cannot settle for what they have at kicker. Changes need to be made or the 49ers will continue to be in these unnecessary close games.