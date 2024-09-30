49ers Find Confidence and Identity in 30-13 Win Over Patriots
Reeling from a last-minute loss to the Rams, the 49ers needed a game to find themselves. New England served as a necessary sparring partner for the Niners in a no doubt about it 30-13 win.
Beating the Patriots is nothing to write home about, they are one of the worst teams in the league with the single worst offensive line. While the win needs to be placed in that context, it served a critical purpose, for the Niners to regain their confidence, rhythm, and identity.
San Francisco looks to be ready as they begin the eight-game stretch that will define the season. Arizona next week at Levi’s, Seattle twice, Kansas City, Dallas, Tampa Bay, and closing in Green Bay and Buffalo. To win the division, they will need to sweep Seattle and get through the eight-game stretch with no more than three losses. There is no margin for error now.
49ERS ON OFFENSE
The 49ers needed solid games from Jordan Mason and Brock Purdy and both delivered. Mason with 123 yards on 24 carries, Purdy 15-27 for 288 yards. However, Purdy threw a pick and Mason fumbled but recovered the ball twice. The offense also had penalty problems pre-snap. The execution must get cleaner.
Confidence can be gained in that each weapon contributed in key moments and the offense moved the ball with rhythm and consistency.
Kyle Shanahan saw an opportunity to use Jauan Jennings not just as a third down specialist but a deep threat. He got Deebo Samuel involved early on toss sweeps, finally got red zone scores on a brilliant catch by George Kittle and dominant blocking for an easy score by Mason.
Aiyuk, Jennings, and Samuel all had catches of at least 38 yards, Mason 24. This is part of a new identity the Niners need to create, that even without Christian McCaffrey they can hit explosives and do so by spreading the wealth, making the offense tougher to defend.
The offensive line struggled in pass protection as Purdy had to scramble for two first downs and buy time too frequently while he waited for receivers to come open.
With this game the 49ers took an important step forward, and must build to the cleaner execution they’ll need in the eight-game stretch if they are to emerge as a title contender.
49ERS ON DEFENSE
Yes, this was against the league’s worst offensive line, granted. That said, this is what the Niners needed to do, be aggressive and succeed doing it.
They entered the game as league’s most reluctant blitzer, with a blitz rate of just 14%. Against New England that stepped up to 35%. Six sacks, a season high.
Whether that was solely in response to what worked for the Jets last week against the Patriots, the lesson for Nick Sorensen is to keep doing it. Sending five rushers frees the defensive line to leverage their talent to get to the passer.
Kevin Givens stepped up in replacing Javon Hargrave with 2.5 sacks. Maliek Collins had 1.5. Nick Bosa with a strip sack fumble and recovery. Evan Anderson off the practice squad with a sack. Leonard Floyd had three quarterback hits, one contributing to Fred Warner’s pick-six.
GAME BALLS
Jauan Jennings – Three catches for 88 yards including a 45 yarder that he nearly sprung for a touchdown.
George Kittle – Excellent hands and superb body control for the touchdown, and outstanding run blocking all game.
Fred Warner – The pick-six highlighted why Warner is a unanimous First Team All-Pro. A smart read to bait the throw and then jump the pass on an athletic leap, then the speed to get up and run it in. In the first half alone, Warner had seven tackles. He sat out the 2nd half with an ankle problem but was on his feet throughout and it seemed a precautionary move to rest him.
Kevin Givens – 2.5 sacks in his first opportunity to start. An upgrade over Hargrave.
Ji’Ayir Brown – Coming off his two worst starts as a pro, Brown led the team in tackles with eight and had two tackles for loss.
Nick Sorensen – Released the hounds, six sacks.
PENALTY FLAGS
Isaac Guerendo – Drafted primarily to be the kick returner, he runs up the back of a blocker and fumbles. Guerendo is the early leader for the bust pick of this draft.
Brian Schneider – His special teams give up at least one big mistake a game. They all need to take the Hippocratic Oath, “First do no harm.”
Next Week
Arizona (1-3) comes to town after a 42-14 drubbing at the hands of the Washington Commanders. The Cardinals defense appears to be Budda Baker and the Imposters. Baker is all-world, 14 tackles, the rest of the Arizona D, not so much. The Niners need to take full advantage of that as they hope to run the table in the remaining seven division games.