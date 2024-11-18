49ers Get Reality Checked in 20-17 Loss to Seahawks
It's time to face and accept reality with the San Francisco 49ers.
They are not a good football team. The 49ers get reality checked in their 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. A good football team doesn't lose that game at home against an average opponent. A good football team dominates the Seahawks.
But too many times, as has been the case this season, the 49ers struggle to be consistent. They are reeling for answers with all of their issues stemming from the offense. The only answer and positive of the day for the 49ers was wide receiver Jauan Jennings.
There has been one player on the 49ers who registers a heroic performance in every game this season. Jennings was that player today just like he was in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. Jennings completely eviscerated the Seahawks today. He was the lone warrior for the 49ers offense today by tallying 10 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.
The 49ers would've lost the game earlier if it wasn't for him. He carried the 49ers on their final touchdown scoring to put them up 17-13. He plays like a man on fire with so much ferocity. Seeing him ascend this season has been incredible. It's been necessary once Brandon Aiyuk was lost for the season with a torn ACL and MCL.
Aside from Jennings, the 49ers offense was mediocre. There is way too much talent there for them to be scoring only 17 points against an average Seahawks defense. It's been the case all season long for the 49ers with their offense. Even with Christian McCaffrey back, the offense continues to be underwhelming and disappointing.
McCaffrey's return has hardly made a real impact. He's playing well and everything, but it isn't leading to the 49ers scoring more. They still are pitiful in the red zone and can't manage more than one dominant series. Brock Purdy needs to be better for starters and he's been okay. It's just that the offense demands for him to be greater since it can't dominate with the level he's at.
More importantly, Kyle Shanahan needs to be better. Play action is lacking, counter-run plays are lacking, and creativity in general is lacking. The most creative play of the game was the touchdown play for Jennings. There needs to be more of that for the 49ers. They look like a simple offense that defenses aren't worried about.
The turning point of the game was when Nick Bosa exited the game, but the defense was solid for the most part. They have been all year long. It is the offense that hasn't done them any favors. Again, there is way too much talent for the offense to be inept, especially with an offensive oriented head coach who is regarded as one of the best in the NFL.
At this point, the 49ers are who they are—an average offense with a good defense. There is zero hope that they will improve on that side of the ball. It would've happened by now, or at least had signs of it. All the 49ers have is to blame themselves. They are their own worst enemy, with Shanahan at the forefront of the team's shortcomings.