49ers get Season Back on Track With Win Against the Patriots
Back in the winner's circle.
The San Francisco 49ers get their season back on track with a 30-13 win against the New England Patriots. It was a much-needed win to keep their season from spiraling out of control, especially after fumbling last week's win to the Los Angeles Rams.
Defeating the Patriots was expected. However, it wasn't in total dominant fashion as it should've been. Redzone efficiency woes were an issue early on for the 49ers. On their opening series, the 49ers drove the field methodically for 15 plays for 90 yards. A long series like that needs to come away with a touchdown, but the 49ers would settle for a field goal.
They did it again on the ensuing drive when they were given a favorable field position thanks to a fumble recovery. The 49ers would start their second drive at the Patriots' 30-yard line. A field goal was automatic, but with such an amazing field position, they needed to come away with six.
Unfortunately, they settled for three points once again. Thankfully the 49ers would make up for it later on by capitalizing on their next two red zone appearances. The 49ers haven't been able to continue last season's tremendous 68-percent touchdown rate inside the red zone this season.
Christian McCaffrey's absence could be negatively impacting them in that area just like it is when they face third-down scenarios. Still, they have more than enough talent to be better than what they are now. They should be better and have to because they aren't going to get away with not maximizing those opportunities moving forward. It was fine against the Patriots since they are a mediocre team, but it won't be against most teams in the NFL.
Aside from the red zone, the 49ers played extremely well on offense. Every skill player had their moments in the game. Brock Purdy was sharp again, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle were missed, Jordan Mason was strong, and Brandon Aiyuk looks to have his fire back. Jauan Jennings also proved again why he should be featured more in the offense. He's been an absolute playmaker.
As for the defense, they still have a bit more to be desired. It wasn't a bad outing at all against the Patriots, but it could've been stronger. Again, New England is a mediocre team. Their only/best strength is their defense. Offensively they are one of the worst in the NFL. It was the perfect opportunity for them to put on an absolute clinic.
One player who did that was Fred Warner. He is the early runaway candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. He dialed up a house call when he intercepted Jacoby Brissett. Warner is on another level this season. 2024 might end up being the best season of his NFL career.
Unfortunately, Warner suffered an ankle injury towards the end of the first half. He did not return in the second half, which will be the top priority to monitor when Kyle Shanahan speaks during his postgame press conference.
Nick Bosa was also a monster in this game. He made it an extremely uncomfortable day for Brissett, which was highlighted by a strip sack in the fourth quarter. Bosa factored heavily in the 49ers' pass rush being impactful. They got to Brissett six times in the game, which was by far their most dominant aspect of this win.
The run defense wasn't far behind as they put on a strong performance. That hadn't been the case so far this season until this game. They only allowed 73 rushing yards, which is a fantastic day. You hope that it is something they can continue to build on going into Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.