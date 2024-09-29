San Francisco 49ers vs. New England Patriots Week 4 Live Blog
SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 4 home game against the New England Patriots. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.
12:15 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Talanoa Hufanga, Ronnie Bell, Ben Bartch, Darrell Luter Jr. and Joshua Dobbs.
12:16 Despite the absence of Hufanga, I believe the 49ers defense should perform well today against the Patriots. That's because New England has a one-dimensional offense. All they do well is run the ball. If the 49ers load the box and shut down their ground attack, they'll win.
On the other side of the ball, the Patriots defense does well against the run but not against the pass. That's because their pass rush is pedestrian and their coverage isn't anything special. Which means the 49ers should be able to play-action pass them to death. The Patriots have to honor the threat of Jordan Mason because he's a terrific running back, but the 49ers' best weapons are their receivers. And the 49ers simply have too many good ones for the Patriots to handle.
I expect the 49ers to make a major statement in this game by winning 30-10. If they win a close game, they can't say they're still a dominant team, although a win always is a win. But the Patriots are no good. They have no business beating the 49ers or keeping this game close. Let's see if the 49ers can take care of business at home.
1:03 The 49ers win the toss and defer. The Patriots will receive the opening kickoff.
FIRST QUARTER
1:12 On 3rd and 3 from the 49ers 41, Jacoby Brissett throws an incomplete pass over the middle instead of scrambling up the middle. After the punt, the 49ers take over at their 7. Malik Mustapha missed a tackle on 3rd and 6 earlier which extended the drive.
1:28 On 3rd and goal from the 4, Purdy throws an incomplete pass intended for Jauan Jennings who ran an out and up. Next play, Jake Moody makes a 22-yard field goal. Purdy converted three third downs on that drive -- two by scrambling and one by running out of the pocket to his left before throwing to George Kittle. Brandon Aiyuk also caught a 38-yard pass off play action against zone coverage.
49ers 3, Patriots 0.
1:32 First play of the drive, Sam Okuayinonu strips the ball from Rhamondre Stevenson and Maliek Collins recovers.
1:36 On 3rd and 4 from the 8, Purdy avoids a sack, scrambles to his right and throws a pass intended for Deebo Samuel that's broken up by Patriots cornerback Marco Wilson. Next play, Moody makes a 26-yard field goal. The 49ers red-zone offense hasn't been good so far.
49ers 6, Patriots 0.
SECOND QUARTER
1:43 On 3rd and 5 from the Patriots 35, Brissett forces a pass over the middle and gets picked off by Fred Warner who returns the ball for a touchdown. That was one of the best plays of his career.
49ers 13, Patriots 0.