49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Will Play Against the Buffalo Bills

Grant Cohn

November 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scores a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
BUFFALO -- Good news for the 49ers.

Brock Purdy, who missed last week's loss to the Packers with a shoulder injury, will play tonight against the Buffalo Bills according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Purdy was a full participant during practice on Thursday and Friday according to the team, and he says he feels 100 percent healthy for what it's worth.

Purdy certainly will give the 49ers a better chance to win than backup quarterback Brandon Allen would. But even with Purdy, it's hard to see the 49ers winning this game. They won't have the left side of their offensive line -- Trent Williams and Aaron Banks. Plus they won't have Nick Bosa or Deommodore Lenoir. And they're facing a team that's coming off a bye week.

If the 49ers had given Purdy a lucrative contract extension already, I wonder if he'd play in this game. You don't want to risk the future of the franchise in one game the 49ers probably will lose one way or another.

But the 49ers haven't given Purdy an extension yet. And he's not having a great season. And he now has had two to his throwing arm in three seasons. So he still has much to prove before the 49ers make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. And that's a big reason he'll play tonight. To show that he's worth as much or more than Josh Allen, who gets paid $45 million per season.

Good luck, Brock.

