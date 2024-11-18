Geno Smith Sticks A Dagger in the 49ers Season, Seattle Wins 20-17
Seattle quarterback Geno Smith found redemption with his first win against the Niners in six tries. Smith did what he usually does against the Niners -- threw a costly interception due to pressure, didn’t make the key play when it must be made -- but Kyle Shanahan gave him life. For the first time in six games Smith didn’t waste the opportunity, taking the Seahawks on an 80-yard touchdown drive to win the game 20-17.
The gift from Shanahan. The 49ers run the ball on 1st down at the Seattle 46 with 3:06 left. The Seahawks stack nine in the box to force a one-yard loss. Shanahan can’t resist the opportunity for the deathblow. He calls a play-action pass on 2nd looking to take advantage of the stacked box.
Brock Purdy’s pass sails over Deebo Samuel incomplete, saving Seattle a timeout and stopping the clock. A hot read pass on 3rd is well short of the first and the Niners punt into the end zone, just a 22-yard net. Seattle sets up on the 20 with 2:38 and a timeout left, then march 80 yards. Smith caps the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run.
Shanahan’s career is marred with a fatal flaw, trying to win the game with a single play rather than run clock. Even if the call is correct, it still requires execution, and that is no given with this year’s Niners.
Given a choice of deathblow or run to kill clock Shanahan chooses deathblow, he trusts his play call. Debate whether that’s Shanahan feeding his ego or just trusting himself, the results keep repeating. This is why Shanahan gives up leads. This exact thing, this decision.
The loss is catastrophic for San Francisco, winning the division is likely out of reach as the Niners have three division losses to Arizona’s zero. If the Cardinals win two of their next three division games (Seattle twice and the Rams) they clinch the division record tiebreaker before the season finale against the Niners.
The 49ers season comes down to next week in Green Bay, lose that game and the wild card chances are gone barring a miracle finish to end the year. As things stand right now, the wild card chances are faint at best.
A few players stood out with solid performances.
GAME BALLS
Jauan Jennings – 10 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. Clutch catches on 3rd, carrying defenders with him.
Nick Bosa – Before he left the game with an oblique injury 1.5 sacks. What Seattle did with Bosa off the field is all the argument needed for Bosa’s importance.
Leonard Floyd – Also 1.5 sacks, in addition his stunt with Yetur Gross-Matos set up YGM’s sack.
PENALTY FLAGS
The team - Nine flags that took back several first downs.
Kyle Shanahan – Not just the deathblow over clock decision, but the choice to run a clearly winded Christian McCaffrey 19 times for 72 yards and Jordan Mason twice for 13. There is no defending this, but also no reason to expect it to change.
Nick Sorensen – Bosa goes down and there’s no adjustment as the Niners attempt their fewest blitzes in a game all season.
Deebo Samuel – 22 yards on seven targets.
THE VIEW FROM 10,000 FEET
Coming into this game I was hoping to see improved execution from the Niners, greater consistency, the sharper details they’ll need to have a chance in Green Bay and Buffalo. It didn’t happen, this was more of the same.
The Niners are what their record and stats say they are, a sporadic team that can’t control games and is prone to unforced errors. Compounding those mistakes, outside of Jennings, Shanahan is coaching this team as if it’s still 2023. A heavy dependence on McCaffrey, too many targets for Deebo, minimal touches for Mason. Shanahan refuses to turn the page to 2024 and the team is suffering for it.
On defense, part of this is schematic. The 2nd half made it clear that without Bosa the Wide 9 lacks the talent and depth to work. If Bosa misses the Green Bay game due to his oblique injury, and Sorensen is still reluctant to blitz, Jordan Love will have a huge day for the Packers.
The Niners should get Charvarius Ward back and he’s needed, this defense must be more aggressive at Lambeau. At this point the key is Bosa, if he can’t go the Wide 9 is toast – and so is the 49ers season.