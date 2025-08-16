Injuries Steal the Show for the 49ers in Win Against the Raiders
Two preseason games down, only one more to go for the San Francisco 49ers.
Unlike the first game against the Denver Broncos, today's game against the Las Vegas Raiders was fairly entertaining. The game went down to the wire with the 49ers emerging victorious 22-19.
Perhaps the game was entertaining because the 49ers starters got a little action. That wasn't the case in the first preseason game against the Broncos.
Brock Purdy looked sharp on the opening series. He completed five of seven throws for 66 yards. One throw got away from him a bit that was intended for Demarcus Robinson.
Aside from that, Purdy looked sharp and showed off his mobility. It's just about what anyone should expect from him now. He would only play for the opening series before relinquishing to Mac Jones.
Another player who looked just as sharp as Purdy was Ricky Pearsall. The reports from the media who are at practice on Pearsall balling out matches up after this preseason game.
It doesn't matter if he only got one series out there. Pearsall looked really smooth, fluid, and surprisingly experienced. So long as he can be healthy, Pearsall is poised for a breakout year.
The 49ers wanna make him a staple of the offense, partly because they have to. The 49ers did draft him in the first round after all, so he needs to be.
Unfortunately, the injuries stole the show for the 49ers today. The first injury for the 49ers came in the second quarter on their third offensive series. Rookie running back Corey Kiner injured his ankle after ripping off a sweet 19-yard gain.
Kiner would have to be carted off as a result and was shortly ruled out for the game following his exit. It's a bummer for Kiner, who had been performing well in training camp.
For the 49ers, their running back depth takes another hit. The players at the position are dropping like flies. The 49ers need to burn incense or something to shake this bad injury luck.
Kiner wasn't the only player to sustain an injury. Starting right guard Dominick Puni suffered a knee injury when he was blocking on a field goal attempt.
These injuries are setting an ominous tone for the regular season. If the 49ers are already enduring a plethora of injuries now, what's it gonna be like when the season comes along?
Speaking of ominous tone, Jake Moody missed a 53-yard field goal. He almost missed a 26-yard field goal after that. It's unacceptable to miss a kick in a dome and barely make a chip shot kick.
Luckily for Moody, he redeemed himself in the end. He had a game-winning field goal from 59-yards. That should benefit his confidence tremendously, and if not, he's on shaky ground.
Don't rule out the 49ers bringing Greg Joseph back either. It probably won't happen following this game, but if Moody is shaky in practice this week or misses in the preseason finale, Joseph's back.
Points may come at a premium for the 49ers this year. Rather, they cannot afford to leave points on the board. That is what will allow their defense to have a cushion for all the growing pains and injuries.
Other noticeable players in the game were rookie safety Marques Sigle. He once again looked fast and clean, which will help him earn a starting spot.
Rookie linebacker Nick Martin bounced back from his performance against the Broncos. Instead of whiffing, he was connecting on players laying heat and finishing tackles.
Lastly, cornerback Chase Lucas continues to stake a claim to make it onto the active roster. He registered an interception, which is only going to make cuts difficult on the 49ers.
Only one more preseason game to go, and then the countdown for Week 1 will begin.