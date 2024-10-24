Why Nick Bosa is the Key to the 49ers Defeating the Cowboys
It's not a "must win" game for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, but a "got to have it" game.
This team cannot afford to lose to the Dallas Cowboys and drop two games in a row. They need to bounce back this week after being decimated by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. Luckily, they have owned the Cowboys in the last few years they've faced them.
They are the perfect opponent for a bounce back game, especially since this is the weakest Cowboys team they've faced. Dallas is filled with areas that the 49ers can take advantage of, which is why Nick Bosa is the key to the 49ers defeating them. The Cowboys have two offensive tackles that can get steam rolled by Bosa at will. At right tackle is Terence Steele who Bosa is familiar with.
Bosa matched up against Steele on 17 pass rush snaps in Week 5 last season, recording four pressures (23.5 percent pressure rate) and 0.5 sacks. Bosa went one-on-one against Steele on 16 of 17 matchups. He should be able to make Steele's life miserable again. However, Steele has improved this season. According to Next Gen Stats, He's allowed a career-low 8.2 percent pressure rate this season (14th/34 right tackles, min. 100 pass blocks).
So, maybe it won't be as dominant of a performance from Bosa as last season. Should Bosa not have as much success as last season, he can flip over to the left side. Left tackle Tyler Guyton has been flimsy in pass protection. Guyton has allowed the sixth-highest pressure rate among left tackles (11.9 percent). Bosa is a bit more efficient rushing from the right, but it cannot be ignored when he has an easier matchup on the left.
Once Bosa starts making it easy on one or both of the tackles, it will be chaos for Dak Prescott. He's a stiff who can't move. He hasn't been the same since recovering from his devastating ankle injury. Even when he scrambles, he looks slow and kind of awkward. It shouldn't be difficult for Bosa to get him to the ground, force fumbles, or force him to throw an interception.
Bosa has a chance to have his best game of the season and completely wreck the game. It'll be even better for him if the 49ers can put up points on offense. That will force the Cowboys to pass more and will give Bosa more opportunities. He typically does well against Dallas in the three games he's played them. Bosa has generated 13 pressures on 73 pass rushes (17.8 percent pressure rate).
The only downside is that he's only sacked Prescott once in all three games. This time around has a chance to be different for him. He is sure to have a fiery edge to him after disappointingly losing to the Chiefs again. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they are the ones who will have to pay and feel Bosa's wrath.