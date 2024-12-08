San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Week 14 Live Blog
SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 14 home game against the Chicago Bears. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the press box.
12:15 Here are the 49ers' inactives:
DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique)
LT Trent Williams (ankle)
LG Aaron Banks (concussion)
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee)
CB Rock Ya-Sin
RB Israel Abanikanda
QB Joshua Dobbs (emergency 3rd QB)
12:16 This means Talanoa Hufanga is active for today's game. Let's see if he starts in place of Ji'Ayir Brown or Malik Mustapha.
12:17 Here are the Bears' inactives:
WR Tyler Scott
FS Elijah Hicks
RB Roschon Johnson
CB Ameer Speed
C Ryan Bates
OT Larry Borom
DE Dominique Robinson
12:18 This means Bears starting running back D'Andre Swift is active.
12:19 The 49ers should win this game. They're only two games out of first place in their division while the Bears are all but dead. They've lost six games in a row and just fired their head coach last week. They have every excuse to mail it in this week on the road. But I expect them to play harder than the 49ers. Every team plays harder than the 49ers season. Every week, they get pushed around in the trenches. And since 2020, they're 0-5 when both Nick Bosa and Trent Williams don't play. I expect the 49ers offense to struggle on the ground because Isaac Guerendo isn't built to carry a big workload. In the passing game, I expect Brock Purdy to continue to throw short passes and scramble -- his arm seems injured. And on defense, I expect the 49ers to continue to struggle to stop the run. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams should be able to scramble whenever he wants.
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 16, Bears 20.
1:23 The Bears win the coin toss and defer. The 49ers will receive the opening kickoff.
FIRST QUARTER
1:30 On 1st and goal from the 7, Brock Purdy completes a touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings running a crossing route toward the back left pylon. Earlier in the drive, Purdy completed a checkdown pass to Isaac Guerendo who ran for 23 yards, then Purdy completed a play-action screen pass to George Kittle who ran for 33 yards. Excellent opening script from Kyle Shanahan.
49ers 7, Bears 0.
1:36 On 3rd and 7 from the Bears 26, Caleb Williams completes a 4-yard pass to backup running back Travis Homer, and the Bears go 3 and out. The 49ers defense is flying to the football and tackling. Where has this team been all year?