All 49ers

Three Reasons why the 49ers Will Defeat the Dolphins

It may seem difficult for the 49ers to lock in and defeat the Dolphins with the playoffs erased, but there are three reasons why they will.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) reacts after making a tackle against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) reacts after making a tackle against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The playoffs are a wrap for the San Francisco 49ers this season.

Locking in to face and beat the Miami Dolphins this week may be difficult. Losing this game and the rest of them this year is probably best for the 49ers to improve their draft position. However, this team will still be trying to win and play hard. Here are three reasons why the 49ers will defeat the Dolphins.

Brock Purdy has a favorable matchup

One of the very few strengths the Dolphins have is their run defense. With rookie Isaac Guerendo out with a hamstring, the 49ers will likely lean on Brock Purdy and the passing offense more. That will play out well as Purdy has a favorable matchup. Miami's defense likes to play a lot of zone coverage, which Purdy thrives against. He won't have to worry too much about seeing man-to-man defense.

The Dolphins have played cover 2 at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL (24.0 percent) this season. Purdy has averaged 9.2 yards per attempt against cover 2 this season, the third-most in the league. It should be a big game for Purdy, Jauan Jennings, and George Kittle so long as Deebo Samuel isn't force-fed the ball again.

Tua Tagovailoa is the quarterback

It's extremely difficult to ever consider the Dolphins a threatening offense. Yes, they have Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane, and a resurgent Jonnu Smith. However, Tua Tagoivailoa is the quaterback. He can easily be disrupted and confused to limit what those three skilled players can do.

Last week, Tagovailoa threw three awful interceptions. The 49ers are good for at least one forced error from Tagovailoa. They can confuse him and force him into those awful decisions, especially if the pass rush can actually make an impact for once. Either way, Tagovailoa is always a bad decision waiting to happen.

The 49ers are rallying

Making the playoffs officially sunk after the 49ers lost to the Rams last week. However, in that loss was a dramatic event. De'Vondre Campbell quit on them when they needed him most. That caused a ton of reaction from the 49ers. It's acted as a rallying event actually despite their not being anything left to play for.

Campbell quitting has acted as a temperature check for the 49ers. Just because the playoffs are a lost cause, doesn't mean they are going to quit like Campbell. Now is when they are going to play for pride and see who is really there for one another. Plus, the 49ers seem like they have a lot of aggression built up and are raring to let it out this week.

Read more of 49ers on SI

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/Game Day