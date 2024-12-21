Three Reasons why the 49ers Will Defeat the Dolphins
The playoffs are a wrap for the San Francisco 49ers this season.
Locking in to face and beat the Miami Dolphins this week may be difficult. Losing this game and the rest of them this year is probably best for the 49ers to improve their draft position. However, this team will still be trying to win and play hard. Here are three reasons why the 49ers will defeat the Dolphins.
Brock Purdy has a favorable matchup
One of the very few strengths the Dolphins have is their run defense. With rookie Isaac Guerendo out with a hamstring, the 49ers will likely lean on Brock Purdy and the passing offense more. That will play out well as Purdy has a favorable matchup. Miami's defense likes to play a lot of zone coverage, which Purdy thrives against. He won't have to worry too much about seeing man-to-man defense.
The Dolphins have played cover 2 at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL (24.0 percent) this season. Purdy has averaged 9.2 yards per attempt against cover 2 this season, the third-most in the league. It should be a big game for Purdy, Jauan Jennings, and George Kittle so long as Deebo Samuel isn't force-fed the ball again.
Tua Tagovailoa is the quarterback
It's extremely difficult to ever consider the Dolphins a threatening offense. Yes, they have Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane, and a resurgent Jonnu Smith. However, Tua Tagoivailoa is the quaterback. He can easily be disrupted and confused to limit what those three skilled players can do.
Last week, Tagovailoa threw three awful interceptions. The 49ers are good for at least one forced error from Tagovailoa. They can confuse him and force him into those awful decisions, especially if the pass rush can actually make an impact for once. Either way, Tagovailoa is always a bad decision waiting to happen.
The 49ers are rallying
Making the playoffs officially sunk after the 49ers lost to the Rams last week. However, in that loss was a dramatic event. De'Vondre Campbell quit on them when they needed him most. That caused a ton of reaction from the 49ers. It's acted as a rallying event actually despite their not being anything left to play for.
Campbell quitting has acted as a temperature check for the 49ers. Just because the playoffs are a lost cause, doesn't mean they are going to quit like Campbell. Now is when they are going to play for pride and see who is really there for one another. Plus, the 49ers seem like they have a lot of aggression built up and are raring to let it out this week.
