Brock Purdy Sets the Record Straight on his Shoulder Injury
Brock Purdy hasn't looked his best since missing Week 12 with an injury to his throwing shoulder.
Speculation has risen on if Purdy is playing at less than 100 percent. It wouldn't be a far-fetched idea. Purdy is the type of player who will play through pain to help the 49ers. On Thursday, Purdy set the record straight on his shoulder injury when asked if he's still bothered by it.
"Since I've been back playing it feels good," said Purdy. "There's no doubt in my mind that there's still some injury with it or anything like that. When I got back on the field I was good to go to play."
Well, that ends that right? Because Purdy said he feels good it has to be the truth. Not really. He's never going to admit that he isn't fully fit. It would make the 49ers look extremely bad for letting him play. But this is the reality of the NFL. If Purdy is good enough to throw, even if he's not fully healthy, he will play.
There is pushback on Purdy being fully healthy because of the velocity of his throws. His passes seem to be getting to his receivers slower than usual. They're noticeable on throws 10 yards or more. But Purdy has never had great arm strength to begin with.
He's also played two games in horrendous conditions since returning from his shoulder injury. Once was practically a blizzard, while the other was in moderate rain. Purdy has proven before his injury that he struggles when the weather conditions are a factor. So, of course, he looks bad in those games.
He seemed fine when the weather was perfect in Week 14 against the Bears. The upcoming game against the Dolphins will be the real indicator. The weather there should be ideal for him to throw without anything compromising him. If something looks off there, then there might be more to it than he and the 49ers are letting on.
