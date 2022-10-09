49ers Offense Comes Alive in 37-15 Win Against the Panthers

Winning streak!

The San Francisco 49ers are riding a two-game winning streak after their offense comes alive in the 37-15 win against the Carolina Panthers.

Defensively there was never going to be a worry with the 49ers. They did their part in this game as they have done in practically every game. The defense was able to get adequate pressure on Baker Mayfield and forced him into an interception to Emmanuel Moseley who took it for six. Just another day at the office for a defense that can potentially be legendary with DeMeco Ryans leading the way.

What wasn't "another day at the office" was the performance put on by the 49ers offense. They finally had themselves a sweet game and it came at the perfect time. San Francisco's defense, while strong for the most part, wasn't at their peak performance throughout the game. They allowed the most points in the season this game and were without Nick Bosa in the second-half. Kyle Shanahan needed his offense to carry their own weight.

And they did just that.

Shanahan was calling plays eloquently. He got George Kittle involved early to get him going, which was lacking in previous games. He didn't ride the coattails of Deebo Samuel in this game either and was selective with his usage. What made the offense click was the utilization of the offense as a whole. Practically everyone was involved and effective in the offense. Even Tevin Coleman made an impact with a touchdown score and one brilliant deep ball sideline catch.

A tip of the cap to Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance. I saw a guy who was throwing accurately and poised like I hadn't seen from him since 2019. Maybe rust and getting into rhythm really was the trick for him?

That answer will become clear over the next few games. If the 49ers can get this version of Garoppolo who is able to beam several throws on the money to his receivers, push the ball a few times, and not turn it over, then this offense will be able to carry on with success. But that is always a HUGE if with him.

Today, the 49ers offense got the best of Shanahan and Garoppolo. These two need to maintain that form going forward because you never know when the defense will have an unraveling game. Right now, the 49ers offense are riding the coattails of the defense. If it wasn't for a house call from Moseley, the 49ers would've been facing a one-score game towards the end of the game. The pressure would've really been on. Closing out games that should be layup wins tend to be gaffed by the offense.

The bright side is that this game can be used for them to build upon. They are starting to see what is working, and the fact that they played well against a good Carolina defense is encouraging. A similar or better performance next week against the Falcons on the road should be the standard.