Success Against the Titans Hinges on the 49ers Offense

Any chance of victory for the 49ers against the Titans will derive from their offensive success.

Defeating the Titans is going to be extremely difficult.

At least, that is what I would have said back in October.

The 49ers at the time were a shell of themselves and the Titans were on a tear. Now, it is the 49ers who are on a tear while the Titans are fading. Injuries to key players have largely factored into the Titans decline and exposed Ryan Tannehill. Tennessee’s offense isn’t too much to worry about.

Their defense, however, will give the 49ers fits.

It all stems from their pass rushers. Harold Landry, Denico Autry, and Jeffery Simmons have been dangerous this season. They’ve combined for 25.5 sacks. This is a trio that is going to cause the offensive line of the 49ers problems.

Then there is also the threat of their dynamic safeties who have been stout this season. Defeating the Titans doesn’t rest on the shoulders of the 49ers defense — it rests on the offense.

The offense must not allow the Titans to make them stagnant. The defense of the 49ers should hold well for a majority of the game against the Titans offense. However, as it’s been shown in any close game this season, the 49ers defense will eventually need the support of the offense.

Against the Falcons, the 49ers had no trouble offensively. That’s mainly because Atlanta has a nonexistent pass rush. Jimmy Garoppolo was kept clean practically on every drop back. That is not going to be the case with the Titans. Garoppolo has been decent the last several weeks, but his past two games were against a porous Falcons defense, and a poor outing in Cincinnati outside of the final two drives.

Ultimately, Garoppolo must not and cannot commit a turnover. That is going to be tough since the pass rush for the Titans is stout and they have ball hawking safeties.

“Their whole defense just as a whole, we haven't seen them for a few years and it's not just their defense, it’s their whole team,” said Kyle Shanahan. “They're extremely physical. It starts with their front seven, with their D-Line and their linebackers. But then it goes all the way back to their backend, both safeties, they come up, are very good tacklers. They don't make many mistakes and they got real good ball skills that'll make you pay too.”

There isn’t a secret as to what the 49ers need to do offensively. Taking care of the football is the obvious priority. But Shanahan needs to just continue to call the offense normally. Using an array of quick style attacks is something the 49ers can do in the air with Garoppolo while also wearing down Tennessee with the run game. That’ll be key in keeping the game light for them and their own defense effective throughout the game.

But, of course, getting the star players the ball early and often. Hand it off to Deebo Samuel, hit George Kittle in his spots, and find Brandon Aiyuk in stride. At that point, it'll be on Shanahan to ensure he is calling plays in rhythm and that Garoppolo can keep the offense moving.

If the 49ers offense commits mistakes and cannot sustain drives, then they will be asking for the Titans offense to find their groove. The 49ers are the better team talent wise. Defensively they can handle the Titans even with Julio Jones and A.J. Brown’s return. Tannehill should be running for his life this game as their offensive is in shambles.

The burden of winning tonight rides on the offense’s shoulders.