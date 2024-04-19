How the 49ers Could Trade Brandon Aiyuk on NFL Draft Day
Trade scenarios involving Brandon Aiyuk will continue throughout the offseason until an extension is finalized with the San Francisco 49ers.
However, they will start to slow down if he is still on the team following the NFL draft. It would make zero sense for the 49ers to trade Aiyuk after the draft by not giving themselves the opportunity to draft someone who can help them for the immediate season.
So, from now until the draft Aiyuk will heavily be in trade scenarios. One scenario that could play out should the 49ers elect to move on from him is a draft day trade. How the 49ers would do that is if they end up taking a wide receiver, like Adonai Mitchell, in the first round.
It would make sense for the 49ers to secure their Aiyuk replacement and then trade him after. Now, that would mean the 49ers aren't getting back a first round pick, but it will surely mean they got a nice package of second round picks. That is probably the reality of trading a wide receiver since a first doesn't look likely, especially with how the market looks like.
And if you're the 49ers, I think they could stomach receiving a haul of day two draft picks for Aiyuk at that point because they will have essentially shrunk the hole left by him with a receiver drafted. Of course, this is only advisable if they have a trade partner with a package already on the table.
It's also contingent on the 49ers actually getting their guy at wide receiver, which I wouldn't rule out a trade up for a few spots if they really wanted someone like Mitchell. Getting him would make sense because he is similar in skillset to Aiyuk.
Again, this is IF the 49ers view trading Aiyuk as preferable and if they make it to draft day with their eyes set on a rookie receiver.