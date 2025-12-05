49ers legend sounds off on Kyle Shanahan’s Coach of the Year credentials

Is this finally the year Kyle Shanahan wins Coach of the Year with the San Francisco 49ers?

He should at least be in consideration.

The 49ers are 9–4 this season, despite facing injuries like no other. On defense, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and Mykel Williams are all out for the year. On offense, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Ricky Pearsall have each missed multiple weeks of action.

But this 49ers legend, who has seen Shanahan’s efforts firsthand, believes he should be the winner this season.

Frank Gore talks at length about Kyle Shanahan's chances

Potential 2026 Hall of Famer Frank Gore believes Shanahan deserves this award.

Gore has worked with the organization as a football advisor since 2023, collaborating closely with Shanahan and John Lynch. As a result, he has a clear picture of the work the organization puts in each day.

“I think my head coach should be Coach of the Year," shared Gore on the Jim Rome Show.

"With all the stuff we’ve been through, so many of our main guys in and out of the lineup. Losing two of our best players on defense and we still fighting for a playoff spot right now," said Gore on the Jim Rome Show.

"I think Kyle should be up for the Coach of the Year. He did a great job with our team. Our team fights and does whatever it takes to win. I take my hat off to Kyle and John Lynch. We doing our thing. We fighting. We’re a tough team in the NFC.”

While Gore will understandably hype his own team’s coaches, there’s a lot of truth to his perspective.

The season is far from over, but it’s hard to imagine that many predicted the 49ers would be within touching distance of the playoffs. Being just one game behind the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks shows how well the team has performed.

In the last four games of the season, results permitting, the 49ers could theoretically jump from their current seventh seed all the way into the top three - or even claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Walking away from this season with a positive record despite adversity with injuries would have been an achievement, let alone 9-4 with talk of potential playoffs.

Shanahan will likely only be considered if the 49ers make a deep playoff run, but there’s no greater motivation than chasing the Super Bowl, especially with the chance to play it in their home arena.

