3 things we need to see from the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1
The first week of the 2025 NFL season is not a must-win by any stretch but there are plenty of things that we need to see from the San Francisco 49ers after a long season of expectations.
How do Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams look?
It is hard to say that two players can decide the season for the San Francisco 49ers, but there are not two players who will impact what happens more than McCaffrey and Williams. Both of them missed a lot of time last season, and both are needed to bounce back.
McCaffrey only played four games last season, and when he did play, he did not look the same. Williams is going to be 37 years old and missed seven games last season. When he sat, the 49ers were 1-6.
It should be clear in week one whether they are still in their elite stages or starting to get old. If these two start slow, the 49ers will start slow.
Is the youth on defense ready to make run?
Robert Saleh is back, and you can already see the intensity turned up on defense in the preseason. Now, the question is whether it can translate to the regular season. Saleh is not only bringing change, but the defense is very young as it is, which can lead to mistakes.
Alfred Collins, CJ West, Mykel Williams, and Upton Stout will all play significant roles in week one as rookies. Marques Sigle and Nick Martin may end up on the field as well. Adding in Renardo Green in year two, and there is a lot of youth and potential for disaster on defense. Can they mitigate issues?
Are the wide receivers ready to step up?
The 49ers have to survive the first three weeks of the season until they get Demarcus Robinson back, then they have about three more weeks until Brandon Aiyuk may return. When those two come back, this room will be looking strong. Until then, they need to survive and advance.
To be fair, Jauan Jennings just got a little raise, and Ricky Pearsall just went round one. Still, Jennings missed the entire summer and has had one strong year out of four. Pearsall did very little as a rookie. Worse than that, the depth behind them is questionable. Who else gets on the field at wide receiver, and who is ready to step up? We need to know.