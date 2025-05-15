49ers 2025 Schedule Breakdown and Win-Loss Prediction
The 49ers just released their regular season schedule for 2025. Here it is, along with win-loss predictions for each game.
WEEK 1: Sunday, Sept. 7 @ the Seattle Seahawks
Prediction: Loss. The last time the 49ers played the Seahawks, they scored 17 points and lost at home. And that was with Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams on the field. Now they'll have to play at Lumen Field, a notoriously loud Stadium, with as many as five rookies starting on defense. Rough way to start the season.
WEEK 2: Sunday, Sept. 14 @ the New Orleans Saints
Prediction: Win. Derek Carr recently announced his retirement, which means second-round pick Tyler Shough should be making his second career start. Good luck, Tyler.
WEEK 3: Sunday, Sept. 21 vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
Prediction: Loss. The Cardinals beat the 49ers twice last season and then spent lots of money this offseason to improve their defensive line. Meanwhile, the 49ers spent no money to improve their defensive line -- they just drafted players. And they might be great one day. But they probably won't be as good as Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson right away.
WEEK 4: Sunday, Sept. 28 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Prediction: Win. The Jaguars offense should improve with the additions of head coach Liam Coen and wide receiver Travis Hunter. But Coen will be in his fourth career game as a head coach and his defense will be terrible.
WEEK 5: Thursday Night, Oct. 2 @ the Los Angeles Rams.
Prediction: Loss. The Rams beat the 49ers twice last season and then added Davante Adams to their team this offseason. Meanwhile, the 49ers lost nine starters and replaced them with rookies and backups. This game might not be close.
WEEK 6: Sunday, Oct. 12 @ the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Prediction: Loss. These teams played each other in Tampa last season and the 49ers won 23-20, but neither Mike Evans nor Chris Godwin played in that game, which means the 49ers played Tampa's B-Team.
WEEK 7: Sunday Night, Oct. 19 vs. the Atlanta Falcons
Prediction: Loss. The Falcons were 8-9 last season even though their defense wasn't good. Now, they just added two of the top edge-rushers from this year's draft in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. Plus, their running back, Bijan Robinson, is much more durable than Christian McCaffrey.
WEEK 8: Sunday, Oct. 26 @ the Houston Texans.
Prediction: Loss. The Texans were 10-7 last season and had the sixth-best defense in the league. They also have one of the league's best young quarterbacks in C.J. Stroud. If the 49ers don't put lots of pressure on him, they'll get shredded, and they currently are light on pass rushers.
WEEK 9: Sunday, Nov. 2 @ the New York Giants
Prediction: Win. Russell Wilson is 18-3 in his career against the 49ers, but he's old and slow now and the Giants are legitimately awful. They might fire head coach Brian Daboll before this game happens.
WEEK 10: Sunday, Nov. 9 vs. the Los Angeles Rams
Prediction: Loss. The 49ers just aren't in the Rams' class this season.
WEEK 11: Sunday, Nov. 16 @ the Arizona Cardinals.
Prediction: Loss. The Cardinals simply are much more invested in 2025 than the 49ers, who seem to be positioning themselves to become Super Bowl contenders in 2026.
WEEK 12: Monday Night, Nov. 24 vs. the Carolina Panthers.
Prediction: Win. Bryce Young played well toward the end of last season, but this team still seems a year away from being a year away.
WEEK 13: Sunday, Nov. 30 @ the Cleveland Browns.
Prediction: Win. The Browns are by far the most dysfunctional organization in the NFL. For all we know, their starting quarterback could be Kenny Pickett in this game.
WEEK 14: BYE
WEEK 15: Sunday, Dec. 14 vs. the Tennessee Titans.
Prediction: Win. Cam Ward is an intriguing rookie quarterback, but he doesn't have many weapons to work with. He could struggle.
WEEK 16: Monday Night, Dec. 22 @ the Indianapolis Colts.
Prediction: Win. They have the worst quarterback room in the league between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. Neither quarterback can beat the 49ers.
WEEK 17: Sunday Night, Dec. 28 vs. the Chicago Bears.
Prediction: Loss. With a revamped offensive line and the addition of head coach Ben Johnson, quarterback Caleb Williams could have a monster second season. Suddenly, he has a better line and more weapons than Brock Purdy.
WEEK 18: Saturday or Sunday, Jan. 3 or 4 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
Prediction: Loss. The 49ers won't have anything to play for in this game and the Seahawks will.
Final record: 7-10. Under head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers generally go to the NFC Championship game or miss the playoffs entirely. This team does not seem ready to make an NFC Championship run. Maybe next year if their draft picks hit.