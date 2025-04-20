Are the 49ers Afraid to do a Full Rebuild?
The 49ers won't say that they're rebuiding.
Instead, they say they're resetting and recalibrating, whatever that means. It sounds scientific like the 49ers are making microscopic tweaks to their team. When in reality, they let nine starters leave in free agency this offseason. They gutted half of their team.
Why stop there?
The Super Bowl clearly is closed for 2025. They currently lead the league in dead cap space. They would need Christian McCaffrey to stay healthy and a bunch of rookies to play like Pro Bowlers just to make the playoffs. At best, their Super Bowl window will reopen in 2026 if they ace the next two drafts. Realistically, it might not reopen until 2027.
So why are the 49ers holding onto so many older, expensive players?
If they're going to recalibrate for the next year or two, why are Trent Williams, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey still on the team? Why waste their time? They could be retired by the time the 49ers are legitimate contenders again.
And why would the 49ers even consider paying Brock Purdy more than $40 million per season if they don't expect to contend in the near future? What would they be paying for? Mediocrity?
The 49ers should embrace a full rebuild. They're already halfway there. Go all in. Trade Kittle, Williams and McCaffrey while they still have value. Trade Purdy and draft a quarterback in Round 1 or 2. Start the clock over. Build a new team that might be better than the ones that lost in the Super Bowl.
Move on already.