Jacob Cowing Adds a New Element to the 49ers Offense
The 49ers haven't had a wide receiver quite like Jacob Cowing.
He's 5'8", 168 lbs, so he's tiny. But he runs a 4.38, and he's not just a sprinter. He's a well-rounded wide receiver. He's a good route runner. He can catch. He's tough. He'll go over the middle. He can win short, intermediate and deep. And he's a weapon on screens, jet sweeps and reverses. So he's a perfect fit for the 49ers and he makes them much, much faster.
The 49ers drafted Cowing in Round 4 with pick no. 135 -- he was the second wide receiver they drafted this year. The first was Ricky Pearsall whom they drafted in Round 1. The 49ers never had a formal visit with Pearsall before the draft and they didn't give him a first-round grade. It's fair to wonder if he was their first choice.
I'm guessing the 49ers wanted wide receiver Xavier Worthy but the Chiefs traded up a few spots and took him before the 49ers could. Because like Cowing, Worthy is a smaller receiver who's an extremely fast route runner, gadget player and punt returner all in one. Worthy broke the NFL Combine record with a 4.21 40-yard dash, so he's special.
But Cowing is similar. Don't be surprised if he has a better career with the 49ers than Pearsall, who has a subluxed shoulder and could need surgery to fix it. Cowing certainly had a more productive college career than Pearsall, who had 14 touchdown catches in five seasons.
Cowing had 13 touchdown catches last season.
It will be fun to see how Kyle Shanahan uses him.