49ers-Arizona Game Preview: Finale of a Failed Season
For the first time since 2020, the 49ers will not advance to the playoffs. No talk of playoff seeds and matchups, it’s free agency and the draft after this one. Beat Arizona and the 49ers pick 14th in the first round of the draft, lose and they select 11th.
INJURIES
SF Out: Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, Deommodore Lenoir, Spencer Burford, Robert Beal Jr., and Demetrius Flanagan-Fowles. Questionable: George Kittle, Colton McKivitz, Ji’Ayir Brown, Isaac Yiadom.
AZ Out: James Conner RB, Trey Benson RB, Paris Johnson OT, Jonah Williamson OT. Questionable: Kelvin Beachum OT, Sean Murphy-Bunting DB, Matt Prater PK, Mack Wilson LB, Darius Robinson DL.
For the Niners, Purdy is out for the finale, but Kittle is expected to play. With Samuel out, Ricky Pearsall should get plenty of targets again. Arizona will be without both starting tackles and maybe their top three. James Conner sits and Michael Carter will step in as the starting back.
MILESTONES
Jauan Jennings needs 77 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for the season. ESPN’s Nick Wagoner notes that if George Kittle has at least 100 receiving yards he will be the first 49er since Jerry Rice in 1995 to go for at least 100 receiving yards in three straight games. The threepeat would also be a career first for Kittle.
49ERS ON OFFENSE
Josh Dobbs gets the start at quarterback, he’s coming off 3-4 for 35 yards passing and a 7-yard touchdown run against Detroit. He’ll be looking for college teammate Jennings to get Jauan over 1,000 yards.
With Burford out, the Niners are forced to start a practice squad signing at left tackle again. Last week that contributed to more passes than runs by starting a lineman learning the system and a line that hadn’t played together. More passes were also in response to Detroit blitzing at a 42% rate.
Arizona is 22nd in blitz rate at 21.6% and 27th in pressure rate. That reduced heat should give Dobbs more time to throw.
Like the Niners, Arizona struggles to stop the run, they rank 23rd giving up 4.6 yards per carry. Isaac Guerendo can have a productive game if he’s given the opportunity.
ARIZONA ON OFFENSE
Both starting tackles are out, along with workhorse running back James Conner. His replacement Michael Carter had 13 carries for 70 yards last week against the Rams. At 5-8/200 he’s a bowling ball knocking down the pins, so the Niners will need to swarm to the ball to get stops.
The 49er run defense will also take a hit with Fred Warner focusing on Pro Bowl tight end Trey McBride, who had 12 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown last week.
Without the starting tackles Kyler Murray will be on the move in this game, testing what the Niners defensive line does worst, maintain their lanes to keep the edge and contain the QB. Murray will also look to target Isaac Yiadom with Lenoir out.
PREDICTION (10-6)
In the first matchup Murray had seven carries for 83 yards, including a 50-yard scramble. The Niners know the history, but can they stop a quarterback on the run? All season long the answer has been no.
I expect Murray to be key to the game on the ground and in the air, targeting Yiadom.
Offensively, the Niners should have success with Dobbs and Guerendo throughout provided the patchwork line can execute.
Defensively, will the D line hold up in the second half after 30 minutes of chasing Kyler around? That’s when I think the Niners will fade and it costs them the game.
Arizona 24 49ers 20