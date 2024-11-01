49ers At The Bye: Getting Out The Crystal Ball
Eight games into the 2024 season, the 49ers find themselves at .500 yet with a fair shot to win the division. How does the second half play out? Time to break out the tarot cards and crystal ball. De cahds nevah lie.
Do the Niners make a move at the deadline?
Doesn’t look that way now, with John Lynch saying nothing is imminent. That said, I can see the Niners dealing for depth on the defensive line.
National media are floating Azeez Ojulari, the Giants edge, but he’ll be a popular target and require an overpay. A smaller move for Calais Campbell, Za’Darius Smith, or Jadeveon Clowney is possible and could be really helpful.
Why the hesitancy? Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are prone to wishing things into being. They’ll be hoping that the imminent return of Christian McCaffrey and Dre Greenlaw will provide the spark the team needs.
Two other factors are at play. The Niners had to sacrifice next year’s fifth round pick, so they have less cards in their hand. In addition, the success of this year’s draft may persuade them to hang on to their picks for once.
The leaguewide question is if Detroit makes a move for an edge to replace Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions may be the team willing to meet the price for Ojulari – if the Giants are willing to move him.
Philadelphia is rumored to be hot after Arizona All-Pro safety Budda Baker.
Can the Niners build a winning streak?
They’ll need to win three straight, with Dallas as the first. Tampa without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin should be a win, along with Seattle at home.
The Niners have run off win streaks post-bye, with Shanahan posting a winning percentage over .700. He has the bye to take a hard look at the roster and determine how best to make tweaks that utilize the talent best.
That puts them at 6-4, then what?
Then it gets difficult. Green Bay at Lambeau, weather forecasts for the 24th range from 33 to 40 degrees, some say dry, some say snow or rain. I’ll bet on the latter, which means turnovers from Brock Purdy and a loss. Then to Buffalo, the Bills are playing well and the Niners could not stop Josh Allen the last time they played. Another loss.
That puts them at 6-6, then what?
Then the two games that can decide their fate. Chicago at home, a game they should win but facing a tough defense. The Rams at home in what now appears to be the most important game of the year. Thursday night, their third game in eleven days, and currently forecast for rain. Rams. That likely ends the 49ers playoff hopes to win the division with the Rams sweeping the head-to-head.
Miami on the road, should take care of business. Detroit back home, nope. Arizona to close it out yes.
The 49ers finish 9-8 and miss the playoffs, losing the wild card tiebreakers. The Rams game is everything. The draft pick would be in the late teens.
So how do they avoid that?
They need McCaffrey and Greenlaw back to their 2023 selves asap. Problem being, both have to be treated with caution to prevent re-injury and they’ll need time to ramp up to football shape.
Another key will be if the rookies keep ascending or hit a wall. The Niners are leaning heavily on younger players this year, the kids will need to hold up if the team is to make the post-season.
A final key is Purdy handling the elements. The games against Green Bay and the Rams are vital, both may be held in the rain. Shanahan has to be cognizant of that and call more runs, and Purdy needs to step up.
If they miss the playoffs then what?
I don’t expect Jed York to let go of Kyle Shanahan after this season, but Shanahan would enter the following season on the hot seat if he missed the playoffs.
As for the draft, I’d have Shanahan the defacto GM focusing on Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. His weapons first bias, despite a loaded draft at defensive line. Hopefully not, we’ll see how it plays out.
If they make the playoffs then what?
Then if they are riding a hot streak going in, they have a good chance of winning the wild card game. A divisional round win seems like a long shot at the moment. I’d have them losing to Detroit whenever they face the Lions.
All that is well down the line, for now, the Niners need to win the next two and get McCaffrey and Greenlaw on the field in football shape. Then they have a chance.