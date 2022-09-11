49ers @ Bears Week 1 Live Blog

CHICAGO -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 road game against the Chicago Bears. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

9:50 It's already pouring. The ground's crew is taking the tarp off the grass right now, which means it will get soaked for the next two hours. Footing should be awful during the game -- expect lots of slips, plus lots of drops. This seems like the kind of game that could feature lots of fumbles and turnovers and blocked punts and kicks. We'll see which team is more prepared for this weather.

9:55 George Kittle will not play in this game, and I'm humbly predicting he won't play next week, either. I'm guessing the 49ers would like Kittle to make a full recovery before he returns to action, because they can't afford him to reinjure his groin, make it even worse and miss more time. So if they beat the Bears and start the season 1-0, they'll have no urgency to play Kittle next week against the Seahawks, who are even worse than the Bears. But if somehow the 49ers lose this game and start the season 0-1, perhaps the 49ers would feel pressure to play Kittle next week just to make sure they don't start 0-2. But we'll cross that bridge when we get to it. I expect the 49ers will win 16-10 today in a grim game full of mistakes and three and outs.

10:42 Here are the 49ers' inactives:

TE George Kittle

RB Ty Davis-Price

OL Daniel Brunskill

WR Danny Gray

DL Jordan Willis

OL Nick Zakelj

QB Brock Purdy

It's interesting that Jordan Mason is active and Davis-Price is not. This is two years in a row the 49ers' rookie third-round-pick running back has been inactive Week 1. Maybe the 49ers should stop spending third-round picks on running backs.

It's also interesting that follow rookie third-round pick Danny Gray is inactive, and veteran practice squad wide receiver Malik Turner is active. I'm guessing Turner is better on special teams than Gray, and the 49ers don't plan to throw deep in the rain, which makes Gray not useful.