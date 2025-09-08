49ers betting on stability with Colton McKivitz extension
The San Francisco 49ers' offensive line is not the strength of the roster right now. The team is trying to build that group up with some continuity, and they are hoping that extending Colton McKivitz is one of the first steps towards building a strong offensive line.
San Francisco 49ers extend Colton McKivitz
The three-year, $45M puts him at $15M in average annual value. That is right in line with what Jaylon Moore got in free agency this offseason. Dan Moore got $20M per year, and he is closer to the type of player that McKivitz is, so McKivitz may have passed up more money on the open market to stay with the team. Still, the move secures him from any injury impacting his financial value moving forward, so it was a safe move.
McKivitz did not play for his first three seasons after being a fifth-round pick from West Virginia. However, when Mike McGlinchey left in free agency, the team seemed confident enough in McKivitz to start him. They also gave him a modest extension as a starter, but an unproven one.
Now, McKivitiz is entering year three of his contract and the final season of his latest contract. San Francisco could have had him play out the year and prove himself again, but they saw enough in the past two years and this offseason to pay him.
The move is also the first in step towards building continuity for a line that has shuffled a lot. Trent Williams is at an age where he will not be in the future plans. Ben Bartch is a free agent after this year.
Jake Brendel has one more season after this. Dominick Puni is on his rookie deal. You can argue Puni is here for the foreseeable future, but aside from him, there are questions.
Now, San Francisco has their right tackle and right guard locked down for the next three years. The team drafted Connor Colby in the seventh round, and they appear to feel good about UDFA rookie Drew Moss since he made the team out of training camp.
They would really like one of those two to hit along the interior so that they can move on from Bartch and continue to build on their youth. From there, the team will need to find a center and left tackle in the next offseason or two.
With the skill players that the 49ers boast, you rarely hear about the offensive line. It is good to see that McKivitz is getting his flowers, and it shows that San Francisco trusts him to have a big year.