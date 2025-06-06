All 49ers

The 49ers' Biggest Potential Under-the-Radar Star

The 49ers have a giant void at wide receiver this season.

Grant Cohn

November 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates with wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
That's because they traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders this offseason and Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season. Which means someone under the radar will have the opportunity to step up and become a star wide receiver for the 49ers this season.

According to CBS Sports, that player is second-year wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

"San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, the 31st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, didn't have a chance to hit the ground running as a rookie after being shot in an armed robbery attempt in San Francisco just before the start of the 2024 season," writes CBS Sports' Garrett Podell. "He worked his way into making his NFL debut in Week 7, and he produced 400 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 31 catches in 11 games played, four of which were starts.

"With a normal offseason to train, plus Pro Bowl wide receiver Deebo Samuel being traded away to the Washington Commanders, Pearsall has the opportunity to emerge as a key contributor in 2025 as an every week starter in Kyle Shanahan's offense."

Podell makes some good points, but Pearsall currently is injured. He pulled his hamstring before OTAs and will be out until training camp. He also missed OTAs last year due to a shoulder subluxation. Then he pulled his hamstring in training. Then he got shot.

Before Pearsall can become a star, he needs to prove he can stay healthy.

Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Jordan Watkins is healthy and drawing rave reviews from Brock Purdy. Maybe Watkins is the 49ers' biggest potential under-the-radar star.

