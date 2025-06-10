The 49ers' Biggest Rookie Sleeper of 2025
The 49ers are hoping lots of their rookies can play and possibly start this season.
First-round draft pick Mykel Williams obviously will start right away at defensive end opposite Nick Bosa. But other rookies will have opportunities to play as well, even rookies taken on Day 3 of the draft.
In fact, CBS Sports names fourth-round pick defensive tackle C.J. West the 49ers' biggest rookie sleeper this year.
"West was as advanced of a run-stuffer as there was at defensive tackle in the 2025 class," writes CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso. "He's ready to go in that area of the game, and based on the 49ers' other selections, improving the run defense was the club's core philosophy in the 2025 draft. The former Indiana star is an ascending pass-rusher, too, because along with the heavy hands he deploys to toss blockers ahead to halt the run, he has twitch when attacking upfield.
"The 49ers don't have a primary interior rusher who can stay on the field for three downs and routinely win. Well, they didn't. They do now with West, whom they stole in the fourth round."
West certainly seems like a good draft pick with an intriguing future, but Trapasso's analysis seems like hyperbole.
West is a good run defender, but is he truly an ascending pass-rusher? He had 2 sacks last year and has 31 1/2-inch arms, which are extremely short for an NFL defensive lineman. That's why the 49ers drafted defensive tackle Alfred Collins in Round 2 -- he's much bigger and has more length than West. Which means Collins has a better chance to become a three-down player than West.
But this year, I wouldn't expect either player to be on the field for third down. Instead, Mykel Williams and Yetur Gross-Matos most likely will play defensive tackle while Nick Bosa and Bryce Huff play defensive end.
West still has a bright future as a nose tackle, though.