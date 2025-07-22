The 49ers' biggest storyline entering training camp
The 49ers are one of the more difficult teams to project this year.
They're coming off a 6-11 season and an offseason in which they lost nine starters and got worse on paper. And yet, if they can just stay healthy this year, they have the easiest schedule in the league and they just might win their division.
That's why the 49ers' biggest storyline heading into camp this year, according to ESPN, is whether the 49ers will return to the playoffs.
"After a 6-11 finish followed by a mass offseason exodus, can the 49ers return to the postseason?" writes ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "The Niners said goodbye to 17 players via trade, release or free agency, including a handful of key starters. In their place, San Francisco is leaning into a youth movement, hoping that an 11-player draft class mixed with moves around the margins such as the trade for defensive end Bryce Huff can combine with improved health for a better 2025.
"The 49ers also have a schedule that, on paper, looks far more manageable than last year's, but they'll have to prove they can get -- and stay -- healthy as well as continue developing young players to take advantage of it."
The 49ers are counting on five rookies to start or make major contributions -- Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, C.J. West, Nick Martin and Upton Stout. If those players are good, the 49ers' defense will be outstanding.
On offense, the 49ers are counting on the following veterans to stay healthy -- Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams and George Kittle. In addition, they're counting on Brandon Aiyuk returning from a knee injury and making a positive contribution at some point. And they're counting on Ricky Pearsall to make a major leap forward. And they're counting on having Jauan Jennings even though he wants an extension or a trade.
Seems like lots of things have to go the 49ers' way for them to make the playoffs this season. We'll see how fortunate they are.