The 49ers' biggest storyline entering training camp

Grant Cohn

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) works out with his teammates during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The 49ers are one of the more difficult teams to project this year.

They're coming off a 6-11 season and an offseason in which they lost nine starters and got worse on paper. And yet, if they can just stay healthy this year, they have the easiest schedule in the league and they just might win their division.

That's why the 49ers' biggest storyline heading into camp this year, according to ESPN, is whether the 49ers will return to the playoffs.

"After a 6-11 finish followed by a mass offseason exodus, can the 49ers return to the postseason?" writes ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "The Niners said goodbye to 17 players via trade, release or free agency, including a handful of key starters. In their place, San Francisco is leaning into a youth movement, hoping that an 11-player draft class mixed with moves around the margins such as the trade for defensive end Bryce Huff can combine with improved health for a better 2025.

"The 49ers also have a schedule that, on paper, looks far more manageable than last year's, but they'll have to prove they can get -- and stay -- healthy as well as continue developing young players to take advantage of it."

The 49ers are counting on five rookies to start or make major contributions -- Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, C.J. West, Nick Martin and Upton Stout. If those players are good, the 49ers' defense will be outstanding.

On offense, the 49ers are counting on the following veterans to stay healthy -- Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams and George Kittle. In addition, they're counting on Brandon Aiyuk returning from a knee injury and making a positive contribution at some point. And they're counting on Ricky Pearsall to make a major leap forward. And they're counting on having Jauan Jennings even though he wants an extension or a trade.

Seems like lots of things have to go the 49ers' way for them to make the playoffs this season. We'll see how fortunate they are.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

