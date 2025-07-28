The 49ers' Biggest Weakness Entering Week 2 of Training Camp
The 49ers roster isn't nearly as talented as it was just two years ago.
Back then, rookies generally weren't good enough to start for them. Now, they're counting on five rookies to start or play big roles just on defense alone.
And three of those rookies play on the defensive line. That's why Bleacher Report says that the D-line is the 49ers' biggest weakness.
Is the defensive line really the 49ers' biggest weakness?
"There was a time not too long ago when the Niners had the league's best defensive line," writes Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine. "The last few seasons have chipped away at the depth they once had across the front four, though.
"Nick Bosa was a Pro Bowler last season, but he missed three games and underdelivered with nine sacks. If he doesn't regain his dominant form, then this is a group without an established leader.
"The rest of the position group is really young. First-round pick Mykel Williams needs to pop right away and the interior is even more unproven. Second-round pick Alfred Collins might wind up being their best interior defender. They could be surprisingly good, but the floor is low."
When training camp started, I would have agreed with this take. Relying on three rookies to produce right away is risky. But, now that I've seen them in action, I think they'll be just fine. Don't forget, the 49ers also traded for Bryce Huff, who will make a big impact.
Meanwhile, the 49ers are extremely thin at wide receiver and cornerback. Jauan Jennings recently injured his calf, Jacob Cowing recently pulled his hamstring and Brandon Aiyuk probably will miss the first half of the season as he recovers from knee surgery.
At cornerback, Renardo Green just pulled his hamstring, so the 49ers just signed veteran Eli Apple, who would be a liability if he had to play in a real game.
Right now, I'd say the 49ers' biggest weakness is corner. They have Deommodore Lenoir, rookie nickelback Upton Stout, and that's about it. We'll see how Green plays when he returns.