The 49ers' Biggest Weakness Entering Week 2 of Training Camp

There are a few to choose from.

Grant Cohn

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confers with a fellow staffer during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The 49ers roster isn't nearly as talented as it was just two years ago.

Back then, rookies generally weren't good enough to start for them. Now, they're counting on five rookies to start or play big roles just on defense alone.

And three of those rookies play on the defensive line. That's why Bleacher Report says that the D-line is the 49ers' biggest weakness.

Is the defensive line really the 49ers' biggest weakness?

"There was a time not too long ago when the Niners had the league's best defensive line," writes Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine. "The last few seasons have chipped away at the depth they once had across the front four, though.

"Nick Bosa was a Pro Bowler last season, but he missed three games and underdelivered with nine sacks. If he doesn't regain his dominant form, then this is a group without an established leader.

"The rest of the position group is really young. First-round pick Mykel Williams needs to pop right away and the interior is even more unproven. Second-round pick Alfred Collins might wind up being their best interior defender. They could be surprisingly good, but the floor is low."

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) awaits his turn at pass rushing drills during the second day.
When training camp started, I would have agreed with this take. Relying on three rookies to produce right away is risky. But, now that I've seen them in action, I think they'll be just fine. Don't forget, the 49ers also traded for Bryce Huff, who will make a big impact.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are extremely thin at wide receiver and cornerback. Jauan Jennings recently injured his calf, Jacob Cowing recently pulled his hamstring and Brandon Aiyuk probably will miss the first half of the season as he recovers from knee surgery.

At cornerback, Renardo Green just pulled his hamstring, so the 49ers just signed veteran Eli Apple, who would be a liability if he had to play in a real game.

Right now, I'd say the 49ers' biggest weakness is corner. They have Deommodore Lenoir, rookie nickelback Upton Stout, and that's about it. We'll see how Green plays when he returns.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

