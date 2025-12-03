3 positions the San Francisco 49ers must address in the 2026 offseason

The San Francisco 49ers are at the bye week which is a good time to look back and assess where the roster. What are going to be the biggest needs on the roster as they head into the offseason in a month or two?

Wide Receiver

The 49ers need to figure out what they are going to do at wide receiver. Brandon Aiyuk has reportedly played his last down with the team. Jauan Jennings is a free agent. A few weeks ago, it was clear that the team would wish him the best, but he has played better football in recent weeks. Still, that may just price him out of the 49ers' range.

Ricky Pearsall has been a disappointment since returning, and his injuries and lack of production through two years are now adding up. All of this is to say that wide receiver is a priority. Clearing the money from Aiyuk is huge, but that is a big hole to fill, and they do not have a player within the organization to do it.

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Left Guard

The 49ers fumbled around at left guard this past offseason, and it ended up costing them. They bet on Ben Bartch, a seventh-round rookie, Connor Colby, and Spencer Burford, who spent the summer at left tackle. Of course, it is the guy who played left tackle that they are leaning on.

We have seen Burford before, and he is going to be a free agent after this year as well. Even if he plays well, the team should not be tied to him. They should not just lean on re-signing him, and they cannot assume anything from either Bartch or Colby. They have to actually do something here.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Defensive Line

Alfred Collins is starting to blossom, but he is hardly putting up anything in the stat column. Meanwhile, the rest of the group is extremely lackluster. Kalia Davis, CJ West, and Jordan Elliott are the type of players who compete for the fourth spot in a rotation, not make up the rotation. Elliott and Davis will be free agents, and the only reason they would bring either back is that they are going to return for so cheap because no one else wants them.

San Francisco was at their best with the likes of Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead, and DeForest Buckner. They need to get back to those days with a real investment at the interior defensive line position.

