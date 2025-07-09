All 49ers

What Brock Purdy is Willing to do for a Super Bowl Win

Brock Purdy was placed into a hypothetical situation that has him going to an extreme for a Super Bowl win.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) rolls out to pass during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Well, this is a little crazy. Brock Purdy is willing to go to an extreme to win a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers in 2025.

Purdy appeared as a guest on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast, where he was placed in a hypothetical situation for what he's willing to do to win a Super Bowl.

"I would go to prison for a year, yes," Purdy said. "I don't want to cut off any limbs because after that year, I'd like to get back, and hopefully go chase more."

Purdy was asked this because George Kittle was also in the same spot when he previously appeared on the podcast.

Kittle went to an extreme, too, about removing limbs, which is why Purdy mentions that. It's wild to see how far players are willing to go if it meant to win a Super Bowl.

That just goes to show how much they care about winning and how driven they are. Obviously, there's the money aspect of it all.

And some players would take that in a heartbeat over winning any day. But with Purdy and Kittle at least, they'd go to extremes to win one.

Luckily (or unfortunately?), Purdy and Kittle don't have to serve prison time or remove any limbs. They just have to go out there and play.

It won't be easy by any means in 2025 for the 49ers to be successful. But a lot of the success will rest upon Kittle, and mostly Purdy.

