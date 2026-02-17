Where PFF Ranks 49ers QB Brock Purdy Among the NFL's Top 100 Players
The end of the 2025 NFL season brings rankings across a wide range of metrics, and perhaps surprisingly, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy finished 81st on Pro Football Focus' Top 101 NFL players list.
This season, Purdy continued to show why he's a high-level quarterback, and the world finally took notice. It took only three and a half years as a starter for people to realise.
He threw 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in nine regular-season games, finishing with a quarterback rating of 100.5. Despite missing half the season due to a turf toe injury sustained in Week 1, Purdy’s fourth season as a starter cemented his reputation as a high-level quarterback.
Purdy missed a significant portion of the season, but he was outstanding when he was on the field for the 49ers. His 82.6 PFF passing grade ranked sixth among quarterbacks, while his 75.7 PFF rushing grade ranked eighth. He was especially effective when getting the ball out within 2.5 seconds. On those plays, Purdy earned an 87.7 PFF overall grade, which ranked fifth in the NFL, and his 118.6 passer rating ranked third.PFF, Pro Football Focus
What Brock Purdy proved most this season
Ultimately, Purdy proved two key things this season.
First, he managed to win several games while still dealing with a turf toe injury. Although there were some rough performances, likely because the front office rushed him back, he consistently helped the 49ers secure victories and improved his game as the season progressed.
Purdy’s toughness was evident, as he avoided worsening the injury despite how severe turf toe can be. It could have been serious enough to sideline him for the entire season.
Just as importantly, he proved he can play at a high level and efficiently even when surrounded by players far below the 2023 standard during the run to the Super Bowl.
With Brandon Aiyuk completely out of the picture and Deebo Samuel departed, he had only Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, though the latter missed several games with injuries, too.
Despite a roster riddled with offensive injuries, Purdy stepped up and brought out the best in players like Jake Tonges, Demarcus Robinson, Jauan Jennings, and Kendrick Bourne, who were primarily there to provide depth.
PFF ranked Purdy sixth in their highest graded QBs list, and beyond his on-field qualities, Purdy’s leadership and composure inspired confidence throughout the team, showing he is not just a capable quarterback, but a true team leader to the organization.
